In for a pickle? Pucker up, Buttercup!

What comes to mind when you hear the words, "Pucker up, Buttercup"? If your mind immediately went to all things romantic, you probably envisioned puckering up to receive sweet kisses from the object of your affection. Gag. Take those romantic thoughts somewhere else. It's too hot outside, and I am not in the mood. I guess you could say, I'm feeling a little sour.

Since I mentioned sour, can we talk about those weirdos who are obsessed with everything sour? What is that about? I remember going bowling with some of our family in Texas. My niece walked up to the snack bar, ordered a shot of pickle juice, and slung it back like a shot of whiskey. Do you know what a pickle shot is? It's the brine (juice) left in the jar after they sell all of the pickles. From a business standpoint, I thought it was genius. Drinking pickle juice for no reason? Yuck.

Recently, I began hearing raves about Clancy's Dill Pickle-flavored popcorn available at our Cape Girardeau Aldi. One reason I enjoy Aldi is because they have an ever-changing selection of items they call "finds" which are low-priced enough to justify trying them just for fun. My first thought was that dill pickle popcorn sounded disgusting -- something those pickle loving weirdos would really love -- but my curiosity got the best of me, and I picked up a bag on my next shopping trip. Much to my chagrin, I was immediately addicted. I ate the entire bag by myself and later returned to pick up a couple of more bags. I munched on one throughout my stressful day at work. Then, they were out of stock. I mentioned them to a colleague, basically an angel in office attire, and the following week I returned to my office to find a brand-new bag awaiting me at my desk. It really shouldn't have come as a surprise. I love popcorn and often have it instead of breakfast. I'm not sure what I was expecting, but the it had a salty yet subtle dill pickle flavor that excited my palate.