Gathering's: A celebration of food, family and life's Chapter Twos

I recently had the pleasure of experiencing brunch at a little-known restaurant a bit off the beaten path. When Gathering's Catering is not planning and executing a special event, the staff is busy offering a Sunday brunch.
Reservations are recommended, and after perusing the menu my first thought was Gathering's might be geared towards a more refined or pretentious crowd. "Fancy shmancy" is the term my uncle would have jokingly used. What should I wear? When I was young "what should I wear?" was partly a question of appropriateness with a big helping of insecurity. Will people judge me? Will I blend in or stand out? Do I belong? I smiled in amusement as I reflected. Those days have long been replaced through time and experience by confidence and a sense of peace.
If I were going to indulge in a beautiful brunch, I might as well give myself the full experience. Not when I lose 20 pounds. Not when I'm in the "right" relationship. Not when I have more money, a nicer car, or a bigger house. Right here, right now. You've come a long way, baby. If that last sentence reminded you of the old Virginia Slims cigarette commercial you may, like me, be filled with nervous excitement about new adventures, growing spiritually, chasing your purpose and starting another "Chapter Two" of life. My philosophy is that everything after "Chapter 1" in my life is just another "Chapter Two." I can always begin writing another Chapter Two of my life and not get sucked in to using society's "bookmarks" to determine how many pages are left in my book. I'll stay on Chapter Two, which is always when the story really starts to get interesting.
I wore a classic blue university striped Oxford shirt, a light blazer, skinny jeans and black penny loafers -- casual yet conservative. The blazer wasn't necessary, I just liked the look.
I entered the address -- 5739 State Highway W in Jackson -- into my gps and headed out. I drove right past it.
Gathering's is unassuming and set away from the road behind some trees. The beautiful Rusted Route Farms barn is a few feet from the restaurant and serves as a popular wedding and special events venue. This adventure was off to a good start.
I opened the door to Gathering's with the wonder of a child opening an unexpected present. Beautiful. Country chic. Fancy farmhouse. Chip and Joanna Gaines-esque. A clean yet cozy balance of elegant, casual and rustic. I was met with smiles from the husband and wife team of chefs, Terre and Christo Chriss. I was seated at a small table with a serene view of the pond and dew covered fields. The table was set with fresh pastries and handpicked flowers in a petite mason jar. There were patrons at nearby tables. Everyone was in discussion, yet my table maintained an intimate feel.
The pastries were dainty and sweet. Christo shared a sample of his peach sangria. If you enjoy sangria I recommend you let someone else drive because you will want more than one glass of the delicious concoction. I was torn between the shrimp and grits or an omelet made with lump crab, chives, baby spinach, artichokes and Brie with Hollandaise and asparagus. I eventually settled on the shrimp and grits. As I waited, I overheard the excited "ooh's and ahhh's" from other patrons as their food arrived.
My food was worth the wait -- large, Cajun-seasoned gulf shrimp sauteed in butter over creamy pimiento cheese grits along with charred mini-peppers and tomato bombs. When the first forkful of savory flavors filled my mouth, my eyes instinctively closed as I uttered, "Mmmm, I could eat this every day." I am intrigued and would love to try many items on the menu but my taste buds may have already decided this dish is my favorite.
Christo and Terre were charming hosts and I enjoyed hearing about their Chapter 1 and how Gathering's came to be.
It's a love story. A love of life, food and family. A love of art and self-expression. A willingness to mix the beauty of history with the excitement of the present and future. I recently learned that the couple has their own Chapter Two in the works, a new endeavor in dining. But for now you still have time to call (573) 335-0801, make reservations and experience the Gathering's Sunday brunch. You don't want to miss out.
