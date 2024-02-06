All sections
FeaturesApril 23, 2020

How great are these salads? Romaines to be seen

Spring time usually makes me think of fresh salads and the ingredients that we will enjoy all summer. Of course now with large supermarkets, we can purchase almost anything we want year-'round and not have to wait for garden produce to ripen and be in season. As I went looking for salad recipes, I was quickly reminded of the delicious flavor combinations and salad dressings that make them so tasty...

Susan McClanahan avatar
Susan McClanahan

Spring time usually makes me think of fresh salads and the ingredients that we will enjoy all summer. Of course now with large supermarkets, we can purchase almost anything we want year-'round and not have to wait for garden produce to ripen and be in season. As I went looking for salad recipes, I was quickly reminded of the delicious flavor combinations and salad dressings that make them so tasty.

Today we are looking at fresh recipes that very soon might make their way onto your dinner table. Enjoy!

White House Chopped Salad

For the salad:

  • 1 cup fresh corn kernels
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 pound green beans, trimmed
  • 1 pound assorted summer lettuces, such as Bibb, romaine, and red leaf, well washed and dried
  • 1/2 cucumber, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 2 mild radishes, such as breakfast radishes, trimmed and thinly sliced
  • 1 ripe tomato, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 1/2 bell pepper, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 3 to 4 scallions (white part only), chopped

For the pecans:

  • 1/2 cup pecan halves
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons brown sugar
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons melted unsalted butter
  • 1/2 teaspoon Cajun spice mixture

For the dressing:

  • 1/4 cup white wine vinegar
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 1 shallot, minced (about 1 tablespoon)
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon leaves
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Make the salad: Spray a large skillet with cooking spray. Heat the pan over medium-high heat and add the corn kernels. Cook, stirring constantly, for about 5 minutes, until the corn is brown in spots. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

Bring a medium saucepan of salted water to a boil. Add the green beans and cook for 1 to 3 minutes; be sure that you don't overcook them, they should still be a little bit crisp. Remove the beans with a slotted spoon and place in a bowl of ice water. Drain, pat dry, and slice into 1-inch pieces. Set aside.

Make the pecans: Preheat the oven to 250 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil and spray the foil with cooking spray. In a small bowl, toss together the pecans, honey, sugar, melted butter, and Cajun spice mixture. Place on the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 30 minutes, tossing the nuts every 10 minutes, until fragrant and caramelized. Set aside to cool.

Make the dressing: In a small bowl, combine the vinegar, lemon juice, shallot, and tarragon. Slowly whisk in the olive oil. Season to taste.

In a large mixing bowl, place the salad greens, cucumber, radishes, tomatoes, bell pepper, green beans, corn, scallions, and spiced pecans. Pour the dressing over and toss lightly. Serve immediately.

Strawberry Pecan Salad

For the Salad:

  • 1 cup pecan halves
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 12 ounce package romaine lettuce, chopped
  • 8 ounces fresh strawberries, halved
  • 4 ounces fresh blueberries
  • 2 ounces goat cheese, crumbled
  • 1/4 cup red onion, sliced (cut into small pieces)
  • 15 ounce can mandarin oranges, drained
  • 2 chicken breasts, cooked and diced

For the dressing:

  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2/3 cup olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon poppy seeds

In a small skillet over medium heat, saute pecans with sugar. This will take several minutes for the sugar to dissolve as you stir the pecans. Set aside and cool.

In a large bowl, combine romaine, berries, oranges, cheese and onion. Add diced chicken. Toss gently.

In a small mason jar, combine dressing ingredients and shake with lid on.

When ready to serve, add candied pecans and drizzle with dressing.

Romaine, Tomato, and Avocado Salad

Salad:

  • 1 large romaine
  • 1/3 cup cilantro
  • 1 avocado
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes
  • 1/2 English cucumber
  • 1/2 red onion

Dressing:

  • 4 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1-1/2 to 2 tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon juice
  • 1/2 to 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon pepper

Chop romaine and cilantro. Slice onion, avocado and cucumber. Half tomatoes. Lightly mix.

Combine olive oil, lemon, salt and pepper. Drizzle over salad and combine. Serve immediately.

Note: If you want to prep this earlier, you may do so, just slice the avocado and add the dressing right before serving. It will get soggy quickly. Don't pour all of the dressing at once, add as much as needed.

