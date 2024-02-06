Guam governor-elect wants cockfighting to remain legal

HAGATNA, Guam -- Cockfighting is an important Guam tradition that must remain legal, the U.S. territory's governor-elect said in vowing to work to repeal a likely ban imposed by the U.S. government.

While cockfighting is illegal in all 50 states, territories have been allowed to set their own rules on the activity, which involves placing bets on the outcome of fights between roosters with razors strapped to their legs.

The ban also will apply to territories if President Donald Trump signs a farm bill approved by Congress, which he's expected to do this week.

"Cockfighting has historical significance on Guam and continues to be a regulated practice today," said Gov.-elect Lou Leon Guerrero, who takes office Jan. 7. "Despite our community's collective efforts in expressing clear opposition to such a ban at the highest levels of government, we were once again ignored."