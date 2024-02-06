Iron Mountain steam train rolls into Oran

From the Aug. 22, 1988, Southeast Missourian edition of the Southeast Missourian:

Second Railfan Weekend termed 'success'

JACKSON -- Despite the mid-August heat and humidity, and a rainstorm late Saturday afternoon, officials of the St. Louis, Iron Mountain & Southern Railway Co. termed the railroad's second annual Railfan Weekend "very successful" with about 115 attending.

Attendance was down somewhat from last year's Railfan Weekend, which was held in November, but Camille Chappuis, a spokesman for the railroad, pointed out that was due mainly to the heat and humidity.

"I'm sure that when Railfan Weekend '89 comes around, we'll be holding the event later in the year, perhaps in late September, when the weather is somewhat cooler and everyone is home from vacations," Chappuis commented.

But he emphasized railroad officials certainly were not disappointed with this year's event.

"I think it all went off very well as far as railfans were concerned, and as far as our operations people were concerned," Chappuis remarked.

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the weekend, Chappuis pointet out, was Sunday's day-long trip from Jackson to Oran, via the Jackson & Southern Railroad and Golden Cat Railroad tracks.

Railfans got an extra treat while the steam passenger train waited at Delta to cross the interlocking tracks with the St. Louis-Southwestern Railroad (Cotton Belt).

As they watched and took lots of photos, three Union Pacific freight trains passed by before the steam passenger train received permission to cross the tracks and proceed to Oran.