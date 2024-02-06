It's all about zucchini

At one time or another we've probably all heard the jokes about not leaving your car windows down in the summer or you may find several zucchini in your car when you return.

Zucchini grows so easily and plentiful. Some say you can almost see it grow in the peak of season. If you miss one today, it might be too big tomorrow.

Zucchini is so versatile to use as noodles when spiral sliced, as noodles in lasagna, grated and put in breads, cakes, pancakes, muffins, as a side dish vegetable, grilled, and there is no end to the possibilities.

I have included a few recipes here today to help you use up your zucchini crop. Try using your zucchini in savory dishes as well as sweet treats. Enjoy!

Zucchini Corn Bake

3 (7 to 8 inch) market size zucchini

1 medium onion, chopped

1 tablespoon butter

1 (10 ounce) package frozen corn, defrosted and microwaved for 2 minutes

1 cup shredded Swiss Cheese

2 large eggs, beaten

1/4 teaspoon salt

Pepper to taste

1 tablespoon butter, melted

2 slices of white bread, cut in 3/8-inch cubes

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan Cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Wash zucchini; do not peel. Cut into 1-inch cubes. Add to a saucepan, cover with water and bring to a boil. Cook 10 minutes. Drain. Saute the onion in 1 tablespoon butter until tender.

Combine zucchini, onion, corn, Swiss cheese, eggs ,salt and pepper. Transfer the mixture into a 2-quart casserole dish. Combine the melted butter with the bread cubes and Parmesan cheese. Sprinkle on top. Bake 40 minutes. Remove from oven and serve.

Zucchini Fritters

Zucchini Fritters are a delicious combination of fresh zucchini, Parmesan cheese, garlic and scallions — they're both healthy and flavorful and so easy to make. If you're looking for a fresh new way to use up your garden zucchini, you'll love these crispy, delicious fritters.

4 cups shredded zucchini (about 2 pounds)

1 teaspoon salt

Place shredded zucchini in a large colander and sprinkle with salt. Allow zucchini to drain for about 10 minutes, then use your hands or a clean dish towel to drain zucchini completely.

Combine all ingredients except olive oil in a large mixing bowl. Mix well.

Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Scoop 2 tablespoons of batter into skillet for each fritter, then flatten gently.

Cook for about two minutes, until golden brown. Then flip and cook the other side until golden brown.

Serve immediately with sour cream dipping sauce.

Sour Cream Dipping Sauce:

1/2 cup sour cream

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Combine all dipping sauce ingredients and stir well. Chill until ready to serve and refrigerate any leftovers.

Iced Lemon Zucchini Bread

A delicious sweet loaf recipe using fresh zucchini!

For the zucchini bread:

1 1/2 cups all purpose flour

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup granulated white sugar

6 tablespoons vegetable or canola oil

2 large eggs

1 tablespoon freshly grated lemon zest

2 teaspoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 1/4 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup lightly packed shredded zucchini

For the icing:

1 cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 teaspoon freshly grated lemon zest

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Butter and flour an 8 1/2-inch-by-4 1/2-inch loaf pan.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, salt, and baking powder.

In a separate large bowl, whisk together the sugar, oil, eggs, lemon zest, lemon juice, and vanilla. Whisk in the shredded zucchini.

Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and stir to combine, being careful not to over-mix.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan. Bake until the loaf is golden and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean or with just a couple crumbs, about 45 to 60 minutes. (Start with 45, check and add more time, as needed). Let the bread cool completely before icing.

Add the icing: In a medium bowl, whisk together all ingredients for the icing, adding water 1 teaspoon at a time if needed to achieve the desired consistency.

Place the bread on a wire rack and drizzle the icing on the bread and let it set before slicing.

Notes: Unless the zucchini is extremely wet, there's no need to wring out the moisture.

Banana Zucchini Quick Bread

1 1/2 cups all purpose flour

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon good quality cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 large egg

1 cup mashed ripe banana

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 teaspoon pure vanilla

1 cup shredded zucchini

1/2 cup chopped nuts — walnuts or pecans, optional

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Spray 3 mini tin foil loaf pans (3- x 2-inch) with non stick spray. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, combine the first 6 ingredients. In a small bowl, beat the eggs, banana, oil and vanilla. Stir in the dry ingredients just till moistened. Fold in the zucchini and nuts.

Transfer batter to the prepared loaf pans. Bake for 40-45 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool for 15 minutes before removing from the pans.

Makes 3 mini loaves. Freezes well.

Perfect Pineapple Zucchini Bread

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup light olive oil or vegetable oil

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 and 1/2 cups all purpose flour

1 and 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon gingerbread spice OR ground ginger

1 packed cup shredded zucchini

1/2 cup well drained, packed cup crushed pineapple

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Generously butter a 9- x 5-inch loaf pan.

Beat sugar and oil until combined. Add eggs, one at a time, beating each just until blended.

In a separate bowl, using a wire whisk, combine: flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, and gingerbread spice. Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients. Beat until just blended. Don't overmix. Stir in zucchini, pineapple, vanilla, and other ingredients (if using.) Stir just until evenly distributed. Pour into prepared loaf pan. Bake for 50 to 60 minutes, or just until a wooden skewer comes out with a few moist crumbs when inserted into the center of the loaf.

Cool bread in pan for 15 minutes before removing and allowing to cool completely on a wire rack. Dust completely cooled bread with a little powdered sugar, if you wish.

Three Cheese Zucchini Boats

3 medium zucchini, halved and hollowed out

1 (15 ounce) container ricotta cheese

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup shaved Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning, divided

1 teaspoon salt, divided

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Chop ends off zucchini; cut in half lengthwise and use a spoon to scoop out the insides. (Reserve for another recipe if desired.)

Place prepared zucchini in 9x13 inch baking pan.

In a small mixing bowl, combine ricotta with 1/2 tablespoon Italian seasoning and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Spoon mixture evenly into zucchini boats.

In a medium skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add chopped veggies, 1/2 tablespoon Italian seasoning, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Saute 5 minutes until veggies are al dente.

Divide sauteed vegetables evenly among zucchini boats; top with shredded mozzarella and Parmesan.

Bake at 350 degrees 35-45 minutes, until zucchini is tender.

