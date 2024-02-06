Jackson teen completes ballet training at School of Nashville Ballet

Margaret Todd of Jackson recently was chosen to participate in the Summer Intensive Program at the School of Nashville Ballet in Tennessee.

The program helps young dancers develop their ballet technique and performance skills, according to a news release. Todd, who is 14, attended the program from July 11 to July 15.

"I auditioned at the COCA (Center of Creative Arts) Ballet in St. Louis in January, and then I received an email in March saying that I had been accepted," Todd said.

The Summer Intensive Program included 313 students from 33 states across the country, as well as international students from Brazil and Canada.

"I got to meet girls from North Carolina, Virginia and Michigan," Todd said.

The program gives young dancers a chance to focus on their art.

"Summer Intensive allows dancers to exclusively dedicate themselves to dance during a short period of time," Nick Mullikin, director of the School of Nashville Ballet, said in a news release. "Students are exposed to a wide variety of dance and teaching styles with classes up to seven hours a day, six days a week. It's an incredible commitment, but they leave with a broader knowledge of dance and the skills to take the next step in their training and careers."

When asked how she physically handled the many hours of intensive training, Todd said, "I was really sore every night, so I would ice my knees and feet."

Todd has been taking ballet lessons practically her entire life.

"I've been taking them since I was 3 years old," she said.