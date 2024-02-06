FYI 9-17-17

River Tales Classic car show today

The River Tales Classic will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in downtown Cape Girardeau. There will be 41 classes of cars, with registration from 8 a.m. to noon.

Nolan Weber Believers 5K/Fun Run set

The fourth annual Nolan Weber Believers 5K/Fun Run will held 9 a.m. Saturday. The race beings and ends at the parking lot at Jackson Junior High, 210 North West Lane in Jackson. A kids color dash begins at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call (573) 587-2929 or go online to believingbeyond.org.

Immanuel Lutheran to host dinner Sept. 24

Immanuel Lutheran Church, 496 Highway. F in Jackson, will hold a dinner at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 24. The menu will include kettle beef, chicken and dumplings, ham and sides. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger. Carry out will be available for $10. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Camp SEMO Wappapello.

Benefit event in Scopus scheduled for Sept. 30

The fifth annual Scopus Fest, a fundraiser for Resurrecting Lives Foundation and Heartland Down Syndrome, will be held Sept. 30 on County Road 321. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children ages 14 and younger. The event will include live music, food, auction, bounce house, vendor booths, karaoke, hayride and trail rides ($10 riding donation). For more information, contact Randy and Brenda Johnson at (573) 238-5580 or (573) 208-0521.