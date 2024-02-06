Homecoming; What tastes like 'home'?

Do you ever think about how much our senses play a part in our richest memories?

My daughter is away at college living the dorm life. She called me this weekend and told me about a recent shopping trip. Her friends teased her about walking around the store sniffing a pumpkin scented candle. She laughed and said it reminded her of the fall -- coming home from school to the scent of pumpkin or vanilla candles burning, fall decor and soft, cozy blankets draped invitingly on the living room furniture. It is that time of year again.

Now that my children are adults, it means a lot to me as their mother to hear certain sights, sounds and scents remind them of home while they are out building their own lives. The little things count.

It probably came as no surprise to my son when he called to tell me he would be coming home for the SEMO homecoming festivities that my first question was, "What do you want to eat?" Did he want me to cook? Did he want to try something new? Did he want to visit one of our "regular" spots? I wanted to know what would "taste" like home to him after a steady diet of dorm food.