The Best Side Salad Recipe

  • 3 heads romaine lettuce
  • 1 tablespoon dried basil
  • 2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1 Roma tomato, chopped
  • 3 to 4 slices cooked bacon, chopped
  • 2 boiled eggs, chopped
  • 1/4 cup celery, chopped into small slices or pieces
  • 1/4 cup carrots, chopped

Slice romaine leaves off of white stems, (discard white stems) and chop lettuce into small pieces and pour in large serving bowl.

Next layer on to the lettuce, the tomato, bacon, eggs, celery, carrots, and cheddar cheese.

Sprinkle on top the garlic powder and the dried basil.

Serve with choice of dressing, such as Hidden Valley Buttermilk Ranch dressing, with the seasoning packet, buttermilk, and mayo.

Quick Italian Salad

Dressing:

  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan (pre-grated in a pack from the store)
  • 1/4 cup minced fresh parsley
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 tablespoon vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 1 clove garlic, pressed
  • Juice of 1 lemon

Salad:

  • 1 head romaine lettuce, roughly chopped
  • 1/2 head iceberg lettuce, chunked
  • 6 whole pepperoncini
  • 1/2 cup whole black olives
  • 1/2 cup whole red cherry tomatoes
  • 1/2 small red onion, very thinly sliced into circles
  • 1/3 cup grated Parmesan

For the dressing: In a blender, add the olive oil, mayonnaise, Parmesan, parsley, sugar, vinegar, black pepper, salt, red pepper flakes, garlic and lemon juice and blend until pureed.

For the salad: Put the romaine and iceberg greens in a large bowl and toss with the dressing. Top the salad with the pepperoncini, olives, tomatoes and onions. Sprinkle with Parmesan at the end.

Serve immediately and be careful not to overdress the salad with too much dressing.

Avocado Egg Chicken Salad

This delicious chicken salad recipe is loaded with avocado, eggs, bacon, celery and tomatoes in a Dijon mayonnaise dressing. Enjoy the salad as a sandwich, a side salad or in lettuce wraps.

  • 2 (10 ounce each) canned chicken breast cans, drained
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1/2 small red onion, sliced
  • 1 small avocado, cubed
  • 1/2 celery stick, finely chopped
  • 6 slices bacon, cooked
  • 3 boiled eggs, cubed

Dressing:

  • 1/3 cup mayonnaise
  • 1-1/2 tablespoons sour cream
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 teaspoons lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon table salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

Combine all of the ingredients for the dressing, mix well.

Combine chicken, tomatoes, red onion, celery, bacon and eggs. Add 3/4 of the dressing and mix. Add avocado and gently toss. If needed, add remaining salad dressing. Add additional salt and pepper to taste, if desired.

Italian Chopped Salad

An Italian salad loaded with fresh salami, provolone, pepperoncini, and olives. It's light, yet hearty, and extra flavorful with a zippy Italian vinaigrette.

  • 2 large heads romaine lettuce
  • 1/2 of a medium red onion, peeled and then sliced very thin
  • 1/2 cup sliced pepperoncini rings
  • 1/2 cup sliced black olives
  • 1/2 pound provolone, sliced 1/8-inch thick and then cut into 1/4-inch ribbons
  • 1/2 pound good quality salami, sliced 1/8-inch thick and then cut into 1/4-inch ribbons
  • 12 ounces cherry or grape tomatoes, sliced in half
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • Kosher salt, if needed
  • Italian Vinaigrette

For the lettuce, cut or tear into bite-sized pieces by first cutting the romaine vertically two or three times, from the root end (don't cut all the way through the root, to keep the head intact) to the tips of the leaves. Then make cuts crosswise, into 1/2-inch to 3/4-inch ribbons. Discard the root end.

To assemble the salad: In a large bowl gently fold together red onion, pepperoncini, black olives, provolone, and salami. Drizzle about 1/2 cup of the Italian Vinaigrette over these ingredients, and then gently fold again.

Add prepared lettuce and tomatoes, gently folding to incorporate. Taste for seasoning and add kosher salt and/or more of the vinaigrette, if desired. Sprinkle freshly ground black pepper over the top and serve immediately.

To prepare in advance: Up to a day or two ahead of time, prepare Italian Vinaigrette and store in the refrigerator.

Up to a few hours ahead of time, prep all Italian Chopped Salad ingredients. Store lettuce and sliced tomatoes in their own separate covered containers in the refrigerator. Store red onion, pepperoncini, black olives, provolone, and salami together in a covered container in the refrigerator.

When ready to serve, assemble salad as directed above.

