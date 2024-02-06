Generosity United Way

Jay Wolz ~ jwolz@semissourian.com
United Way of Southeast Missouri executive director Elizabeth Shelton, left, is seen with Voices for Children executive director Sharon Hileman after giving Voices for Children a check for more than $6,700. The funds were raised in support of the Voices for Children program as part of the United Way's "Over the Edge" fundraising event in May. The United Way is working with Southeast Missouri State University to schedule a 2020 "Over the Edge" event in late spring or early summer.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.