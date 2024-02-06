Generosity United Way

Jay Wolz ~ jwolz@semissourian.com United Way of Southeast Missouri executive director Elizabeth Shelton, left, is seen with Voices for Children executive director Sharon Hileman after giving Voices for Children a check for more than $6,700. The funds were raised in support of the Voices for Children program as part of the United Way's "Over the Edge" fundraising event in May. ...

United Way of Southeast Missouri executive director Elizabeth Shelton, left, is seen with Voices for Children executive director Sharon Hileman after giving Voices for Children a check for more than $6,700. The funds were raised in support of the Voices for Children program as part of the United Way's "Over the Edge" fundraising event in May. The United Way is working with Southeast Missouri State University to schedule a 2020 "Over the Edge" event in late spring or early summer. Jay Wolz