The Club Salad

  • 8 cups lettuce, or torn/chopped/greens/micro-greens
  • 1 tomato, chopped
  • 3 ounces sliced ham
  • 3 ounces sliced turkey
  • 2 to 4 ounces cheese
  • 1/4 cup cooked bacon, crumbled
  • 4 slices white bread, lightly toasted

Bacon dressing:

  • 1 drop liquid smoke
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic granules
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup sour cream
  • 1/4 cup crumbled cooked bacon
  • 1/4 cup milk, more or less, add to your thickness preference

To make the salads: divide the lettuce between two dinner plates top with chopped tomatoes. Cut the lunch meat into strips or squares and divide evenly between the salads.

Add cheese if using, sprinkle crumbled bacon over each salad, and cut the toasted bread into squares and lay them on each side of the salad

Bacon salad dressing: to make Bacon Dressing: put the milk with the seasonings in a jar with a tight fitting lid and shake to combine, then add the mayonnaise and sour cream and shake again. Add the bacon, shake until completely mixed. Chill until ready to use, preferably over night but even 15 minutes will work.

Notes: Make the dressing first to give it time to settle, even better make it the day before and chill it well before using.

Apple, Walnut, and Cranberry Salad

Salad:

  • 1 bag 50% blend mixed greens and spinach washed
  • 2 green apples, sliced
  • 1/3 cup dried cranberries
  • 1/2 cup Gorgonzola cheese, crumbled
  • 1/2 cup walnut pieces

Apple Cider Vinaigrette:

  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons sugar

In a large bowl, toss together all the salad ingredients.

In a small bowl, whisk together all the vinaigrette ingredients. Drizzle vinaigrette over the salad and toss. Serve immediately.

Spiralized Apple Cranberry Salad

  • 1 red apple, like Pink Lady or Honeycrisp
  • 1 Granny Smith apple
  • 1/2 cup citrus poppy seed dressing
  • 1/4 cup dried cranberries
  • 1/4 cup golden raisins
  • 1/4 cup crumbled goat cheese
  • 1/3 cup pecans, chopped and toasted

Spiralize the apples and toss them with the dressing, and remaining ingredients. (If you don't have a spiralizer, simply cut the apples into matchsticks.)

Serve immediately or refrigerate for up to 1 hour.

Note: If you want to use store-bought poppy seed dressing, make a mixture of 2 parts poppy seed dressing to 1 part lemon or lime juice.

Beet Salad with Spinach, Cashews, and Goat Cheese

Beet Salad:

  • 2 beets, cooked, sliced
  • 4 ounces baby spinach
  • 1/2 cup cashews, roasted
  • 1/4 cup dried cranberries
  • 2 ounces goat cheese

Honey-Lemon salad dressing:

  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice freshly squeezed

In a salad bowl, combine baby spinach, sliced cooked beets, roasted cashews, and dried cranberries. (You can cook the beets by boiling them in water for about 20-30 minutes, letting them cool, peeling them, and then slicing them). Do not add goat cheese yet.

In a separate small bowl, combine salad dressing ingredients: olive oil, honey, lemon juice. Whisk until combined.

Pour the salad dressing over the beet salad, and mix. Do not add all of the salad dressing at once. Add just enough to coat the salad to your taste. You might use all of the dressing or you might not. Top your beet salad with crumbled goat cheese.

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad with Cilantro Ranch

Salad:

  • 3 cups chopped romaine or salad greens
  • 3 celery ribs, chopped
  • 1/2 cup shredded cabbage
  • 1 cup shredded carrots
  • 1 large avocado sliced
  • Thinly sliced red onion, optional

Chicken:

  • 1 pound chicken tenderloins
  • 1 large egg, whisked
  • 3/4 cup blanched almond flour
  • 1/4 cup tapioca flour or arrowroot
  • 1 and 1/4 teaspoon fine grain sea salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 cup coconut oil or avocado oil for frying
  • 1/3 cup Franks original hot sauce
  • 1/4 cup ghee, melted
  • Additional cilantro for garnish

Dressing:

  • 1/2 cup homemade mayonnaise
  • 3 tablespoons coconut milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
  • 2 tablespoons cilantro, minced
  • 1 teaspoon dried chives
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried dill
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lime juice
  • 1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon salt or to taste

Whisk all the dressing ingredients together in a bowl until nice and smooth, then cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

In a large serving bowl, arrange the salad ingredients, except for the avocado, which should be sliced right before serving to avoid browning. Cover and refrigerate while you prepare the chicken.

Whisk the egg in a small shallow bowl and in another shallow bowl, add the almond flour, tapioca, salt, pepper, onion powder and garlic powder.

