Going retro for Easter 2022

With Easter only a couple weeks away, I have already had a few people ask about what to serve as a side dish for their family meal. Many people serve ham as the main entree, and that pairs well with so many vegetables and fruits, making the possibilities nearly endless.
Today I have pulled some very familiar, favorite recipes for side dishes and this year we're keeping it retro, or old school. Sometimes it is nice to revisit older recipes that maybe you haven't made in a while.
Next week we will look at some dessert ideas and possibly a couple of Easter appetizers to make the complete meal.
This sweet southern pineapple casserole could be a side dish ... or a dessert! This unique recipe with pineapple, cheddar cheese and butter crackers is always a hit.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Drain the cans of pineapple but reserve 1/4 cup juice. Set the juice aside.
In a bowl, combine the flour, sugar, cheese, pineapple juice, tidbits, and crushed pineapple.
Pour the mixture into a deep dish 9-inch pie plate or 1 1/2-quart casserole dish.
In a small bowl, mix the cracker crumbs and the butter. Sprinkle the cracker crumbs over the pineapple mixture.
Bake for 35 minutes until the top is golden brown. Serve warm.
Source: www.tastesoflizzyt.com/pineapple-casserole/
For the crumble:
For the vegetables:
For the crumble: Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine the brown sugar, pecans, flour, butter, paprika and a pinch of salt in a medium bowl and mash with a fork. Spread the mixture on the baking sheet and bake until everything has melted together and the crumble is golden brown, five to seven minutes. Let cool completely, about 20 minutes. Use your hands to crumble the mixture and set aside.
For the vegetables: Combine the sweet potatoes, squash, carrots, oil, thyme, salt and a few grinds of pepper in a large bowl and toss. Divide the vegetables between two baking sheets, spread them in an even layer and roast, switching the pans halfway through, until the vegetables are softened and golden brown in spots, 30 to 35 minutes. Transfer to a platter and top with the crumble.
Source: www.thepioneerwoman.com/food-cooking/recipes/a33251632/roasted-vegetables-with-pecan-crumble-recipe/
Real sweet potatoes whipped with eggs and milk make this the best sweet potato casserole with pecan streusel topping around. There's an unmistakable hint of vanilla that you'll love!
Topping:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
In a medium-sized bowl, use a mixer to whip together the mashed potatoes and eggs until completely blended. Stir in the sugar and milk.
Pour this mixture into a pie plate or an 8x8-inch pan that has been sprayed with cooking spray.
In a small bowl, mix together the brown sugar, flour and pecans. Cut the butter into small chunks.
Use a pastry blender to cut the butter into the sugar mixture until it is coarse crumbs.
Mix the vanilla into the streusel topping. Sprinkle the streusel over the sweet potato mixture.
Bake for 35 minutes or until the top is golden brown.
Notes: To prepare the sweet potatoes: Peel the potatoes and cut them into chunks. Boil them in water over medium heat until they are soft (about 10-15 minutes depending on the size of the sweet potato chunks). Drain off the water, then mash them with a potato masher or a mixer. You can also use canned sweet potatoes if you'd like. Drain the liquid off and mash. Instead of evaporated milk, you can also use a high fat milk or cream (whole milk, half & half, or even heavy whipping cream for a rich flavor). You can double this recipe and bake it in a 9x13 pan. This will most likely take at least 10 minutes longer to bake.
Source: www.tastesoflizzyt.com/sweet-potato-casserole-with-pecan-streusel-topping-recipe/
Easy corn casserole without Jiffy is so simple, using everyday, all-natural ingredients. This corn pudding recipe, simply put, is the best corn side dish.
Combine dry ingredients (sugar, flour, baking powder and salt) with a fork or whisk in a small bowl, set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, whisk eggs, whipping cream and melted butter. Gradually add the sugar mixture, whisking until thick and smooth.
Stir in corn and pour into 9x13 greased casserole dish. See below for other pan options.
Bake at 350 degrees for about 40-45 minutes until pudding is set and deep golden brown around the edges and very slightly jiggly in the center.
If baking in individual ramekins, place ramekins on baking sheet and bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes. The pudding is done when the edges are golden brown and inserting a knife into the center of the pudding comes out clean.
Allow pudding to rest for about 5 minutes before serving.
Notes: Wrapped tightly, corn casserole will last 3 days in the fridge, frozen up to 4 months. Cool completely before freezing. Wrap tightly with plastic wrap, may be stored up to 4 months in freezer. To reheat. if frozen, allow to come to room temp for about 30 minutes, then rewarm, covered in 300 degree oven for about 15-20 minutes. To make ahead, corn pudding may be prepared to the stage just before baking, covered tightly and refrigerated up to 1 day ahead of time.
Source: www.thefreshcooky.com/easy-corn-casserole-without-jiffy/
Whisk together gelatin and boiling water in a large mixing bowl or 8 cup measuring cup until the gelatin is dissolved.
Add 20 ounce can of crushed pineapple, drained (do not use fresh pineapple), sliced bananas, frozen sliced strawberries, and pecans. Mix well.
