All-green gardens are becoming popular again as the centerpieces of monochromatic landscaping. The designs are appealing and restive, driven as they are by massed ferns, moss, leaves, bark, berries, rock and foliage combinations. They serve some practical purposes, too.

"Cool, mossy and damp, small space woodland gardens bring a welcome sense of organic Zen and a respite from digital overload, especially in dense urban areas where they can help to mitigate the effects of pollution," said Elka Karl, a spokeswoman for Monrovia Nursery Co., based in Azuza, California.

"It's like bringing 'forest bathing' to the city with mixes of ferns, mosses, coral bells, hostas and anemones in high-contrast, almost unnatural places for a garden style that's gaining ground," Karl said.

She said the company has seen a marked increase in consumer demand for all types of woodland plants over the last three years.

One of the best attributes of plants with green foliage is they're the chameleons of the garden, said Kate Karam, Monrovia's editorial director.

This photo shows painted Japanese ferns growing near a home in New Market, Virginia. Their blue-green fronds with contrasting deep red ribs complement the monochromatic palette of a restive all-green garden. Dean Fosdick ~ Associated Press

"A holly, for example, can be left to grow into its natural form for a more woodland look or can be sheared into a tight shape suitable for a formal garden," Karam said.

Green gardens don't have to be exclusively green, although foliage dominates.