Hoeckle's 'takes the cake'

Devon Smith

When it comes to bakeries, Schnucks has a great bakery. They have so many options for things to come in and grab on the go and it always turns out great. I don't know of very many independent bakeries but I'd be interested in finding some and trying them out.

Jessica Medlock

My pick for favorite bakery is Hoeckele's Bakery and Deli in Perryville. The best part is the fresh donuts! Nothing beats a fresh glazed donut! In addition, Hoeckele's bakes their own bread for some of their sandwiches and that extra mile pays off. All of the pastries and muffins look great. I can't say I've tried everything but that leaves me something to look forward to.

Rebecca LaClair

If you haven't visited yet, you must take the drive to Pocahontas and try the Pie Safe Bakery and Cafe. Nestled on Main Street, the Pie Safe used to be the town bank, and still has the ornate cast iron vault inside complete with lion figurehead. Check their hours before you make the trip; it is worth it. As far as the food goes, my personal baked favorites are the spinach quiche, complete with homemade piecrust, and the cinnamon rolls. If you ask Sharon to warm it up for you with a pat of butter melting over the top, I'd stack that roll up against any in the country.

Matt Glenn

I had to look up bakery in the dictionary. It is a place that sells breads and desserts. That's kind of tough to find around here. I asked a colleague who is familiar with the area for recommendations. He said Walmart, and I punched him in the face. I am not looking to get a brick thrown through the window of my home. And I can't name any chain places anyhow; it wouldn't feel right. I griped about how Dunkin' Donuts or Hoeckele's weren't bakeries because they only sell donuts!

Then someone corrected me and said: "Hoeckele's Bakery & Deli is indeed a bakery."

It was indeed. They had rye bread and dill dip that I went ham on. House-made croissants and crazy donuts and desserts. There's an open air kitchen with bakers making cakes and other bakery related activities. So yeah they were pretty neat-o.

Carol Nunnery

Do we really HAVE a bakery in Cape? I think the best one in the area is Hoeckele's Bakery & Deli in Perryville! If you don't have time to drive to Perryville, you can find some of their fresh baked goods in local Rhodes Convenience Stores.

-- Compiled by Joshua Hartwig