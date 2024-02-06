All sections
January 13, 2018

FYI for 01/14/18

Meals with Friends will be served from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Salvation Army, 701 Good Hope St. in Cape Girardeau. Menus are as follows: Monday, Jan. 15: No meal Tuesday: Baked ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, fruit and dessert...

Menus set for Meals with Friends

Meals with Friends will be served from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Salvation Army, 701 Good Hope St. in Cape Girardeau. Menus are as follows:

Monday, Jan. 15: No meal

Tuesday: Baked ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, fruit and dessert

Wednesday: Turkey, dressing, carrots, fruit and dessert

Thursday: Baked chicken, potato salad, pork and beans, fruit and dessert

Friday: Leftovers

Health & Wellness Expo set

A health and wellness expo will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. More information is at cityofcape.org/fitness.

SEMO Prom Mothers taking appointments

SEMO Prom Mothers are taking appointments for free prom dresses at their Facebook page, facebook.com/SEMOprommothers. Appointments are for the March open house, and need to be scheduled prior to March 1.

Kelsen Gallery changing hands

Mary Ann Kellerman of the Kellerman Foundation in Cape Girardeau will take her Kelsen Gallery, 13 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau, back to do some art and design related events, she stated in a Facebook post. In 2006 she had rented it to Dr. David Crowe, who died in 2014. The Kelsen Gallery was opened 20 years ago this year and Kellerman said she is looking forward to a year of 20th anniversary events.

Community
