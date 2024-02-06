FYI 9-27-20

Editor's note: This copy has been edited from its original copy.

Deadline extended on Bicentennial edition

The Scott Couty -- Families and Histories book Bicentennial edition has extended the deadline for acceptance of family histories and photos until Nov. 30.

Family history and pictures will be gladly accepted Saturday and Tuesday at 2570 St. Andrews Drive in Jackson.

Raccook skinning, fleshing and stretching demonstrations to be given

Hands-on demonstrations on skinning, fleshing and stretching raccoon furs from start to finish will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center.

Participants will participate in the skinning, fleshing and stretching experience during this program. Discussions will include general fur trapping, specifically raccoons. This will be hands-on, please bring your favorite skinning knife. For ages 16 years old and older. For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.

Archer basics to be taught

Archery basics will be taught 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 26 at the Cape Girardeau Conervation Nature Center.

Try your hand at archery and experience a fun way to enjoy the outdoors. All archery equipment will be provided. Adult supervision is required for ages 9-years-old to 17-years-old.

For more information go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.

Trail hike to be held

The Cape Girardeau Counservation Nature Center will hold a trail hike at Lake Twappity in Bollinger County.

Join Naturalist Alex for a fun and fascinating look at the end of summer forest. There is no telling what treasures we will find on this 2.5 mile easy paced nature hike.

For more information go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.