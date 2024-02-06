Holiday events throughout the winter season

Editor's note: This is a partial list of holiday events available at press time. To search for or add a holiday event, visit www.semoevents.com.
26th annual Parade of Lights
5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, downtown Cape Girardeau
The parade begins at 5 p.m. or as soon as dusk arrives. The route starts at Capaha Park, proceeds down Broadway, turns right on Main Street and ends at Merriwether Street. This year's theme is "Christmas Fantasy." Old Town Cape presents the event.
Charleston Christmas Parade
6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, Main Street, Charleston, Missouri
The theme will be "Christmas Carols," and there will be activities at the Mississippi County Historical Society and local shops.
Downtown Christmas Open House
5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, downtown Cape Girardeau
Old Town Cape presents a night of Christmas fun. There will be carolers and sleigh rides, sweet treats and holiday specials, and a host of festive cheer to help ring in the Christmas season. Bring your family and friends to experience the excitement of the annual Downtown Christmas Open House.
30th annual LFCS Holiday Home Tour
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2
See how other folks decorate for the holidays with the Lutheran Family and Children's Services Holiday Home Tour. The houses featured on the tour range from historic to new construction, but they're all decked out for Christmas. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 the day of the tour. Tickets are available at Bank of Missouri locations in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Perryville and Marble Hill, Missouri; Patrick Furniture; Southeast Hospital gift shop; Sunny Hill Garden Center and the LFCS office. Call (573) 334-5866 for more information. There will be a refreshment stop at the LFCS office at 3178 Blattner Drive in Cape Girardeau.
Chaffee Christmas Parade
1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, Chaffee Head Start, Chaffee, Missouri
The parade begins at the Head Start parking lot on North Main Street and ends at the Chaffee High School parking lot. The theme is "Superhero Christmas." There will be hot dogs and hot chocolate after the parade. Contact H.B. Rice at (573) 887-3555 if you are interested in participating.
Jackson lighted Christmas Parade
5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, uptown Jackson
The theme for this year's parade is "Christmas at the Movies." Santa Claus will arrive on the last float and will be at the gazebo at courthouse square after the parade. There will be carolers walking up and down the parade route before and during the parade. Christmas stories and hot chocolate will be available in the Cape Girardeau County History Center.
Scott City lighted Christmas parade
5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, Scott City
The parade will begin at the Bob's Foodliner parking lot and end at the city park, where refreshments will be served by the fire department. The Scott City Elementary Honor Choir will be on stage singing Christmas carols. After the choir, Santa Claus will come to visit with the children. Awards will be given to the first-, second- and third-place floats. Sponsored by Scott City Parks Department and Scott City Fire Department parade. To enter a float, call (573) 264-2322.
Immaculate Conception Church Music Ministry Christmas concert
2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Jackson
The church's Advent/Christmas concert features the adult choir, choristers and the Bells of Joy Ringers. Special guests will be the Heartland Pops Chorus.
16th Annual Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash
6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, various locations in downtown Cape Girardeau
The Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash is the largest local toy drive for the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. This year's event features several bands at various venues. Also, Smokin' Brothers will be on hand with barbecue. For more details, visit facebook.com/happyslapowitz.
Southern Country Church Tour of Cape Girardeau County
4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10
Take a Christmas tour of Christ Lutheran Church in Gordonville; Zion United Methodist Church in Gordonville; Whitewater United Methodist Church in Whitewater; St. James United Church of Christ in Tilsit; and Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilsit.
Christmas Country Church Tour
3 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, and Friday, Dec. 15
More than 20 churches in Cape Girardeau, Perry and Bollinger counties will deck their halls and invite visitors inside for Christmas music and refreshments. Churches can be toured in any order. For a list of churches, visit www.facebook.com/christmascountrychurchtour.
Christmas Workshop
4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 13, 4-H Exhibit Hall
This Christmas workshop includes making creative Christmas gifts, Christmas cards and much more. The fee is $35 for residents and $40 for non-residents. Registration deadline is Dec. 8. Register at www.cityofcape.org/parks.
JUST FOR KIDS
Call the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department to register for these events just for kids -- the number is (573) 339-6340.
* Cookies for Santa
5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, Arena Building
Kids ages 4 to 7 will make Christmas cookies for Santa while listening to the classic tale of "The Night Before Christmas." The cost is $10 for Cape Girardeau residents and $11 for nonresidents.
* Breakfast with Santa
8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, Osage Centre
Santa is making a special stop for breakfast in Cape Girardeau. Parents and kids are invited to visit with Santa and enjoy a yummy breakfast. If preregistered, the cost is $5 per child, $5 per adult, $8 for two children or $11 for three children. The cost is $8 per person the day of the event.
* Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt
6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, Arena Building
Bring your flashlights and help find the hidden candy canes. When you arrive, you get to decorate a bag to collect the candy canes. After the candy canes are collected, there will be cookies and hot chocolate, and children can make a Christmas list for Santa. A parent must accompany children. Please dress according to weather. The cost is $3 if preregistered and $5 on the day of the event.
CRAFT FAIRS
Get a head start on your holiday shopping and find some one-of-a-kind items at local arts and craft shows:
* Plowshares Sale
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9
Abbey Road Christian Church, Cape Girardeau
* Crafts, Gifts and Collectibles Show
5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 18; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 19
Notre Dame Regional High School
Admission: $2 on Friday and Saturday; free on Sunday
* Christmas Arts and Crafts Extravaganza
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19
Osage Centre and the Show Me Center
Admission: $5 Saturday (good for both days and both locations)
* River Valley Craft Fair
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19
Arena Building, 4-H Building at Arena Park
Admission: $5 Saturday, $3 Sunday
