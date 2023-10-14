Glenn Family Foundation donates to St. Jude

The Glenn Family Foundation, a non-profit organization, recently donated the $10,000 proceeds from the 2023 Larry Glenn Memorial Golf Tournament to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The Glenn Family Foundation and Larry Glenn Memorial Golf Tournament were established to honor the family patriarch, Larry Glenn.
"We are thrilled, as Larry would have been, by the support of friends and family to be able to make this contribution to such a worthy cause," said Pansy Glenn, member of Glenn Family Foundation board of directors in a release.
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is located in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the world's premier pediatric cancer research centers. Its mission is to find cures for children with cancer and other catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.
