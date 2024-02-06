Homecoming; What tastes like 'home'?

Do you ever think about how much our senses play a part in our richest memories?
My daughter is away at college living the dorm life. She called me this weekend and told me about a recent shopping trip. Her friends teased her about walking around the store sniffing a pumpkin scented candle. She laughed and said it reminded her of the fall -- coming home from school to the scent of pumpkin or vanilla candles burning, fall decor and soft, cozy blankets draped invitingly on the living room furniture. It is that time of year again.
Now that my children are adults, it means a lot to me as their mother to hear certain sights, sounds and scents remind them of home while they are out building their own lives. The little things count.
It probably came as no surprise to my son when he called to tell me he would be coming home for the SEMO homecoming festivities that my first question was, "What do you want to eat?" Did he want me to cook? Did he want to try something new? Did he want to visit one of our "regular" spots? I wanted to know what would "taste" like home to him after a steady diet of dorm food.
We went with something old and something new.
When my children were younger, their foodie adventures revolved around healthy, nutritious, economical foods at home. Spaghetti squash never made a second appearance. As they grew older and began to drive, I realized they had a good grasp on healthy nutrition, and I would be playing less of a part in deciding what they ate. I also needed a new way to get some face time, and dining out was the perfect opportunity. It's amazing how quickly your college kids will fit quality time with you into their schedule when you are picking up the tab.
This time we hit up one of our regulars, Cafe N Me, for Pad Thai. It was exactly as expected -- friendly service and good food in a clean, low-key atmosphere. We've shared some good laughs and made some memories around those little tables.
After dinner we headed downtown to Sugar Chic Creamery for ice cream. The temperatures outside have dropped significantly in recent days, so some might find ice cream to be an odd choice, but those people have probably never visited Sugar Chic Creamery. It's a bright, cheerful little space, and the warm smell of fresh-baked waffle cones hits you the moment you walk in the door. It is a family-owned business, and service is cheerful and friendly. They offer a rotating menu of unique flavors, including soy options. I often have trouble deciding on a flavor, but this time I was thoroughly excited to find espresso ice cream on the menu. It was everything I thought it would be -- creamy, smooth and distinctly coffee flavored. We enjoyed the mixture of rustic, yet elegant, decor along with lighthearted conversation. I don't know what your family traditions include, but I recommend you consider adding Sugar Chic Creamery to your list of places to indulge all of your senses with a sweet treat. Whether you end up at home or downtown, remember this: Sometimes the little moments make the biggest memories.