Pour 1/2 of mixture into a 9x13 baking dish. Put in refrigerator to set for 20-30 minutes. Set aside rest of gelatin, but do not chill.
When first layer is set, top with sour cream.
Add rest of gelatin, smooth out towards to the edges to complete the top layer. Chill in refrigerator 2 hours to overnight before slicing and serving.
A fresh take on the traditional side dish made with all natural fresh ingredients! No cans!
For the sauce:
For the Crispy Onions:
Toss onion with flour, breadcrumbs, salt and pepper. Heat a 1/2-inch or so of oil in a 12-inch skillet until a drop of water flicked into it will sizzle.
Add onions, working in batches, and fry until a light golden brown (they'll get more color in the oven) Remove with a slotted spoon, lay onions on paper towels to drain.
Repeat with remaining onions. Set aside.
For the Green Beans:
Heat water to boil in a large pot, add green beans. Cook green beans for 5 minutes. Drain beans and immediately put them in an ice water bath to stop cooking.
Preheat the oven to 400.
For the Mushroom Sauce:
Melt butter over medium-high heat in a 12-inch cast iron skillet. Add the mushrooms, salt and pepper and saute them until they start releasing their juices, 3-5 minutes. Add the garlic and saute for one minute. Add the flour and stir it until the mushrooms are fully coated. Add the broth, 1/4 cup at a time, stirring constantly. Simmer for 1 minute, then add cream and bring back to a simmer. Add nutmeg and continue cooking until the sauce thickens, about 5 to 6 minutes, stirring frequently. Add the cooked green beans to the sauce and stir well.
Place the mixture in a 9x13-inch baking dish and top with the crispy onions.
Bake for 15 minutes at 400 degrees.
Notes: When crisping the onions, the first batch don't cook quite as quickly. On the second or third batch, you may need to reduce the heat. Fry the onions until just golden, they will brown up further in the oven.
If you're needing to keep the casserole warm due to sharing oven space, cook it without the onions on top. Remove from the oven and cover it with foil. Just before serving, top with the onions and put it back in the oven for a few minutes to warm up the onions.
Make Ahead Instructions: Up to three days ahead: Make the beans and the sauce. Store individually, not mixed, in the refrigerator.
One day ahead: make the onions. Store them at room temperature, loosely covered.
It is possible to combine the beans and sauce, transfer to a 9x13 dish, cover well, and freeze. Then you would thaw it in the refrigerator before baking it. I think it turns out best when done fresh, however, this is an option. The onions do not freeze well.
Follow these instructions for heating: Mix the beans and sauce and stir well to coat.
Place in a 350 degree oven for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven, and top with the crispy onions, return to the oven for another 15 minutes or so, until the sauce is bubbling. If the onions are added for the whole time, they will brown up too much.
Source: www.artfrommytable.com/green-bean-casserole-from-scratch/#recipe
v1 teaspoon salt
In a medium bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, mustard, vinegar, honey, salt, and pepper for the dressing until smooth.
Add the carrots, apple, pecans, raisins, and parsley to the dressing mixture; toss together to coat. Serve immediately, or refrigerate up to 1 day.
Source: www.thepioneerwoman.com/food-cooking/recipes/a39133008/carrot-salad-recipe/
The best deviled egg recipe, made slightly sweet and extra creamy thanks to the addition of butter.
How to hard boil eggs: Place eggs in a large saucepan and cover with water. Transfer to stovetop over high heat until water begins to boil. Boil for one minute, cover with lid, and remove from heat. Allow to sit for 17 minutes and then drain and transfer to an ice bath. Peel eggs and set aside.
How to make deviled eggs: Slice eggs in half lengthwise. Remove yolks and transfer to a medium-sized bowl. Add mayo, butter, mustards, pickle juice, sugar, salt, pepper, and Tabasco sauce. Use a fork to mash well.
Spoon filling into each egg white. Sprinkle with paprika and bacon (if using) and serve.
If desired, top with a small slice of sweet gherkin pickle, as seen in pictures.
Source: www.sugarspunrun.com/million-dollar-deviled-eggs/
Roasted garlic asparagus and mushrooms is a simple vegan sheet pan side dish that's easy to make, flavorful and delicious. Serve with your favorite protein.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Wash and prepare the vegetables. Cut off the woody ends of the asparagus and cut into 2 inch pieces. Transfer to a large half sheet baking pan. Slice mushrooms and add to pan.
Drizzle olive oil on top and add garlic, salt, and pepper. Toss to coat.
Roast for 15-20 minutes until asparagus and mushrooms are just tender and nicely browned.
Source: www.aheadofthyme.com/2015/12/roasted-garlic-asparagus-and-mushrooms/
Fluffy Lemonade Gelatin is a cool, tart side dish or dessert that has a refreshing tang.
In a large bowl, dissolve gelatin in boiling water; stir in lemonade until dissolved. Chill until partially set; about 2 hours.
Whisk in whipped topping. Pour into two 13-inch x 9-inch dishes or a large serving bowl. Chill until firm.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/fluffy-lemonade-gelatin/print/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
