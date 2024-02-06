GT - Fulgham piano awards 6-24-18

Eight students from Rebecca's Piano Studio received Gold Cup trophies for piano performance in the National Federation of Music Clubs Junior Festival. More than 200 students from the Southeast Missouri region participated in the festival held at the River Campus, on Feb. 10. Students receiving their first Gold Cup trophy have received top "superior" ratings for a minimum of three years. Students receiving their second trophy have received top ratings for a minimum of six years. All students perform two memorized pieces of music for adjudication by a festival judge.