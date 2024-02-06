Growth resolution

By Paul Schnare

This column will publish on New Year's Day. So with that in mind, I would like to suggest a New Year's resolution. For a while, look at plants not from the angle of "What do I have to do this year in my landscape or garden?", but from the angle of just enjoying the beauty of growing plants. Let me explain.

Most often in my discussion with gardeners, the conversation revolves around controlling weeds, getting rid of Japanese beetles, controlling the disease that gets on my apples. All of these issues are important, but I want you to think about the gift plants are in terms of flower color, shade, a food source, a soil enhancer and so on.

To start with, get yourself into the gardening mood by planning what you are going to do in the coming growing season. With the holidays, you may have a little more free time to make that plan.

My suggestion is that you go to your local garden center and see if they have vegetable garden seed on display. Check on the old varieties and the new ones. You may find that you want to primarily grow the standard varieties, but you may also want to try a few new ones. Most vegetable gardeners use this approach if they have enough room in the vegetable garden. After all, you may find a new bean or corn variety that you just can't live without.