Heat a large skillet over medium/medium-high heat (nonstick is preferred) add the oil for frying. Once sizzling hot, (breading with soften and fall off if oil isn't hot enough) dip a piece of chicken in the egg, shaking off excess, coat with dry mixture, and place in the skillet. Repeat with all chicken pieces. Cook on one side until golden brown, about 3 minutes, adjusting the heat if necessary. Turn carefully using tongs so as not to lose the "breading." Cook on the second side until golden brown on the outside and cooked through inside, about 6 minutes total depending on thickness. Remove chicken to a paper towel lined plate and allow to cool a bit.

In a bowl, whisk together the hot sauce and melted ghee. Dip each piece of chicken in the sauce to coat and place on a cutting board. If you don't want to cut the chicken before serving the salad, you can place the chicken right over the salad.

Cut chicken into pieces if desired, then arrange on the salad, drizzling any leftover sauce over the top. Arrange avocado around the chicken, and serve right away with the ranch dressing.

Asian Chopped Salad

  • 1 romaine heart, chopped
  • 1 cup green cabbage, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup purple cabbage, thinly sliced
  • 1 red pepper, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup bean sprouts
  • 1 cup snap peas, sliced
  • 1 cup carrots, julienned
  • 2 scallions, thinly sliced

For Serving:

  • 2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped
  • 1/3 cup Sesame Ginger Dressing store bought or homemade
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1/4 cup almonds toasted
  • 1 tablespoon sesame seeds

Wash, prep and chop all vegetables.

Heat sesame oil in a skillet over medium heat and toast almonds for 3-5 minutes or until slightly browned and fragrant. Set aside to cool.

Combine all ingredients together and toss with dressing. Top with toasted almonds, cilantro, and sesame seeds.

Note: Favorite Additions! Add to this base salad any extra ingredients you desire, such as:

Veggies: broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, cucumbers, soybeans (edamame), pepperoncini peppers, or asparagus

Nuts & Seeds: black sesame seeds, or toasted cashews or peanuts (in place of almonds)

Noodles: Deep-fried crunchy Asian noodles or crispy Asian noodles (wontons), crispy wonton strips (add as a garnish)

Meat and Eggs: shrimp, BBQ pork, smoked salmon, hard-boiled eggs, or chicken

Like Ruth's Chris Steakhouse Chopped Salad

This is just one of my all-time favorite salads that is famous on the menu at all Ruth's Chris Steakhouses. The recipe is a copycat and if you ask me, it is the real deal. It is so delicious with the chopped lettuces, hearts of palm, bacon, eggs, blue cheese and the creamy lemon basil dressing.

  • 8 packed cups iceberg lettuce, sliced in 1/4-inch julienned slices
  • 1 packed cup spinach, chopped
  • 1 packed cup radicchio, sliced very thin
  • 1/3 medium red onion, sliced very thin and then halved
  • 1/2 cup chopped green olives
  • 1 can artichoke hearts, drained, cut ends into 1/4-inch chunks
  • 4 hard-boiled eggs, cut into 1/4-inch chunks
  • 1 (14 ounce) can hearts of palm, drained, and cut into 1/4-inch chunks
  • 6 ounces fresh mushrooms, chopped
  • 8 slices (1/2 pound) of super-thick smoked bacon, cooked until dark brownish-red, fat drained, cut into 1/4-inch bits
  • 1 cup crumbled blue cheese
  • 1/2 cup crumbled croutons

For The Lemon-Basil Dressing:

  • 2 cups sour cream (or 1 cup sour cream and 1 cup mayonnaise)
  • 4 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup freshly chopped basil
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • Seasoned salt and pepper to taste
  • Garnish: 1-1/2 cups crispy, dried fried onion rings, crumbled and used to top the salad and cherry tomatoes, cut in half.
  • Freshly cracked black pepper and salt to taste

For the Chopped Salad: In a very large bowl, combine lettuce, spinach, radicchio, red onions, green olives, artichoke hearts, eggs, hearts of palm, mushrooms, and bacon; toss well. Add crumbled blue cheese, crumbled croutons, and about 1/2 to 3/4 of Lemon Basil Dressing; toss until well mixed. Add more if preferred. Pass around the remaining dressing to guests who may want more.

Divide salad among 4 dinner plates, garnish with cherry tomato halves and top salads with crispy fried onions.

Lemon Basil Dressing: Combine all ingredients, add seasoned salt and garlic powder to taste. Mix well; refrigerate until serving. Refrigerate any leftover dressing.

Have a great week, and until next time happy cooking.

Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

