Gathering's: A celebration of food, family and life's Chapter Twos

I recently had the pleasure of experiencing brunch at a little-known restaurant a bit off the beaten path. When Gathering's Catering is not planning and executing a special event, the staff is busy offering a Sunday brunch.

Reservations are recommended, and after perusing the menu my first thought was Gathering's might be geared towards a more refined or pretentious crowd. "Fancy shmancy" is the term my uncle would have jokingly used. What should I wear? When I was young "what should I wear?" was partly a question of appropriateness with a big helping of insecurity. Will people judge me? Will I blend in or stand out? Do I belong? I smiled in amusement as I reflected. Those days have long been replaced through time and experience by confidence and a sense of peace.

If I were going to indulge in a beautiful brunch, I might as well give myself the full experience. Not when I lose 20 pounds. Not when I'm in the "right" relationship. Not when I have more money, a nicer car, or a bigger house. Right here, right now. You've come a long way, baby. If that last sentence reminded you of the old Virginia Slims cigarette commercial you may, like me, be filled with nervous excitement about new adventures, growing spiritually, chasing your purpose and starting another "Chapter Two" of life. My philosophy is that everything after "Chapter 1" in my life is just another "Chapter Two." I can always begin writing another Chapter Two of my life and not get sucked in to using society's "bookmarks" to determine how many pages are left in my book. I'll stay on Chapter Two, which is always when the story really starts to get interesting.

I wore a classic blue university striped Oxford shirt, a light blazer, skinny jeans and black penny loafers -- casual yet conservative. The blazer wasn't necessary, I just liked the look.

I entered the address -- 5739 State Highway W in Jackson -- into my gps and headed out. I drove right past it.