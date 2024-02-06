Jackson teen completes ballet training at School of Nashville Ballet

Margaret Todd of Jackson recently was chosen to participate in the Summer Intensive Program at the School of Nashville Ballet in Tennessee.
The program helps young dancers develop their ballet technique and performance skills, according to a news release. Todd, who is 14, attended the program from July 11 to July 15.
"I auditioned at the COCA (Center of Creative Arts) Ballet in St. Louis in January, and then I received an email in March saying that I had been accepted," Todd said.
The Summer Intensive Program included 313 students from 33 states across the country, as well as international students from Brazil and Canada.
"I got to meet girls from North Carolina, Virginia and Michigan," Todd said.
The program gives young dancers a chance to focus on their art.
"Summer Intensive allows dancers to exclusively dedicate themselves to dance during a short period of time," Nick Mullikin, director of the School of Nashville Ballet, said in a news release. "Students are exposed to a wide variety of dance and teaching styles with classes up to seven hours a day, six days a week. It's an incredible commitment, but they leave with a broader knowledge of dance and the skills to take the next step in their training and careers."
When asked how she physically handled the many hours of intensive training, Todd said, "I was really sore every night, so I would ice my knees and feet."
Todd has been taking ballet lessons practically her entire life.
"I've been taking them since I was 3 years old," she said.
While students could stay at nearby Belmont University's suite-style apartments during their training, Todd opted to stay in a hotel with her aunt and cousin.
"My cousin took the classes there, too," she said.
Todd said she loved the time she spent in Nashville and was not homesick.
"I was too excited! I really liked the city environment and meeting new people," she said.
Her future ballet plans include more study, with an upcoming trip to New York City already in the works.
"I'm going to New York City this summer," she said. "Several girls from the studio (where I take lessons) are going, too."
Todd also plans to study ballet in college.
"I want to take ballet classes in college and possibly minor in ballet," she said.
Todd takes ballet classes for six to seven hours a week at The Ballet Arts Center in Farmington, Missouri, under artistic director Kimberly Anderson.
Todd, who is the daughter of Dory Anderson and Shane Todd, is in ninth grade at Jackson Junior High. When she is not practicing ballet, her favorite hobbies are shopping and watching Netflix.
