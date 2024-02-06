Home grown: Numerous Notre Dame grads come back as teachers, coaches

There's one line that makes some former Notre Dame Regional High School graduates uncomfortable, and Brother David Migliorino knows it well.

"When I say, 'You can call me David,' and they're, 'I could never call you David. Never,'" Migliorino said with knowing laughter. "It's always so cute."

That scene has had occasion to play out three times this year -- and in abundance since he arrived at the school in 1999. That's because three Notre Dame graduates are first-year teachers at the school, bringing the total of nine teachers who have known Migliorino as their principal. There are 28 alums among the school's staff of 46, including 20 teachers, ranging from 33-year veteran Mary Ha, a 1972 graduate, to the newest crop, which features teachers Richard Bohn (2008), Josh Eftink (2000) and Ben Hinton (2013), as well as development director Alex Jackson (2005).

All told, the current alums on staff have provided a collective 325 years of service.

"It's been a few years, but seeing everything from the teacher's point of view is definitely different, having co-workers now that used to be my teachers -- that's a little weird," said Bohn, who is teaching world history and assisting his former cross country and track coach, Bill Davis. "It's been good so far."

Bohn is among a large group of the teachers who had bonding experiences as students, highly involved in activities, including sports. They've returned not only to teach, but to coach.

Eftink previously taught a total of 10 years at three public schools.

In his first year at a private school, he's teaching freshman physical education, health and accounting and also will be assisting baseball coach Jeff Graviett, for whom he starred as a player.

"I was eventually hoping to come back where it all started for me," Eftink said. "I was excited when I got the opportunity to come back."

He received the familiar call that often goes out from Migliorino to former students. And he was happy to oblige his former principal, whom he credits with the culture.

"It starts with a good leader in Brother David, and he kind of makes it all come together," Eftink said. "There's just a lot of school spirit and a lot of energy in the building, and it's neat to be a part of it."

Mallory Siebert (2010) is in her second year at her alma mater, where she said the inspiration to become a teacher was first planted by "great teachers."

"I originally saw myself always ending up back here, I just never imagined it would be so soon," Siebert said.

She was teaching at Poplar Bluff High School in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, when contacted by Migliorino, and she answered the call.

"It's kind of like coming home," Siebert said. "It's what Brother says, 'We want you to come home.' So I relate really well to the kids because I've been where they were and sat where they were."

There were other ways to relate, too.