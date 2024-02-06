Gardening: For easy, effective weeding, go back to the hoe

I'll bet that in some corner of your toolshed or garage, an old hoe is leaning against a wall. A hoe that hasn't seen use in a long, long time, having been replaced by, perhaps, a gasoline- or electric-powered tiller, chemical weed killers, or mulches.

Hoeing is not much in vogue these days, perhaps because it seems to require what Charles Dudley Warner, in his 19th century classic "My Summer in the Garden," said every gardener should have: "an iron back with a hinge in it."

But hoeing is, believe it or not, an easy, safe way to control weeds. Maybe even easier than many of the "labor-saving" methods that have supplanted it.

The reason for hoes, rototillers, weed killers, and mulches are two-fold: first, to keep weeds in check, and second, to keep the soil surface loose so rain can percolate in rather than skitter away across the surface.

Chemical weed killers, which eventually provide an open field to weeds that are resistant to them, also do nothing to keep the soil surface loose. Straw, leaves, and other organic mulches keep the soil surface loose and smother weeds, but only if maintained in a thick enough layer.

Powered cultivators chop up weeds and loosen the soil, but in so doing burn up organic matter, ruin soil structure, disrupt earthworms and beneficial fungi, and damage roots.

Hoeing can have the same effects as power tilling, but it would take more energy than most gardeners have to match the damage. Used correctly, a hoe causes little damage.