Hunting not-so-elusive German Cook

Next, I tried the pork burger. A half-pound patty perched upon a roll that was cooked to the most lovely dark golden brown, this one really surprised me. There was pork aplenty, yes, but there were also little pieces of finally grated carrot. Yes, carrot. While the German Cook was busy chatting with another customer and tending his coals, I asked the German Cook's wife what was in the patty. She didn't hesitate, answering with carrots, onions, parsley and a variety of spices. Man, did this thing have good flavor! Juicy from the added vegetables, and the patty was huge because the entire flavor didn't just cook away and drip over the coals. The added-in carrot and onion held it all together, and the master plan came to fruition in my mouth. The German Cook recommended horseradish mustard for the pork burger, and it was perfect.

Made with spices straight from Germany, this brat brings all the flavors of Germany to Southeast Missouri, courtesy of the German Cook. Submitted by Rebecca LaClair

I tried the sauerkraut next. Ignorant as I was, I am ashamed to admit that I bought the sauerkraut as a side to top my brat and burger with. This sauerkraut absolutely will not be contained as a side. Riddled with tiny carrot chunks, pieces of red-skinned potato, and homemade sauerkraut just like they make in Germany, the flavor was so mild. All of the pungent bitterness that you may love or hate from canned sauerkraut was tamed to the barest hint. Tucked into the bottom of the container was another half of a sausage. If you don't like sauerkraut, I beg you to try it. If you love sauerkraut, consider tasting this to be your new mission in life.

Last was the German potato soup. I really didn't know what to expect here. I knew the gist behind German potato salad, but I didn't know if this soup followed that flavor profile or not. It really does not. Thick and creamy, this tasted like the best baked potato, rich and buttery. There were slices of sausage throughout, along with more carrots. Simple, taken-for-granted root vegetables were really the stars here, as in most of these dishes. The German potato soup is the one I keep thinking of, and it is craveable. Order this and you will get one of those wonderful, soft, dark golden brown rolls to dip into it. Amazing -- 10/10, would eat again.

The German Cook's menu changes a bit through the seasons. In the past, he's served green bean soup, cabbage soup and German potato salad. You can also take raw frozen pork burgers and brats home to prepare on your own grill. Take the time and hunt down this food experience. It is well worth the effort.