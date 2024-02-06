How great are these salads? Romaines to be seen

Spring time usually makes me think of fresh salads and the ingredients that we will enjoy all summer. Of course now with large supermarkets, we can purchase almost anything we want year-'round and not have to wait for garden produce to ripen and be in season. As I went looking for salad recipes, I was quickly reminded of the delicious flavor combinations and salad dressings that make them so tasty.

Today we are looking at fresh recipes that very soon might make their way onto your dinner table. Enjoy!

White House Chopped Salad

For the salad:

1 cup fresh corn kernels

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/2 pound green beans, trimmed

1 pound assorted summer lettuces, such as Bibb, romaine, and red leaf, well washed and dried

1/2 cucumber, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes

2 mild radishes, such as breakfast radishes, trimmed and thinly sliced

1 ripe tomato, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1/2 bell pepper, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

3 to 4 scallions (white part only), chopped

For the pecans:

1/2 cup pecan halves

1 tablespoon honey

1-1/2 teaspoons brown sugar

1-1/2 teaspoons melted unsalted butter

1/2 teaspoon Cajun spice mixture

For the dressing:

1/4 cup white wine vinegar

Juice of 1 lemon

1 shallot, minced (about 1 tablespoon)

1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon leaves

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Make the salad: Spray a large skillet with cooking spray. Heat the pan over medium-high heat and add the corn kernels. Cook, stirring constantly, for about 5 minutes, until the corn is brown in spots. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

Bring a medium saucepan of salted water to a boil. Add the green beans and cook for 1 to 3 minutes; be sure that you don't overcook them, they should still be a little bit crisp. Remove the beans with a slotted spoon and place in a bowl of ice water. Drain, pat dry, and slice into 1-inch pieces. Set aside.

Make the pecans: Preheat the oven to 250 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil and spray the foil with cooking spray. In a small bowl, toss together the pecans, honey, sugar, melted butter, and Cajun spice mixture. Place on the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 30 minutes, tossing the nuts every 10 minutes, until fragrant and caramelized. Set aside to cool.

Make the dressing: In a small bowl, combine the vinegar, lemon juice, shallot, and tarragon. Slowly whisk in the olive oil. Season to taste.

In a large mixing bowl, place the salad greens, cucumber, radishes, tomatoes, bell pepper, green beans, corn, scallions, and spiced pecans. Pour the dressing over and toss lightly. Serve immediately.

Strawberry Pecan Salad

For the Salad:

1 cup pecan halves

1/4 cup granulated sugar

12 ounce package romaine lettuce, chopped

8 ounces fresh strawberries, halved

4 ounces fresh blueberries

2 ounces goat cheese, crumbled

1/4 cup red onion, sliced (cut into small pieces)

15 ounce can mandarin oranges, drained

2 chicken breasts, cooked and diced

For the dressing:

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup lemon juice

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2/3 cup olive oil

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

In a small skillet over medium heat, saute pecans with sugar. This will take several minutes for the sugar to dissolve as you stir the pecans. Set aside and cool.

In a large bowl, combine romaine, berries, oranges, cheese and onion. Add diced chicken. Toss gently.

In a small mason jar, combine dressing ingredients and shake with lid on.

When ready to serve, add candied pecans and drizzle with dressing.

Romaine, Tomato, and Avocado Salad

Salad:

1 large romaine

1/3 cup cilantro

1 avocado

1 cup cherry tomatoes

1/2 English cucumber

1/2 red onion

Dressing:

4 tablespoons olive oil

1-1/2 to 2 tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon juice

1/2 to 3/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon pepper

Chop romaine and cilantro. Slice onion, avocado and cucumber. Half tomatoes. Lightly mix.

Combine olive oil, lemon, salt and pepper. Drizzle over salad and combine. Serve immediately.

Note: If you want to prep this earlier, you may do so, just slice the avocado and add the dressing right before serving. It will get soggy quickly. Don't pour all of the dressing at once, add as much as needed.

