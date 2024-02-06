All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesJuly 21, 2018

'Here, chickie chickie'

The sun hadn't yet risen as vendors began arriving to stake out their space at the Fruitland Swap Meet for poultry, small animals, plants and produce. Every second Saturday from March through October, the event draws poultry people, buyers, sellers and spectators, to the parking lot of the Fruitland Livestock Auction barn in Fruitland...

Story and photos by Fred Lynch ~ Southeast Missourian
Fischer Scheiter of Altenburg, Missouri carries a Brahma chicken he bought for $8 July 14 at the Fruitland Swap Meet in Fruitland. The laying hen will joins about 10 other hens that produce eggs for Scheiter.
Fischer Scheiter of Altenburg, Missouri carries a Brahma chicken he bought for $8 July 14 at the Fruitland Swap Meet in Fruitland. The laying hen will joins about 10 other hens that produce eggs for Scheiter.

The sun hadn't yet risen as vendors began arriving to stake out their space at the Fruitland Swap Meet for poultry, small animals, plants and produce.

Every second Saturday from March through October, the event draws poultry people, buyers, sellers and spectators, to the parking lot of the Fruitland Livestock Auction barn in Fruitland.

Crista Meyer, Raymond Petzoldt and Phyllis Sinn oversee the event that's been going on for a quarter-century.

"Colonel Ken [Barnacle, an auctioneer] started it way back," Meyer said. "We average about 30 vendors with mostly animals; chickens and rabbits," adding that she raises chickens and some goats. A $5 fee goes to advertising and rent on the site.

Raising chickens is a hobby for Petzoldt, who has brought them to the swap meet since its beginning.

McKenzie Vandeven, 5, of Cape Girardeau checks out the ducks on display July 14 at the Fruitland Swap Meet in Fruitland.
McKenzie Vandeven, 5, of Cape Girardeau checks out the ducks on display July 14 at the Fruitland Swap Meet in Fruitland.

"I love to see the chicks hatch, these little ones like that," he said, taking one out of the box. He noted it's not a big money-maker, as the chicks seemingly vocalized their value with "cheep, cheep, cheep!"

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Richard Thornburgh of Chaffee, Missouri, came to sell.

"I need to downsize," he said. Showing a cage of finches, "These little fellers started off with two, and I got ten in there now. It don't take them long to multiply." He had been selling them at home for $10 each. Another cage held rabbits for $5 each, and another with chickens for $2 each.

Gloria Waechter of Scott City has come to the swap meet just about every month for nearly 10 years and said she raises a lot of quail on her farm. She brought some of them along with chickens, ducks and geese. A pair of bantam Polish chickens were marked $15. "They are this year's birds and haven't started laying yet," she said. "Normally an adult pair will run you $25, depending on the quality."

Mark Gihring of Altenburg, Missouri, said he raises a little bit of everything in poultry, like guineas, chickens, and ducks, on his farm. He and his son, Carson, came to the swap meet with an abundance of ducks. "This is a great place to get rid of them, and buy some things too," he said, like laying hens he got earlier this year. It's also a way for Carson to make a little extra money.

Jerry Fite of Fredericktown, Missouri, left, selects Rhode Island Red chickens from Raymond Petzoldt.
Jerry Fite of Fredericktown, Missouri, left, selects Rhode Island Red chickens from Raymond Petzoldt.

There were some who didn't come to buy or sell. Families walked along taking their time to look, and even to touch, a bunny, duck or chicken. And that was free.

flynch@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3643

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy