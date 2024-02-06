Hebron Baptist Church served Randol Creek settlement

Local historians often mention Old Bethel Church, built in 1806 and the first non-Catholic Church in old Louisiana Territory. Less well-known are the Baptist churches that grew from or followed Bethel. These began organizing within 10 years of the building of Bethel, and included Hebron Church. This church stood 4-5 miles northwest of downtown Cape Girardeau, near today's County Park North. Hebron is relatively well-known because its minute book covering 1829-1878 survives in the collection of the State Historical Society of Missouri (C1311).

Bethel Church dismissed a number of members May 11, 1822, to form Hebron. These included Polly Green, Abraham Randol, Rebekah Randol (the matriarch of the Randol family), Mary Randol, Simon Poe, James Randol, Nancy Randol, Samuel K. Parker, Elizabeth McMiller, Elizabeth Parker, Rebekah Poe, James Holcomb, Francis Holcomb, Susannah Williams, Matilda Williams, Benjamin Hitt and Sarah Hitt. The Rev. Thomas P. Green organized the church, assisted by Thomas Juden (recently arrived from Baltimore, Maryland).

The Bethel Association of churches dismissed nine churches to form the Cape Girardeau Association at a convention held at Hebron June 12-14, 1824. At that time, the congregation had grown to 26 members. The church received an acre and a half from Thomas P. Green on Nov. 18, 1828, including the Hebron Baptist Meeting House. The deed also preserved access to a spring. The exact building date for the meeting house is unknown.