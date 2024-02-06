How great are these salads? Romaines to be seen

Spring time usually makes me think of fresh salads and the ingredients that we will enjoy all summer. Of course now with large supermarkets, we can purchase almost anything we want year-'round and not have to wait for garden produce to ripen and be in season. As I went looking for salad recipes, I was quickly reminded of the delicious flavor combinations and salad dressings that make them so tasty.
Today we are looking at fresh recipes that very soon might make their way onto your dinner table. Enjoy!
For the salad:
For the pecans:
For the dressing:
Make the salad: Spray a large skillet with cooking spray. Heat the pan over medium-high heat and add the corn kernels. Cook, stirring constantly, for about 5 minutes, until the corn is brown in spots. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.
Bring a medium saucepan of salted water to a boil. Add the green beans and cook for 1 to 3 minutes; be sure that you don't overcook them, they should still be a little bit crisp. Remove the beans with a slotted spoon and place in a bowl of ice water. Drain, pat dry, and slice into 1-inch pieces. Set aside.
Make the pecans: Preheat the oven to 250 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil and spray the foil with cooking spray. In a small bowl, toss together the pecans, honey, sugar, melted butter, and Cajun spice mixture. Place on the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 30 minutes, tossing the nuts every 10 minutes, until fragrant and caramelized. Set aside to cool.
Make the dressing: In a small bowl, combine the vinegar, lemon juice, shallot, and tarragon. Slowly whisk in the olive oil. Season to taste.
In a large mixing bowl, place the salad greens, cucumber, radishes, tomatoes, bell pepper, green beans, corn, scallions, and spiced pecans. Pour the dressing over and toss lightly. Serve immediately.
For the Salad:
For the dressing:
In a small skillet over medium heat, saute pecans with sugar. This will take several minutes for the sugar to dissolve as you stir the pecans. Set aside and cool.
In a large bowl, combine romaine, berries, oranges, cheese and onion. Add diced chicken. Toss gently.
In a small mason jar, combine dressing ingredients and shake with lid on.
When ready to serve, add candied pecans and drizzle with dressing.
Salad:
Dressing:
Chop romaine and cilantro. Slice onion, avocado and cucumber. Half tomatoes. Lightly mix.
Combine olive oil, lemon, salt and pepper. Drizzle over salad and combine. Serve immediately.
Note: If you want to prep this earlier, you may do so, just slice the avocado and add the dressing right before serving. It will get soggy quickly. Don't pour all of the dressing at once, add as much as needed.
Slice romaine leaves off of white stems, (discard white stems) and chop lettuce into small pieces and pour in large serving bowl.
Next layer on to the lettuce, the tomato, bacon, eggs, celery, carrots, and cheddar cheese.
Sprinkle on top the garlic powder and the dried basil.
Serve with choice of dressing, such as Hidden Valley Buttermilk Ranch dressing, with the seasoning packet, buttermilk, and mayo.
Dressing:
Salad:
For the dressing: In a blender, add the olive oil, mayonnaise, Parmesan, parsley, sugar, vinegar, black pepper, salt, red pepper flakes, garlic and lemon juice and blend until pureed.
For the salad: Put the romaine and iceberg greens in a large bowl and toss with the dressing. Top the salad with the pepperoncini, olives, tomatoes and onions. Sprinkle with Parmesan at the end.
Serve immediately and be careful not to overdress the salad with too much dressing.
This delicious chicken salad recipe is loaded with avocado, eggs, bacon, celery and tomatoes in a Dijon mayonnaise dressing. Enjoy the salad as a sandwich, a side salad or in lettuce wraps.
Dressing:
Combine all of the ingredients for the dressing, mix well.
Combine chicken, tomatoes, red onion, celery, bacon and eggs. Add 3/4 of the dressing and mix. Add avocado and gently toss. If needed, add remaining salad dressing. Add additional salt and pepper to taste, if desired.
An Italian salad loaded with fresh salami, provolone, pepperoncini, and olives. It's light, yet hearty, and extra flavorful with a zippy Italian vinaigrette.
For the lettuce, cut or tear into bite-sized pieces by first cutting the romaine vertically two or three times, from the root end (don't cut all the way through the root, to keep the head intact) to the tips of the leaves. Then make cuts crosswise, into 1/2-inch to 3/4-inch ribbons. Discard the root end.
To assemble the salad: In a large bowl gently fold together red onion, pepperoncini, black olives, provolone, and salami. Drizzle about 1/2 cup of the Italian Vinaigrette over these ingredients, and then gently fold again.
Add prepared lettuce and tomatoes, gently folding to incorporate. Taste for seasoning and add kosher salt and/or more of the vinaigrette, if desired. Sprinkle freshly ground black pepper over the top and serve immediately.
To prepare in advance: Up to a day or two ahead of time, prepare Italian Vinaigrette and store in the refrigerator.
Up to a few hours ahead of time, prep all Italian Chopped Salad ingredients. Store lettuce and sliced tomatoes in their own separate covered containers in the refrigerator. Store red onion, pepperoncini, black olives, provolone, and salami together in a covered container in the refrigerator.
