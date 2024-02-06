Holiday events throughout the winter season

Editor's note: This is a partial list of holiday events available at press time. To search for or add a holiday event, visit www.semoevents.com.

26th annual Parade of Lights

5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, downtown Cape Girardeau

The parade begins at 5 p.m. or as soon as dusk arrives. The route starts at Capaha Park, proceeds down Broadway, turns right on Main Street and ends at Merriwether Street. This year's theme is "Christmas Fantasy." Old Town Cape presents the event.

Charleston Christmas Parade

6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, Main Street, Charleston, Missouri

The theme will be "Christmas Carols," and there will be activities at the Mississippi County Historical Society and local shops.

Downtown Christmas Open House

5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, downtown Cape Girardeau

Old Town Cape presents a night of Christmas fun. There will be carolers and sleigh rides, sweet treats and holiday specials, and a host of festive cheer to help ring in the Christmas season. Bring your family and friends to experience the excitement of the annual Downtown Christmas Open House.

30th annual LFCS Holiday Home Tour

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2

See how other folks decorate for the holidays with the Lutheran Family and Children's Services Holiday Home Tour. The houses featured on the tour range from historic to new construction, but they're all decked out for Christmas. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 the day of the tour. Tickets are available at Bank of Missouri locations in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Perryville and Marble Hill, Missouri; Patrick Furniture; Southeast Hospital gift shop; Sunny Hill Garden Center and the LFCS office. Call (573) 334-5866 for more information. There will be a refreshment stop at the LFCS office at 3178 Blattner Drive in Cape Girardeau.

Chaffee Christmas Parade

1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, Chaffee Head Start, Chaffee, Missouri

The parade begins at the Head Start parking lot on North Main Street and ends at the Chaffee High School parking lot. The theme is "Superhero Christmas." There will be hot dogs and hot chocolate after the parade. Contact H.B. Rice at (573) 887-3555 if you are interested in participating.

Jackson lighted Christmas Parade

5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, uptown Jackson

The theme for this year's parade is "Christmas at the Movies." Santa Claus will arrive on the last float and will be at the gazebo at courthouse square after the parade. There will be carolers walking up and down the parade route before and during the parade. Christmas stories and hot chocolate will be available in the Cape Girardeau County History Center.

Scott City lighted Christmas parade

5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, Scott City

The parade will begin at the Bob's Foodliner parking lot and end at the city park, where refreshments will be served by the fire department. The Scott City Elementary Honor Choir will be on stage singing Christmas carols. After the choir, Santa Claus will come to visit with the children. Awards will be given to the first-, second- and third-place floats. Sponsored by Scott City Parks Department and Scott City Fire Department parade. To enter a float, call (573) 264-2322.

Immaculate Conception Church Music Ministry Christmas concert

2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Jackson

The church's Advent/Christmas concert features the adult choir, choristers and the Bells of Joy Ringers. Special guests will be the Heartland Pops Chorus.

16th Annual Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash

6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, various locations in downtown Cape Girardeau

The Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash is the largest local toy drive for the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. This year's event features several bands at various venues. Also, Smokin' Brothers will be on hand with barbecue. For more details, visit facebook.com/happyslapowitz.

Southern Country Church Tour of Cape Girardeau County

4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10

Take a Christmas tour of Christ Lutheran Church in Gordonville; Zion United Methodist Church in Gordonville; Whitewater United Methodist Church in Whitewater; St. James United Church of Christ in Tilsit; and Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilsit.

Christmas Country Church Tour