The Best Side Salad Recipe

3 heads romaine lettuce

1 tablespoon dried basil

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 Roma tomato, chopped

3 to 4 slices cooked bacon, chopped

2 boiled eggs, chopped

1/4 cup celery, chopped into small slices or pieces

1/4 cup carrots, chopped

Slice romaine leaves off of white stems, (discard white stems) and chop lettuce into small pieces and pour in large serving bowl.

Next layer on to the lettuce, the tomato, bacon, eggs, celery, carrots, and cheddar cheese.

Sprinkle on top the garlic powder and the dried basil.

Serve with choice of dressing, such as Hidden Valley Buttermilk Ranch dressing, with the seasoning packet, buttermilk, and mayo.

Quick Italian Salad

Dressing:

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup grated Parmesan (pre-grated in a pack from the store)

1/4 cup minced fresh parsley

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon vinegar

2 teaspoons black pepper

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 clove garlic, pressed

Juice of 1 lemon

Salad:

1 head romaine lettuce, roughly chopped

1/2 head iceberg lettuce, chunked

6 whole pepperoncini

1/2 cup whole black olives

1/2 cup whole red cherry tomatoes

1/2 small red onion, very thinly sliced into circles

1/3 cup grated Parmesan

For the dressing: In a blender, add the olive oil, mayonnaise, Parmesan, parsley, sugar, vinegar, black pepper, salt, red pepper flakes, garlic and lemon juice and blend until pureed.

For the salad: Put the romaine and iceberg greens in a large bowl and toss with the dressing. Top the salad with the pepperoncini, olives, tomatoes and onions. Sprinkle with Parmesan at the end.

Serve immediately and be careful not to overdress the salad with too much dressing.

Avocado Egg Chicken Salad

This delicious chicken salad recipe is loaded with avocado, eggs, bacon, celery and tomatoes in a Dijon mayonnaise dressing. Enjoy the salad as a sandwich, a side salad or in lettuce wraps.

2 (10 ounce each) canned chicken breast cans, drained

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1/2 small red onion, sliced

1 small avocado, cubed

1/2 celery stick, finely chopped

6 slices bacon, cooked

3 boiled eggs, cubed

Dressing:

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1-1/2 tablespoons sour cream

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoons lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon table salt

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

Combine all of the ingredients for the dressing, mix well.

Combine chicken, tomatoes, red onion, celery, bacon and eggs. Add 3/4 of the dressing and mix. Add avocado and gently toss. If needed, add remaining salad dressing. Add additional salt and pepper to taste, if desired.

Italian Chopped Salad

An Italian salad loaded with fresh salami, provolone, pepperoncini, and olives. It's light, yet hearty, and extra flavorful with a zippy Italian vinaigrette.

2 large heads romaine lettuce

1/2 of a medium red onion, peeled and then sliced very thin

1/2 cup sliced pepperoncini rings

1/2 cup sliced black olives

1/2 pound provolone, sliced 1/8-inch thick and then cut into 1/4-inch ribbons

1/2 pound good quality salami, sliced 1/8-inch thick and then cut into 1/4-inch ribbons

12 ounces cherry or grape tomatoes, sliced in half

Freshly ground black pepper

Kosher salt, if needed

Italian Vinaigrette

For the lettuce, cut or tear into bite-sized pieces by first cutting the romaine vertically two or three times, from the root end (don't cut all the way through the root, to keep the head intact) to the tips of the leaves. Then make cuts crosswise, into 1/2-inch to 3/4-inch ribbons. Discard the root end.

To assemble the salad: In a large bowl gently fold together red onion, pepperoncini, black olives, provolone, and salami. Drizzle about 1/2 cup of the Italian Vinaigrette over these ingredients, and then gently fold again.

Add prepared lettuce and tomatoes, gently folding to incorporate. Taste for seasoning and add kosher salt and/or more of the vinaigrette, if desired. Sprinkle freshly ground black pepper over the top and serve immediately.

To prepare in advance: Up to a day or two ahead of time, prepare Italian Vinaigrette and store in the refrigerator.

Up to a few hours ahead of time, prep all Italian Chopped Salad ingredients. Store lettuce and sliced tomatoes in their own separate covered containers in the refrigerator. Store red onion, pepperoncini, black olives, provolone, and salami together in a covered container in the refrigerator.

When ready to serve, assemble salad as directed above.