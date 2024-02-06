GT - FYI 8-6-17

Comic book show to be held today at VFW

The second Cape Comic Book, Books, Toys and Collectibles Trade Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at VFW Post 3838, 1049 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Admission is free and will feature local dealers and retailers. For more information, call (573) 335-9908 or email mobettercomics@hotmail.com.

SEMO Iris Society to hold sale, auction today

The SEMO Iris Society will conduct an iris sale and auction at noon today at the University of Missouri Extension Center, 684 W. Jackson Trail in Jackson. For more information, call Kevin Hillerman at (573) 264-9926 or (573) 233-2482.

Zalma Baptist to hold back-to-school luau

Zalma General Baptist Church will hold a back-to-school luau from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. The event will include water games, an ice-cream social and door prizes. Children ages 10 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Summer garage sale set for Osage Centre

The Osage Centre Summer Garage Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Admission is $1 and booth rental is $15. For more information, call (573) 339-6342 or email sbergman@cityofcape.org.

Jackson football parents club to hold fundraiser

The Jackson Indian Football Parents Club will hold "A Night at the Mouse Races" at 6 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion Hall, 319 N. High St. in Jackson. The event is a fundraiser. Tickets can be purchased for $5 in advance at Wings Etc. (Jackson location), Mirror Image Salon, Jones Drug Store or by contacting Scott Hume at (573) 579-4966. Tickets will be $10 at the door.

Bootheel Quilters to have craft show

The Bootheel Quilters' Guild will host their biennial quilt and craft show Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13, at the Miner Convention Center in Miner, Missouri. Admission is $5, with all proceeds from the show to benefit local charities. For more information, call (573) 471-8701 or email sjames47@rocketmail.com.

Luncheon to be held Aug. 14

The Christian Women's Association of Cape Girardeau, affiliated with Stonecraft Ministries, will hold its monthly meeting from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Elks Lodge, 639 Elks Lane in Cape Girardeau. The luncheon event will include music by Chris Collier, speaker Pam Santner and special feature by May Fair College. Cost of the luncheon is $10, and reservations must be made by Wednesday. For reservations, call (573) 979-4707 or (573) 579-0271.

Registration open for youth soccer league

Registration is open for the Fall Youth Soccer League to be held at Shawnee Park Sports Complex in Cape Girardeau. Registration for the league, which has pre-K to eighth-grade divisions, is open until Aug. 14. Registration can be made online at www.cityofcape.org/soccer. For more information, call (573) 339-6788.

Youth flag football league to be held in fall

Registration is open for an NFL Youth Flag Football League that will be held this fall in Cape Girardeau. The league is for youths ages 5 to 13. Registration is $60 per child, which includes an NFL replica jersey, until Aug. 20. Cost is $70 thereafter, with the deadline Aug. 26. For more information is available at www.cityofcape.org/football, or by call (573) 339-6626 or email tweatherby@cityofcape.org.

Registration open for fall youth baseball

The Jackson Parks and Recreation Department is holding registration for a fall youth baseball league until Aug. 17. The league is for youths ages 8 to 15. For more information, call (573) 204-8848.