It's all about zucchini

At one time or another we've probably all heard the jokes about not leaving your car windows down in the summer or you may find several zucchini in your car when you return.
Zucchini grows so easily and plentiful. Some say you can almost see it grow in the peak of season. If you miss one today, it might be too big tomorrow.
Zucchini is so versatile to use as noodles when spiral sliced, as noodles in lasagna, grated and put in breads, cakes, pancakes, muffins, as a side dish vegetable, grilled, and there is no end to the possibilities.
I have included a few recipes here today to help you use up your zucchini crop. Try using your zucchini in savory dishes as well as sweet treats. Enjoy!
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Wash zucchini; do not peel. Cut into 1-inch cubes. Add to a saucepan, cover with water and bring to a boil. Cook 10 minutes. Drain. Saute the onion in 1 tablespoon butter until tender.
Combine zucchini, onion, corn, Swiss cheese, eggs ,salt and pepper. Transfer the mixture into a 2-quart casserole dish. Combine the melted butter with the bread cubes and Parmesan cheese. Sprinkle on top. Bake 40 minutes. Remove from oven and serve.
Source: www.facebook.com/TheFarmStandBobier/posts/2966708470241387
Zucchini Fritters are a delicious combination of fresh zucchini, Parmesan cheese, garlic and scallions — they're both healthy and flavorful and so easy to make. If you're looking for a fresh new way to use up your garden zucchini, you'll love these crispy, delicious fritters.
Place shredded zucchini in a large colander and sprinkle with salt. Allow zucchini to drain for about 10 minutes, then use your hands or a clean dish towel to drain zucchini completely.
Combine all ingredients except olive oil in a large mixing bowl. Mix well.
Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Scoop 2 tablespoons of batter into skillet for each fritter, then flatten gently.
Cook for about two minutes, until golden brown. Then flip and cook the other side until golden brown.
Serve immediately with sour cream dipping sauce.
Sour Cream Dipping Sauce:
Combine all dipping sauce ingredients and stir well. Chill until ready to serve and refrigerate any leftovers.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/zucchini-fritters/?fbclid=IwAR2eLZdh92oZ5MTzZqLvlOW5Eo5KFgkptRXYNu3fMgiq01hcVlaOSxgwbp0
A delicious sweet loaf recipe using fresh zucchini!
For the icing:
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Butter and flour an 8 1/2-inch-by-4 1/2-inch loaf pan.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, salt, and baking powder.
In a separate large bowl, whisk together the sugar, oil, eggs, lemon zest, lemon juice, and vanilla. Whisk in the shredded zucchini.
Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and stir to combine, being careful not to over-mix.
Pour the batter into the prepared pan. Bake until the loaf is golden and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean or with just a couple crumbs, about 45 to 60 minutes. (Start with 45, check and add more time, as needed). Let the bread cool completely before icing.
Add the icing: In a medium bowl, whisk together all ingredients for the icing, adding water 1 teaspoon at a time if needed to achieve the desired consistency.
Place the bread on a wire rack and drizzle the icing on the bread and let it set before slicing.
Notes: Unless the zucchini is extremely wet, there's no need to wring out the moisture.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/iced-lemon-zucchini-bread/?fbclid=IwAR0v3y4xdPqb8cFMBBy2GTHXleoVsbjq7I6QvNNwwAleJTpRQ2jvD2GfFpg
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Spray 3 mini tin foil loaf pans (3- x 2-inch) with non stick spray. Set aside.
In a medium bowl, combine the first 6 ingredients. In a small bowl, beat the eggs, banana, oil and vanilla. Stir in the dry ingredients just till moistened. Fold in the zucchini and nuts.
Transfer batter to the prepared loaf pans. Bake for 40-45 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool for 15 minutes before removing from the pans.
Makes 3 mini loaves. Freezes well.
Source: www.facebook.com/TheFarmStandBobier/posts/2964478623797705
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Generously butter a 9- x 5-inch loaf pan.
Beat sugar and oil until combined. Add eggs, one at a time, beating each just until blended.
In a separate bowl, using a wire whisk, combine: flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, and gingerbread spice. Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients. Beat until just blended. Don't overmix. Stir in zucchini, pineapple, vanilla, and other ingredients (if using.) Stir just until evenly distributed. Pour into prepared loaf pan. Bake for 50 to 60 minutes, or just until a wooden skewer comes out with a few moist crumbs when inserted into the center of the loaf.
Cool bread in pan for 15 minutes before removing and allowing to cool completely on a wire rack. Dust completely cooled bread with a little powdered sugar, if you wish.
Source: www.facebook.com/groups/417526042167588/permalink/937133273540193
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Chop ends off zucchini; cut in half lengthwise and use a spoon to scoop out the insides. (Reserve for another recipe if desired.)
Place prepared zucchini in 9x13 inch baking pan.
In a small mixing bowl, combine ricotta with 1/2 tablespoon Italian seasoning and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Spoon mixture evenly into zucchini boats.
In a medium skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add chopped veggies, 1/2 tablespoon Italian seasoning, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Saute 5 minutes until veggies are al dente.
Divide sauteed vegetables evenly among zucchini boats; top with shredded mozzarella and Parmesan.
Bake at 350 degrees 35-45 minutes, until zucchini is tender.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/wp-json/mv-create/v1/creations/271/print
Maple Frosting:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9x13 pan and set aside.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cardamom, and cinnamon. Set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, add the mashed bananas, granulated sugar, brown sugar, egg, sour cream, vegetable oil, and vanilla extract. Using stand mixer, mix until well combined for 1-2 minutes. Add in the flour mixture and mix for 1-2 more minutes.
Place the zucchini on a paper towel and squeeze the liquid out of it; add it to the batter.
