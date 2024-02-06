Impossible Whopper goes nationwide at Burger King

MIAMI -- Burger King will soon begin selling the plant-based Impossible Whopper nationwide next week after a successful test run in seven markets.

From next Thursday until September, Burger King will offer delivery and mobile customers two sandwiches -- an original Whopper and an Impossible Whopper -- for $7 so they can compare them.

The rollout to 7,000 U.S. locations will be for a limited time, a typical practice in the fast food industry for new products. The chain won't say how many of the soy-based burgers it's sold since first introducing them in April, but did say it's enticing more people to enter its stores.