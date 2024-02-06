Going retro for Easter 2022

With Easter only a couple weeks away, I have already had a few people ask about what to serve as a side dish for their family meal. Many people serve ham as the main entree, and that pairs well with so many vegetables and fruits, making the possibilities nearly endless.

Today I have pulled some very familiar, favorite recipes for side dishes and this year we're keeping it retro, or old school. Sometimes it is nice to revisit older recipes that maybe you haven't made in a while.

Next week we will look at some dessert ideas and possibly a couple of Easter appetizers to make the complete meal.

Pineapple Casserole

This sweet southern pineapple casserole could be a side dish ... or a dessert! This unique recipe with pineapple, cheddar cheese and butter crackers is always a hit.

20 ounces pineapple tidbits (reserve 1/4 cup juice) (drained)

20 ounces crushed pineapple (drained)

6 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

40 Ritz butter crackers

1/2 cup butter (melted)

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Drain the cans of pineapple but reserve 1/4 cup juice. Set the juice aside.

In a bowl, combine the flour, sugar, cheese, pineapple juice, tidbits, and crushed pineapple.

Pour the mixture into a deep dish 9-inch pie plate or 1 1/2-quart casserole dish.

In a small bowl, mix the cracker crumbs and the butter. Sprinkle the cracker crumbs over the pineapple mixture.

Bake for 35 minutes until the top is golden brown. Serve warm.

Source: www.tastesoflizzyt.com/pineapple-casserole/

Roasted Vegetables with Pecan Crumble

For the crumble:

1/2 cup packed dark brown sugar

1/2 cup pecans, chopped

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons salted butter, at room temperature

Pinch of smoked paprika

Kosher salt, to taste

For the vegetables:

4 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and sliced into 1/4-inch-thick rounds

1 small butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cut into 3/4-inch cubes

1 pound carrots, peeled and cut into 2 1/2-inch sticks

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons fresh thyme, chopped

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

Black pepper, to taste

For the crumble: Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine the brown sugar, pecans, flour, butter, paprika and a pinch of salt in a medium bowl and mash with a fork. Spread the mixture on the baking sheet and bake until everything has melted together and the crumble is golden brown, five to seven minutes. Let cool completely, about 20 minutes. Use your hands to crumble the mixture and set aside.

For the vegetables: Combine the sweet potatoes, squash, carrots, oil, thyme, salt and a few grinds of pepper in a large bowl and toss. Divide the vegetables between two baking sheets, spread them in an even layer and roast, switching the pans halfway through, until the vegetables are softened and golden brown in spots, 30 to 35 minutes. Transfer to a platter and top with the crumble.

Source: www.thepioneerwoman.com/food-cooking/recipes/a33251632/roasted-vegetables-with-pecan-crumble-recipe/

Sweet Potato Casserole

Real sweet potatoes whipped with eggs and milk make this the best sweet potato casserole with pecan streusel topping around. There's an unmistakable hint of vanilla that you'll love!

3 cups mashed sweet potatoes I used 8 small potatoes

2 large eggs

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup evaporated milk

Topping:

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1/4 cup cold butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

In a medium-sized bowl, use a mixer to whip together the mashed potatoes and eggs until completely blended. Stir in the sugar and milk.

Pour this mixture into a pie plate or an 8x8-inch pan that has been sprayed with cooking spray.

In a small bowl, mix together the brown sugar, flour and pecans. Cut the butter into small chunks.

Use a pastry blender to cut the butter into the sugar mixture until it is coarse crumbs.

Mix the vanilla into the streusel topping. Sprinkle the streusel over the sweet potato mixture.

Bake for 35 minutes or until the top is golden brown.

Notes: To prepare the sweet potatoes: Peel the potatoes and cut them into chunks. Boil them in water over medium heat until they are soft (about 10-15 minutes depending on the size of the sweet potato chunks). Drain off the water, then mash them with a potato masher or a mixer. You can also use canned sweet potatoes if you'd like. Drain the liquid off and mash. Instead of evaporated milk, you can also use a high fat milk or cream (whole milk, half & half, or even heavy whipping cream for a rich flavor). You can double this recipe and bake it in a 9x13 pan. This will most likely take at least 10 minutes longer to bake.

Source: www.tastesoflizzyt.com/sweet-potato-casserole-with-pecan-streusel-topping-recipe/

Corn Casserole (without Jiffy mix)

Easy corn casserole without Jiffy is so simple, using everyday, all-natural ingredients. This corn pudding recipe, simply put, is the best corn side dish.

1/4 cup sugar

3 tablespoons flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

8 cups whole kernel corn, frozen corn, fresh or drained canned corn may be used

6 eggs, large

2 cups whipping (or heavy) cream, not fat free, real cream

1/2 cup butter, real butter for this dish pretty please, unsalted or salted.

Combine dry ingredients (sugar, flour, baking powder and salt) with a fork or whisk in a small bowl, set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk eggs, whipping cream and melted butter. Gradually add the sugar mixture, whisking until thick and smooth.

Stir in corn and pour into 9x13 greased casserole dish. See below for other pan options.

Bake at 350 degrees for about 40-45 minutes until pudding is set and deep golden brown around the edges and very slightly jiggly in the center.

If baking in individual ramekins, place ramekins on baking sheet and bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes. The pudding is done when the edges are golden brown and inserting a knife into the center of the pudding comes out clean.

Allow pudding to rest for about 5 minutes before serving.

Notes: Wrapped tightly, corn casserole will last 3 days in the fridge, frozen up to 4 months. Cool completely before freezing. Wrap tightly with plastic wrap, may be stored up to 4 months in freezer. To reheat. if frozen, allow to come to room temp for about 30 minutes, then rewarm, covered in 300 degree oven for about 15-20 minutes. To make ahead, corn pudding may be prepared to the stage just before baking, covered tightly and refrigerated up to 1 day ahead of time.

Source: www.thefreshcooky.com/easy-corn-casserole-without-jiffy/

Strawberry Jell-o Salad

6 ounce strawberry Jell-o

1 cup boiling water

20 ounces frozen sliced strawberries

20 ounces crushed pineapple, drained

3 medium bananas, sliced

1/2 cup chopped pecans

16 ounces sour cream

Whisk together gelatin and boiling water in a large mixing bowl or 8 cup measuring cup until the gelatin is dissolved.

Add 20 ounce can of crushed pineapple, drained (do not use fresh pineapple), sliced bananas, frozen sliced strawberries, and pecans. Mix well.

Pour 1/2 of mixture into a 9x13 baking dish. Put in refrigerator to set for 20-30 minutes. Set aside rest of gelatin, but do not chill.

When first layer is set, top with sour cream.

Add rest of gelatin, smooth out towards to the edges to complete the top layer. Chill in refrigerator 2 hours to overnight before slicing and serving.

Source: www.southerndiscourse.com/strawberry-jello-salad/