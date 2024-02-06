'Here, chickie chickie'

The sun hadn't yet risen as vendors began arriving to stake out their space at the Fruitland Swap Meet for poultry, small animals, plants and produce.
Every second Saturday from March through October, the event draws poultry people, buyers, sellers and spectators, to the parking lot of the Fruitland Livestock Auction barn in Fruitland.
Crista Meyer, Raymond Petzoldt and Phyllis Sinn oversee the event that's been going on for a quarter-century.
"Colonel Ken [Barnacle, an auctioneer] started it way back," Meyer said. "We average about 30 vendors with mostly animals; chickens and rabbits," adding that she raises chickens and some goats. A $5 fee goes to advertising and rent on the site.
Raising chickens is a hobby for Petzoldt, who has brought them to the swap meet since its beginning.
"I love to see the chicks hatch, these little ones like that," he said, taking one out of the box. He noted it's not a big money-maker, as the chicks seemingly vocalized their value with "cheep, cheep, cheep!"
Richard Thornburgh of Chaffee, Missouri, came to sell.
"I need to downsize," he said. Showing a cage of finches, "These little fellers started off with two, and I got ten in there now. It don't take them long to multiply." He had been selling them at home for $10 each. Another cage held rabbits for $5 each, and another with chickens for $2 each.
Gloria Waechter of Scott City has come to the swap meet just about every month for nearly 10 years and said she raises a lot of quail on her farm. She brought some of them along with chickens, ducks and geese. A pair of bantam Polish chickens were marked $15. "They are this year's birds and haven't started laying yet," she said. "Normally an adult pair will run you $25, depending on the quality."
Mark Gihring of Altenburg, Missouri, said he raises a little bit of everything in poultry, like guineas, chickens, and ducks, on his farm. He and his son, Carson, came to the swap meet with an abundance of ducks. "This is a great place to get rid of them, and buy some things too," he said, like laying hens he got earlier this year. It's also a way for Carson to make a little extra money.
There were some who didn't come to buy or sell. Families walked along taking their time to look, and even to touch, a bunny, duck or chicken. And that was free.
