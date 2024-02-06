'Here, chickie chickie'

The sun hadn't yet risen as vendors began arriving to stake out their space at the Fruitland Swap Meet for poultry, small animals, plants and produce.

Every second Saturday from March through October, the event draws poultry people, buyers, sellers and spectators, to the parking lot of the Fruitland Livestock Auction barn in Fruitland.

Crista Meyer, Raymond Petzoldt and Phyllis Sinn oversee the event that's been going on for a quarter-century.

"Colonel Ken [Barnacle, an auctioneer] started it way back," Meyer said. "We average about 30 vendors with mostly animals; chickens and rabbits," adding that she raises chickens and some goats. A $5 fee goes to advertising and rent on the site.

Raising chickens is a hobby for Petzoldt, who has brought them to the swap meet since its beginning.

McKenzie Vandeven, 5, of Cape Girardeau checks out the ducks on display July 14 at the Fruitland Swap Meet in Fruitland.

"I love to see the chicks hatch, these little ones like that," he said, taking one out of the box. He noted it's not a big money-maker, as the chicks seemingly vocalized their value with "cheep, cheep, cheep!"