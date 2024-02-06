All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesJune 23, 2018

GT - Fulgham piano awards 6-24-18

Eight students from Rebecca's Piano Studio received Gold Cup trophies for piano performance in the National Federation of Music Clubs Junior Festival. More than 200 students from the Southeast Missouri region participated in the festival held at the River Campus, on Feb. ...

Abby and Josh Miller
Abby and Josh Miller

Eight students from Rebecca's Piano Studio received Gold Cup trophies for piano performance in the National Federation of Music Clubs Junior Festival. More than 200 students from the Southeast Missouri region participated in the festival held at the River Campus, on Feb. 10. Students receiving their first Gold Cup trophy have received top "superior" ratings for a minimum of three years. Students receiving their second trophy have received top ratings for a minimum of six years. All students perform two memorized pieces of music for adjudication by a festival judge.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

-- Submitted by Rebecca Fulgham

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy