GT - FYI 8-6-17

The second Cape Comic Book, Books, Toys and Collectibles Trade Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at VFW Post 3838, 1049 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Admission is free and will feature local dealers and retailers. For more information, call (573) 335-9908 or email mobettercomics@hotmail.com.
The SEMO Iris Society will conduct an iris sale and auction at noon today at the University of Missouri Extension Center, 684 W. Jackson Trail in Jackson. For more information, call Kevin Hillerman at (573) 264-9926 or (573) 233-2482.
Zalma General Baptist Church will hold a back-to-school luau from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. The event will include water games, an ice-cream social and door prizes. Children ages 10 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
The Osage Centre Summer Garage Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Admission is $1 and booth rental is $15. For more information, call (573) 339-6342 or email sbergman@cityofcape.org.
The Jackson Indian Football Parents Club will hold "A Night at the Mouse Races" at 6 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion Hall, 319 N. High St. in Jackson. The event is a fundraiser. Tickets can be purchased for $5 in advance at Wings Etc. (Jackson location), Mirror Image Salon, Jones Drug Store or by contacting Scott Hume at (573) 579-4966. Tickets will be $10 at the door.
The Bootheel Quilters' Guild will host their biennial quilt and craft show Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13, at the Miner Convention Center in Miner, Missouri. Admission is $5, with all proceeds from the show to benefit local charities. For more information, call (573) 471-8701 or email sjames47@rocketmail.com.
The Christian Women's Association of Cape Girardeau, affiliated with Stonecraft Ministries, will hold its monthly meeting from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Elks Lodge, 639 Elks Lane in Cape Girardeau. The luncheon event will include music by Chris Collier, speaker Pam Santner and special feature by May Fair College. Cost of the luncheon is $10, and reservations must be made by Wednesday. For reservations, call (573) 979-4707 or (573) 579-0271.
Registration is open for the Fall Youth Soccer League to be held at Shawnee Park Sports Complex in Cape Girardeau. Registration for the league, which has pre-K to eighth-grade divisions, is open until Aug. 14. Registration can be made online at www.cityofcape.org/soccer. For more information, call (573) 339-6788.
Registration is open for an NFL Youth Flag Football League that will be held this fall in Cape Girardeau. The league is for youths ages 5 to 13. Registration is $60 per child, which includes an NFL replica jersey, until Aug. 20. Cost is $70 thereafter, with the deadline Aug. 26. For more information is available at www.cityofcape.org/football, or by call (573) 339-6626 or email tweatherby@cityofcape.org.
The Jackson Parks and Recreation Department is holding registration for a fall youth baseball league until Aug. 17. The league is for youths ages 8 to 15. For more information, call (573) 204-8848.
Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please (SNAP) will hold its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Salvation Army, 701 Good Hope St. in Cape Girardeau. Brenda Phillips will speak on gun safety.
Christ Lutheran Church, 248 Albert St. in Gordonville, will hold a free concert and love-offering meal Aug. 26. The concert by Brian Free & Assurance will begin at 4 p.m. and be followed by the meal. For more information, call (573) 243-8302.
Registration is open for an adult coed sand and indoor volleyball league in Cape Girardeau. The recreational league will consist of five weeks of sand volleyball and five weeks of indoor volleyball. League play will be on Mondays and Tuesdays. Cost is $200 per team. To register, go to www.cityofcape.org/volleyball. For more information, contact Chris Eastridge at (573) 339-6608 or at ceastridge@cityofcape.org.
Registration for a fall pickleball league at the Osage Centre is open until Aug. 25. Cost is $50 per two-person team. League play is tentatively scheduled to begin Sept. 7. For more information, contact Chad Unterreiner at cmunterreiner@cityofcape.org.
Registration is open for a fall adult soccer league at Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau. Cost is $220 per team and registration deadline is Aug. 21. For more information, call (573) 339-6788 or email jrose@cityofcape.org.
Registration is being held for fall adult flag-football leagues in Cape Girardeau. Registration for the leagues (men, women, coed), which will have a 7-on-7 format, is open until Sept. 1. Cost is $250 per team. For more information, call (573) 339-6340 or visit cityofcape.org/football.
The St. Joseph Parish Picnic will be held from 1 to 11 p.m. Sept. 2 in Apple Creek. Activities will include games (Bingo at 5 p.m.), raffles and music. There will be a kettle cooked beef and fried chicken dinner from 2:30 to 7 p.m. Cost of dinner is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 11 and free for children age 6 and younger.
Registration is being held for adult fall softball leagues to be played at Shawnee Park Sports Complex in Cape Girardeau. Registration cost is $225 for the men's and coed league with a Sept. 1 deadline. For more information, call (573) 339-6788 or email smata@cityofcape.org.
The Coors Light Trail of Tears Triathlon will be held at 9 a.m. Sept. 9 at Trail of Tears State Park. Individual entry fee is $45 by Aug. 26, $55 by Sept. 7 and $60 race day. Team fees are $50 by Aug. 26, $60 by Sept. 7 and $65 race day. For more information, call Chris Eastridge at 339-6340 or email ceastridge@cityofcape.org.
The fifth annual Scopus Fest, a fundraiser for Resurrecting Lives Foundation and Heartland Down Syndrome, will be held Sept. 30 on County Road 321. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children ages 14 and younger. The event will include live music, food, auction, bounce house, vendor booths, karaoke, hayride and trail rides ($10 riding donation). For more information, contact Randy and Brenda Johnson at (573) 238-5580 or (573) 208-0521.