When ready to serve, assemble salad as directed above.
Bacon dressing:
To make the salads: divide the lettuce between two dinner plates top with chopped tomatoes. Cut the lunch meat into strips or squares and divide evenly between the salads.
Add cheese if using, sprinkle crumbled bacon over each salad, and cut the toasted bread into squares and lay them on each side of the salad
Bacon salad dressing: to make Bacon Dressing: put the milk with the seasonings in a jar with a tight fitting lid and shake to combine, then add the mayonnaise and sour cream and shake again. Add the bacon, shake until completely mixed. Chill until ready to use, preferably over night but even 15 minutes will work.
Notes: Make the dressing first to give it time to settle, even better make it the day before and chill it well before using.
Salad:
Apple Cider Vinaigrette:
In a large bowl, toss together all the salad ingredients.
In a small bowl, whisk together all the vinaigrette ingredients. Drizzle vinaigrette over the salad and toss. Serve immediately.
Spiralize the apples and toss them with the dressing, and remaining ingredients. (If you don't have a spiralizer, simply cut the apples into matchsticks.)
Serve immediately or refrigerate for up to 1 hour.
Note: If you want to use store-bought poppy seed dressing, make a mixture of 2 parts poppy seed dressing to 1 part lemon or lime juice.
Beet Salad:
Honey-Lemon salad dressing:
In a salad bowl, combine baby spinach, sliced cooked beets, roasted cashews, and dried cranberries. (You can cook the beets by boiling them in water for about 20-30 minutes, letting them cool, peeling them, and then slicing them). Do not add goat cheese yet.
In a separate small bowl, combine salad dressing ingredients: olive oil, honey, lemon juice. Whisk until combined.
Pour the salad dressing over the beet salad, and mix. Do not add all of the salad dressing at once. Add just enough to coat the salad to your taste. You might use all of the dressing or you might not. Top your beet salad with crumbled goat cheese.
Salad:
Chicken:
Dressing:
Whisk all the dressing ingredients together in a bowl until nice and smooth, then cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
In a large serving bowl, arrange the salad ingredients, except for the avocado, which should be sliced right before serving to avoid browning. Cover and refrigerate while you prepare the chicken.
Whisk the egg in a small shallow bowl and in another shallow bowl, add the almond flour, tapioca, salt, pepper, onion powder and garlic powder.
Heat a large skillet over medium/medium-high heat (nonstick is preferred) add the oil for frying. Once sizzling hot, (breading with soften and fall off if oil isn't hot enough) dip a piece of chicken in the egg, shaking off excess, coat with dry mixture, and place in the skillet. Repeat with all chicken pieces. Cook on one side until golden brown, about 3 minutes, adjusting the heat if necessary. Turn carefully using tongs so as not to lose the "breading." Cook on the second side until golden brown on the outside and cooked through inside, about 6 minutes total depending on thickness. Remove chicken to a paper towel lined plate and allow to cool a bit.
In a bowl, whisk together the hot sauce and melted ghee. Dip each piece of chicken in the sauce to coat and place on a cutting board. If you don't want to cut the chicken before serving the salad, you can place the chicken right over the salad.
Cut chicken into pieces if desired, then arrange on the salad, drizzling any leftover sauce over the top. Arrange avocado around the chicken, and serve right away with the ranch dressing.
For Serving:
Wash, prep and chop all vegetables.
Heat sesame oil in a skillet over medium heat and toast almonds for 3-5 minutes or until slightly browned and fragrant. Set aside to cool.
Combine all ingredients together and toss with dressing. Top with toasted almonds, cilantro, and sesame seeds.
Note: Favorite Additions! Add to this base salad any extra ingredients you desire, such as:
Veggies: broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, cucumbers, soybeans (edamame), pepperoncini peppers, or asparagus
Nuts & Seeds: black sesame seeds, or toasted cashews or peanuts (in place of almonds)
Noodles: Deep-fried crunchy Asian noodles or crispy Asian noodles (wontons), crispy wonton strips (add as a garnish)
Meat and Eggs: shrimp, BBQ pork, smoked salmon, hard-boiled eggs, or chicken
This is just one of my all-time favorite salads that is famous on the menu at all Ruth's Chris Steakhouses. The recipe is a copycat and if you ask me, it is the real deal. It is so delicious with the chopped lettuces, hearts of palm, bacon, eggs, blue cheese and the creamy lemon basil dressing.
For The Lemon-Basil Dressing:
For the Chopped Salad: In a very large bowl, combine lettuce, spinach, radicchio, red onions, green olives, artichoke hearts, eggs, hearts of palm, mushrooms, and bacon; toss well. Add crumbled blue cheese, crumbled croutons, and about 1/2 to 3/4 of Lemon Basil Dressing; toss until well mixed. Add more if preferred. Pass around the remaining dressing to guests who may want more.
Divide salad among 4 dinner plates, garnish with cherry tomato halves and top salads with crispy fried onions.
Lemon Basil Dressing: Combine all ingredients, add seasoned salt and garlic powder to taste. Mix well; refrigerate until serving. Refrigerate any leftover dressing.
Have a great week, and until next time happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.