Pour the batter into cake pan. Sprinkle top with turbinado sugar (optional, especially if you choose to add frosting). Bake for 25-30 minutes, until a toothpick comes out clean when placed in the center. Cool on a wire rack for 20-30 minutes before frosting.
For frosting, combine brown sugar, butter and milk in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook and stir until thickened, 1-2 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in maple extract. Cool to lukewarm.
Gradually beat in confectioners' sugar until frosting reaches spreading consistency. Frost the cake.
Store the cake covered with plastic wrap on the counter for up to 3 days. The cake also freezes well; freeze before frosting. Completely defrost before frosting.
Source: www.reluctantentertainer.com/zucchini-banana-cake-with-maple-frosting/?fbclid=IwAR3OvIL3rayBbBnIt7C9YYwYh6kEhVf8Vf0e8iDkPe9uLcmj9pHZsT4-GC4
Zucchini Brownies are a great way to use up some of that zucchini from the garden. This makes a moist, chewy zucchini brownie with lots of chocolate flavor.
In a large mixing bowl whisk together the flour, cocoa, baking soda, salt and sugar. Add shredded zucchini, sour cream, butter, eggs, vanilla extract and mix well with a spoon. Fold in chocolate chips and nuts. Spray a 9 x 13 baking dish with cooking spray. Add the brownie mixture. Bake in preheated 350 degree oven for 35 to 40 minutes. Ovens vary so check to make sure they are done.
Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/sour-cream-zucchini-brownies/?fbclid=IwAR2kv90EXbVpW3FdV_QD31ZxRojXyjThPMn5OiQvkDx7VXO8mhxl3m950ZQ
For the Bars:
For the Frosting:
In a medium saucepan heat brown sugar and butter over medium heat until sugar dissolves, stirring constantly. Cool slightly. Stir in egg and vanilla. Stir in flour, baking powder, and baking soda. Add zucchini and butterscotch chips and stir until evenly incorporated.
Spread batter into greased 9x13 inch pan.
Bake at 350 degrees for 30 - 35 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out (mostly) clean.
For the Frosting: In a medium mixing bowl beat butter until fluffy. Gradually add 2 cups powdered sugar and beat well. Slowly beat in milk and vanilla. Slowly add remaining powdered sugar and brown sugar and beat until smooth.
Frosting may retain a bit of grittiness from brown sugar.
Spread onto cooled blondies.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/butterscotch-zucchini-blondies/
This Creamy Vegetable Lasagna is loaded with fresh summer veggies, three types of cheese, and the most delicious cream sauce! A delicious alternative to traditional lasagna....and perfect for summer!
Cheese Layer:
Vegetable Layer:
Sauce:
For cheese layer: Combine all ingredients in a medium mixing bowl; set aside until ready to use.
For vegetable layer: Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet; add veggies and saute until tender-crisp. Set aside until ready to use.
For sauce: Combine butter and garlic in a medium saucepan; heat over low heat until butter is completely melted. Stir in flour, stirring constantly. Gradually add in milk.
Cook over medium heat until thickened, stirring constantly. Add Parmesan cheese, oregano, salt, and pepper and stir until smooth.
To assemble lasagna: Spread a thin layer of sauce on the bottom of a greased 9x13 inch baking pan. Top with a single layer of noodles, 1/2 of ricotta mixture, 1/3 of vegetable mixture, and 1/2 of sauce. Repeat.
Top second sauce layer with remaining vegetables, 1 cup shredded mozzarella, 1/2 cup shredded Parmesan, and 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano.
Cover with foil; bake at 375 degrees for 1 hour.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/creamy-vegetable-lasagna/
The whole family will love this deliciously moist, flavorful cake stuffed with zucchini, lemon and blueberries. A must-make summer recipe.
For the cake:
For the glaze:
To prepare the cake batter: Shred the zucchini on a large box grater. Transfer to a fine mesh strainer and drain while preparing the batter.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 13x9-inch baking pan. Set aside.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Set aside.
In a measuring cup combine 1/2 cup buttermilk, lemon zest, lemon juice and vanilla. Stir to combine and set aside.
In a large mixing bowl beat together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Add 1/3 of the flour mixture to the butter and eggs. Beat on medium until blended. Add half the buttermilk and mix until combined. Repeat alternating with half the remaining flour and then all the remaining buttermilk. Add all remaining flour and blend on medium until incorporated. Add the zucchini and blend until incorporated. Scrape the bottom and sides of the bowl with a spatula, then blend again.
Pour the thick batter into the prepared pan, smoothing the top with an offset spatula or spoon. Scatter the blueberries over the top slightly pressing the berries into the batter. Bake for 45 to 55 minutes or until the top is golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Moist crumbs are okay but no wet batter. Cool completely on a wire rack.
To prepare the glaze: Whisk the glaze ingredients together until smooth. Spread over the top of the cooled cake. Allow the glaze to set slightly then serve.
Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator.
Notes: If using large, seedy zucchini, cut in half and scoop out the seeds before shredding. Don't peel the zucchini before shredding. Some zucchini may be drier than others. Always drain shredded zucchini in a fine mesh strainer. If the zucchini is dry you may not have any liquid extracted. If it's a juicy squash, you may have a few tablespoons of liquid drained. Do not press the zucchini to extract moisture. Some added moisture is what makes this cake so deliciously moist. Discard any drained zucchini liquid.
Don't pack the shredded zucchini in the measuring cup.
Source: www.savingdessert.com/zucchini-cake/?fbclid=IwAR35s-V2JMUUGWKOxnrhAgj3zSS7xaLOBYTIiGHW3iEkYRm4o50jObXKkXE
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.