FYI 9-27-20

Editor's note: This copy has been edited from its original copy.
The Scott Couty -- Families and Histories book Bicentennial edition has extended the deadline for acceptance of family histories and photos until Nov. 30.
Family history and pictures will be gladly accepted Saturday and Tuesday at 2570 St. Andrews Drive in Jackson.
Hands-on demonstrations on skinning, fleshing and stretching raccoon furs from start to finish will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center.
Participants will participate in the skinning, fleshing and stretching experience during this program. Discussions will include general fur trapping, specifically raccoons. This will be hands-on, please bring your favorite skinning knife. For ages 16 years old and older. For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.
Archery basics will be taught 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 26 at the Cape Girardeau Conervation Nature Center.
Try your hand at archery and experience a fun way to enjoy the outdoors. All archery equipment will be provided. Adult supervision is required for ages 9-years-old to 17-years-old.
For more information go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.
The Cape Girardeau Counservation Nature Center will hold a trail hike at Lake Twappity in Bollinger County.
Join Naturalist Alex for a fun and fascinating look at the end of summer forest. There is no telling what treasures we will find on this 2.5 mile easy paced nature hike.
For more information go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.
Explore the changes colors of fall leaves with Mrs. A. during this virtual story time 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Riverside Regional Library's Facebook page and YouTube channel.
For more information go to riversideregionallibrary.org or call (573) 243-8141.
The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold a virtual cooking with wild edibles class will be held 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Fall is a fantastic time for foraging. Yummy forest find as well as the importance of ethical, informed collecting will be discussed. Then, you will make something sweet to eat. While you won't be able to taste our treats, you will be shown how to make your own, step by step. For ages 12 years old and older.
For more information go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.
The Scott City Knights of Columbus Council 6420 will host a pork steak supper fundraiser in the lower hall 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. the menu includes pork steak, baked beans, slaw and dinner roll. Dine-in or carry-out. Social Distancing will apply. Bar will be open. Please call ahead to order, or just show up. Open to the public. For more information call (573) 576-6451.
PC Wellness Centers will collect items for the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau through Veteran's Day.
Items that are needed is bird seed, soda, Dove body wash, after shave, toothpaste and deodorant. If you would like to donate, you can fill out a form to be elegible to win prizes that includes a coupon for 20% off entire purchase of PC Wellness Center, American flag and pole, gift basket and gift certificates to local businesses.
Donations can be dropped at PC Wellness Centers at 5 Doctors' Park in Cape Girardeau. When you drop off your items, you can fill out the form for the prizes to be given away.
Follow PC Wellness Centers Facebook page for updates on what else is being done for area veterans.
-- From staff reports
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.