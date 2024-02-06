Jackson Deli's combo — saucy, cheesy, steadfast

When I was younger, it never crossed my mind that my immediate world would change: That the same stores and restaurants wouldn't be in the same places forever, that I wouldn't enjoy the same hobbies until I died, that the faces of my parents, siblings and grandparents wouldn't always look the same, that people I loved wouldn't be with me forever. But this life changes, and while I've come to embrace the changes, I also deeply appreciate those things that remain constant in my life.

Enter Jackson Deli at 437 W. Main St. in Jackson. The building that houses Jackson Deli started life as a Pizza Hut, with that unmistakable "Hut" roof that echoed the logo on the pizza boxes. After that, (and mind you, this is a loose history as I know it, so don't carve this in stone) it housed Estes Deli, the place that we visited at least three times a week, usually after I got off of work and sometimes for breakfast after dropping our daughter off at school. Then Sassy's opened there for a brief stint, and now Jackson Deli lives there.

So why would I talk about how I am appreciating the things in my life that haven't changed, when this building has changed so many hands over the years?

Jackson Deli, upon its opening several years ago, has returned to the food and atmosphere that I remember and loved. Walking into it today, I saw familiar faces and menu items, harkening back to the food and people I found so comforting back when the deli held a different name. There is a menu item named after the previous owner, showing that the people who run the place now still have loyalty and love in their hearts for those who came before. I find all of this continuity very heartening.