I like to think the Father God looks on the wide sweep of our lives and asks the other members of the Trinity: "Did you see what we did there?" I choose to believe in a God of light who creates loving opportunities.

Two weeks ago, during a weeklong training visit to Atlanta, five panhandlers crossed my path. The first four I refused. The details are not germane to this column, except to say that, in the main, people should not expect to extract money from strangers on the street. Also, I'm not at all certain that encouraging begging behavior by giving a reward because I'm uncomfortable really helps the person asking. If my money goes for beer, for example, what positive is achieved? But the fifth person who asked for money, I could not refuse. When I entered the bathroom of the Martin Luther King National Historic Site, a man was washing his clothes in one of the sinks. A uniformed guard came in shortly afterwards and told the man to get out: "You can't do this here, man!" The man agreed to go and after the guard left, he turned to me. "Can you help me?" I felt the light shining and gave him all the cash I had, which was not a lot. An hour or so later, the man saw me outside, stuck out his hand, we shook, and he told me he had already used the money to buy laundry detergent. With a quick "Thank you, again," he was off. I was sorry that my gift to him was so small.

Yes, I choose to believe in a God of light, who creates loving opportunities. But if we don't respond to God's nudge in those moments, it is all for naught.

There are moments when God nudges us, often subtly, many times almost imperceptibly. Sometimes the light shines.

At least, that's what I choose to believe.