Growth resolution

By Paul Schnare
This column will publish on New Year's Day. So with that in mind, I would like to suggest a New Year's resolution. For a while, look at plants not from the angle of "What do I have to do this year in my landscape or garden?", but from the angle of just enjoying the beauty of growing plants. Let me explain.
Most often in my discussion with gardeners, the conversation revolves around controlling weeds, getting rid of Japanese beetles, controlling the disease that gets on my apples. All of these issues are important, but I want you to think about the gift plants are in terms of flower color, shade, a food source, a soil enhancer and so on.
To start with, get yourself into the gardening mood by planning what you are going to do in the coming growing season. With the holidays, you may have a little more free time to make that plan.
My suggestion is that you go to your local garden center and see if they have vegetable garden seed on display. Check on the old varieties and the new ones. You may find that you want to primarily grow the standard varieties, but you may also want to try a few new ones. Most vegetable gardeners use this approach if they have enough room in the vegetable garden. After all, you may find a new bean or corn variety that you just can't live without.
When looking at the garden seed packets, pay close attention to time from planting to maturity. Some newer varieties can be grown later or earlier than the ones you are used to.
Of course taste, canning qualities, storage qualities and so on all differ by variety. You are used to those characteristics on the varieties that you have already been growing, but you will have to check out those characteristics after you have grown the new varieties for a few seasons.
If you are into growing flowers from seed, you may find new varieties on the shelf. This may include slightly different flower characteristics, such as number of petals, height of the flower stalk, tolerance of sun or shade and moisture needs.
Perhaps you are interested in doing some landscaping around your home or business. Now is the perfect time to start the design. Do some measuring and draw the property on graph paper to scale. This will help you determine how many plants you need in a section.
Many garden centers will have a supply of plants that they are overwintering. Go stroll through their plant section. Many varieties will have lost their leaves, and many will not have flowers. Usually you can find plant information at the garden center. That will tell you when they bloom, what colors are available and whether they need sun or shade, moist or dry conditions. In addition, personnel usually are not as covered up, so they can give you a little more time to answer questions and make suggestions.
My resolution this year, and I would like to think it will be yours also, is to take the time to marvel at all of the God-given plants for us to enjoy.
