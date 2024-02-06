How to grill the best kebabs for July 4 and all summer

Grilling food on sticks is one of the most primal and satisfying ways to cook dinner in the summer -- frankly, any time you are willing to cook outside -- and is a particular Fourth of July favorite.

We're talking here about kebabs, or as you might find them spelled, kebobs, kabobs or shish kebabs. And depending on where you are in the world, you might be talking about pinchos, sate or yakitori.

Kebabs can be made from many kinds of meat, seafood, fish, poultry or vegetables, or a combination thereof. Once everything is all skewered up, the cooking process is usually relatively fast. That's because the food you're cooking has been cut into small pieces.

There is also a world of ground-meat kebabs out there, which might be called koftas, brochettes or seekh kebabs. These are ground meat molded onto skewers, and they are delicious.

The meat varies from culture to culture, as do the spices and seasonings. In all cases, make sure your grill is well oiled so they don't stick.

A recipe for lamb kebabs appears in New York. Kebabs can be made from many types of meat, seafood, fish, poultry or vegetables, or a combination thereof. (Cheyenne Cohen via AP)

The skewers

Metal skewers are studier, reusable and flameproof. They do get quite hot on the grill though, so need to be handled with care. If you're using disposable wooden or bamboo skewers, buy ones that are at least 12 inches long, and soak them in water for at least 30 minutes to prevent them from catching on fire.

Either way, look for skewers that have slightly flat prongs (the stick or blade part), which makes it easier to turn them without the food spinning on the stick.

The fixings

For meat, choose a cut that is tender and takes well to a fast sear. Don't grab a package of stewing meat, such as chuck or brisket, because those need long, slow cooking to reach tenderness.

If you're using beef, filet or tenderloin offer the most tender kebabs. For pork, use cubed, thick pork chops or tenderloin meat, not shoulder, butt or any of the longer-cooking, tougher cuts. For lamb, look for shoulder or leg meat, and for chicken you can use either dark or white meat, with white needing a slightly shorter cooking time.

For seafood, make sure the pieces are big enough to get a bit of color on the outside without overcooking throughout. For instance, bay scallops are too small to easily skewer, and will cook so quickly they won't take on much flavor from the grill. Larger sea scallops allow for a bit of browning while the inside remains creamy and tender. Same with shrimp -- choose shrimp that are jumbo (16/20 per pound) or larger.

Some cooks like to alternate meat and vegetables on the same skewers. The biggest advantage of this is visual appeal. However, different types of vegetables cook at different rates, and definitely at different rates than various meats and seafood. So choose items that will be cooked to your liking at roughly the same time.

Keeping things separate means you can tailor the cooking time to the specific type of food on the skewer.

As for the size of your skewered foods, larger items will take longer to cook, but in general stay more tender inside. Smaller items will cook faster and have more browned surface area.