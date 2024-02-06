It's not just soap -- it's hope

Someday Soap LLC owner and maker Breanna Stone stands in her kitchen on a sunny Tuesday morning, infrared thermometer in one hand, her countertops shrink-wrapped, piping bag upright in a glass jar, soap molds already full and waiting for the foamy topping she's preparing. Stone is chatting as she checks the soap topping's temperature, her manner relaxed but her movements precise.

It's easy to see why. Stone has two canisters of lye, tightly closed, on the counter, a highly caustic substance used to make cold-process soap. Once the soap cures, Stone says, the pH won't be harmful to human skin, but until then, she's wearing heavy gloves and warning off anyone who would get too close.

For someone who has been selling soap just since last fall, and who laughingly dismisses remarks about her professional status with the process, Stone's soaps are high quality.

Soap-making is her passion now, she says, and the way she got there was pretty indirect.

"That's why it's important to get involved," she said. "You never know where it will lead."

Breanna Stone wears rubber gloves, goggles and a gas mask as she mixes lye in warm water Tuesday.

Stone co-owns SEMO Imprints in Jackson with her brother, and, she said, "Giving back to the community is really important to me, always has been."

She checks the temperature of the soap topping again, lifts the drink mixer she keeps just for this purpose and works the topping, angling for the right consistency before she fills the piping bag and dots the top of the apple-scented soap to give it the same look as a pie topped with whipped cream.

Stone tells the story, spinning it out, about how she started volunteering with United Way. Through them, she learned that the Safe House for Women was asking for donations of toiletries, especially soap.

Around that same time, while vacationing in Branson, Missouri, she saw some artisan soap at a spa, and was told that a local woman made it.

At first, she said, "I thought, 'You buy soap, it's not something you make!'" But then she bought a bar, and, she said, "It made me feel gorgeous and relaxed."

Breanna Stone sprinkles colored micas through a hand-held sifter as part of her soap-making process.

It got her thinking, she said, and while they were still vacationing, she was on the internet, searching for books on cold-process soap-making, watching videos online, learning and finding supplies.

"There was a lot of trial and error," Stone said, laughing, "and a lot of expense to get started. But you know, a lot of people have hobbies. This is mine."

In the soap-making process, Stone said, different dyes and fragrances are added, and she tries to steer away from heavy additions on either front.

"I want the soap to be so you can eat it, but you wouldn't," she said.

Most of her ingredients and materials are sourced online, she added, but she buys local when she can.

Breanna Stone's homemade soaps sit on display in her home.

Rather than use coffee extract for the coffee-scented soap, she uses actual coffee, for instance, she said, and she buys her honey from Gillard Family Honey in Jackson.

She gestures to the "someday" stamped on a few finished bars set up on a metal stand, and smiles.

"The company is Someday Soap, because I want people who use this soap to know that someday, life can be better," Stone said.