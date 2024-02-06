This week I explored the taste of India at one of my favorite local restaurants: The Spanish Street Farmacy.
I stopped by and spoke to the brains behind the "virtual" operation, Frank Green. Green explained he became interested in the Gongora (Hibiscus sabdariffa) plant while breaking bread with friends from India. He studied the plant, invested time cultivating his crop, honed his skills and ability to consistently execute a couple dishes popular on the streets of India, and then his vision for Gongura came to fruition as an addition to the Spanish Street Farmacy menu.
The "dosa" was my first foray into the limited Gongora menu. A dosa is often described as being crepelike, and eaten for breakfast, as a snack, or as a popular street food. Although the texture was crepelike, it reminded me of a tortilla in functionality. You can eat it plain, dip it in a variety of chutneys or soup or stuff it with fillings, like a burrito. I chose the white dosa with potato masala filling. It was spicy, rich with flavor, and I highly recommend it. I added a cup of sambar soup to my order on a whim, and I am grateful I did. Made with lentils, seasonal vegetables, and topped with gongura pickle, it caught me off guard as the highlight of my meal. If you are in the mood for something that tastes and feels like comfort food, sambar will hit the spot. I am salivating at the memory.
The Green's let me sample the savory south Indian fermented breakfast cake known as idli. I had never heard of the dish and had done no research, so my tastebuds were flying blind. In fact, I am still not entirely clear on the history, ingredients or preparation methods. I found out everything I needed to know with the first bite — I am team idli, and you should be, too.
After overindulging on traditional American fare throughout the holidays, my mouth was anxiously waiting for something new. Gongora's Indian style fare was the answer I didn't know I was looking for. If you are ready to go on a local foodie adventure of your own, I highly recommend you start by ordering from the Gongora menu at the Spanish Street Farmacy located at 34 N. Spanish St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.
