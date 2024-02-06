Hunting not-so-elusive German Cook

Saturday, I finally caught my elusive prey. What I sought wasn't really that elusive; I'm just an inconsistent hunter. The German Cook travels around our area serving authentic, homemade German food out of a pop-up tent/food truck. The German Cook's Facebook page is the best place to find out when and where he can be found. I found him at the Cape Riverfront Market, but I know he also frequents the Cape and Jackson Farmers Markets.
Big in stature, personality, and flavors, Christian Voigt, aka the German Cook, is the head of his business, towering over his coals and coaxing the most wonderful brats and pork burgers from the heat. He is indeed of German heritage and loves to talk about his food and the country where he was born. His parents send the spices for his dishes straight from Germany, and his meals were so different from what I had had before that I realized my education in authentic German food was sadly lacking.
When I arrived at the tent, I jauntily told the German Cook's charming wife I wanted the whole menu. I've always wanted to do that, and it was incredibly satisfying. What I walked away with was four items, all complete meals on their own.
First, the brat. Served in a small homemade bun, the focus was definitely on the meat here. I slathered on some mustard (no ketchup at this tent, you heathen) and instantly loved this recipe. Rich, smoky from the coals, and full of spice, especially pepper, this brat was juicy and large and wonderful. I watched the Cook spray the brats with a spray bottle full of beer as he grinned at everyone watching. "Of course, it's beer!" he said with pride and good humor.
Next, I tried the pork burger. A half-pound patty perched upon a roll that was cooked to the most lovely dark golden brown, this one really surprised me. There was pork aplenty, yes, but there were also little pieces of finally grated carrot. Yes, carrot. While the German Cook was busy chatting with another customer and tending his coals, I asked the German Cook's wife what was in the patty. She didn't hesitate, answering with carrots, onions, parsley and a variety of spices. Man, did this thing have good flavor! Juicy from the added vegetables, and the patty was huge because the entire flavor didn't just cook away and drip over the coals. The added-in carrot and onion held it all together, and the master plan came to fruition in my mouth. The German Cook recommended horseradish mustard for the pork burger, and it was perfect.
I tried the sauerkraut next. Ignorant as I was, I am ashamed to admit that I bought the sauerkraut as a side to top my brat and burger with. This sauerkraut absolutely will not be contained as a side. Riddled with tiny carrot chunks, pieces of red-skinned potato, and homemade sauerkraut just like they make in Germany, the flavor was so mild. All of the pungent bitterness that you may love or hate from canned sauerkraut was tamed to the barest hint. Tucked into the bottom of the container was another half of a sausage. If you don't like sauerkraut, I beg you to try it. If you love sauerkraut, consider tasting this to be your new mission in life.
Last was the German potato soup. I really didn't know what to expect here. I knew the gist behind German potato salad, but I didn't know if this soup followed that flavor profile or not. It really does not. Thick and creamy, this tasted like the best baked potato, rich and buttery. There were slices of sausage throughout, along with more carrots. Simple, taken-for-granted root vegetables were really the stars here, as in most of these dishes. The German potato soup is the one I keep thinking of, and it is craveable. Order this and you will get one of those wonderful, soft, dark golden brown rolls to dip into it. Amazing -- 10/10, would eat again.
The German Cook's menu changes a bit through the seasons. In the past, he's served green bean soup, cabbage soup and German potato salad. You can also take raw frozen pork burgers and brats home to prepare on your own grill. Take the time and hunt down this food experience. It is well worth the effort.
