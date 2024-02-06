Hard seltzer remains an 'it' drink

I know I am revealing my age when I say that the last time I remember an alcohol craze like this it was wine coolers. I was barely scraping legal when they were superhot in the 1980s, but I knew there was an "it drink."

The most recent "it drink" is hard seltzer, served on plenty of patios and sidewalk tables during this pandemic summer.

Hard seltzer, also known as spiked seltzer or hard sparkling water, contains carbonated water, alcohol and flavoring. The alcohol usually comes from fermented sugar, though in some versions there is vodka or malted barley.

The amount of sugar is generally low, and the alcohol count is often fairly low too, usually around 5%, though the vodka-based sparklers can get higher.

White Claw really got the ball rolling; according to Nielsen, the brand's sales were up about 250% in 2019 over the previous year. The marketing research firm said the entire hard-seltzer market tripled last year, reaching $1.3 billion, and has remained strong. Many big beer brands, including Molson Coors, Corona and Budweiser have stepped into the market this year.

Hard seltzer is designed to be a lightly alcoholic, not-so-serious sipping drink for people looking to imbibe in moderation. Many hard seltzers have about 100 calories per can. Most are gluten-free as well, but check the labels.

Most of all, they are designed to be fun, available in an array of flavors and versions, with new ones popping up all the time. Most of the flavors are light. Many brands boast all-natural ingredients and artisanal craftsmanship, and the packaging is generally lively and colorful.

Some examples: