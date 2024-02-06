Hacking McDonald's Golden Arches

Hack: v. to use a computer to gain unauthorized access to data in a system.

But when did the word "hack" come to be used as a term for breaking into a computer system instead of just roughly chopping something up? According to tripwire.com, the current use of "hack" started in 1961 with MIT's Tech Model Railroad Club. They modified their train sets to perform different functions and called it hacking. Next, they moved on to expensive computers, "hacking" them to create new programs and make them perform even better than they did before. Hacking was a positive thing, like souping up your car to make it faster and louder. It wasn't until the 1980s when personal computers started making a big emergence that hacking for gain, profit or plain old nefarious reasons that the stage was set to make hacking something negative, mysterious, illegal, and no-good.

Enter McDonald's in 2022. The big promotion there right now is to hack their menu, creating new and amazing combinations, veritable frankensandwiches made of pieces of existing menu items. I think McDonald's is hoping to tap into both sides of the word "hack," bringing to mind something that may be better than the original, and also something dangerous, unusual, maybe a little naughty. Now, McDonald's won't make the new sandwich for you. You have to buy the individual pieces and assemble it yourself. You can order them by name and McDonald's will give you what you need to make it. Like any other food sensation out there, I had to try it. Let's talk about how they tasted.

Hashbrown McMuffin: Sausage McMuffin with egg and cheese, and a hashbrown. The only breakfast hack, this one was solid, especially if you like a good hash for breakfast. Put the hashbrown on your McMuffin and voila! I think the hashbrowns lost some of their crunchiness in the combination, but the sandwich held together, and I could taste all of the individual parts. The sausage was strong enough to come out on top of the flavors, but this was a decent hack.

Surf & Turf (this is an app exclusive, so you can only order it by name when ordering on the McDonald's app): Double cheeseburger and a Filet O' Fish. Separate the beef patties and place the Filet O'Fish and one of it's buns in the middle. I kept as much of the tartar sauce with the fish as I could and dug in. This one just felt like a bulked-up burger. The beef and ketchup absolutely overwhelmed the delicate fish flavor and made the whole purpose of combining them useless.