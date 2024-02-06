Greg Amschler: A solid support for his wife

ï¿½Iï¿½m just the driver.ï¿½

This is how Greg Amschler describes his role in life with his wife, Kim. Wherever she wants to go, he is happy to take her there, he says.

Sometimes that road can lead to places they never expected. During a routine self-breast exam in 2004, Kim found a lump. A mammogram confirmed the lump, and a biopsy revealed ductal carcinoma, a cancerous tumor in Kimï¿½s breast.

Upon finding out, Greg recalls he thought, ï¿½Oh crap. What are we going to do now?ï¿½

Greg supported Kim as she went through radiation twice per day for five days at St. Louis Cancer and Breast Institute. He was positive they were able to get it right away, and remembers thinking, ï¿½Maybe we got this.ï¿½

In 2009, during a follow-up visit, the unimaginable happened: Kimï¿½s cancer returned. After a lumpectomy, Kim was diagnosed with invasive lobular carcinoma.

ï¿½We thought we had it, but it came back,ï¿½ Greg says. ï¿½Itï¿½s not a good feeling when someone tells you that your wife has cancer. Life comes at you like a big truck and mows you over flat. I asked, ï¿½Why us? How could this happen?ï¿½ï¿½

Kim began chemotherapy in addition to radiation, and also had a double mastectomy with reconstructive surgery. Greg was paramount in helping Kim recover from the mastectomy.

ï¿½Heï¿½s been my rock, my absolute rock,ï¿½ Kim says of Greg. ï¿½Heï¿½s been my rock through the laughter, tears and pain.ï¿½