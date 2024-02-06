Generosity

Submitted by Dave Cantrell A Kraftig Beer promotion ran in May, where a certain percentage of all Kraftig Beer sales was donated to the Avenue of Flags program by participating bars and organizations. Participating businesses included Jackson Elks, Cape Elks, Cape VFW, Wings Etc., JR’s Bar and Billiards, The Library, Jackson American Legion, Schindler’s Tavern and Cape Eagles. Together they raised $1,250. This money will all go to the cost of The Veterans Memorial Plaza that is currently under construction at North County Park with a planned rededication ceremony scheduled for Veterans Day this year. Pictured (from left): Dave Cantrell of VFW Post 3838, Jim “Whales” Whaley of Cape Elks, Dave Reiminger of Jackson Elks, Mitch Miller & Courtland Kohlfeld of Kohlfeld Dist. Inc. and Alex Hoffmeister of Wings Etc.