FeaturesSeptember 17, 2017

FYI 9-17-17

River Tales Classic car show today

The River Tales Classic will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in downtown Cape Girardeau. There will be 41 classes of cars, with registration from 8 a.m. to noon.

Nolan Weber Believers 5K/Fun Run set

The fourth annual Nolan Weber Believers 5K/Fun Run will held 9 a.m. Saturday. The race beings and ends at the parking lot at Jackson Junior High, 210 North West Lane in Jackson. A kids color dash begins at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call (573) 587-2929 or go online to believingbeyond.org.

Immanuel Lutheran to host dinner Sept. 24

Immanuel Lutheran Church, 496 Highway. F in Jackson, will hold a dinner at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 24. The menu will include kettle beef, chicken and dumplings, ham and sides. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger. Carry out will be available for $10. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Camp SEMO Wappapello.

Benefit event in Scopus scheduled for Sept. 30

The fifth annual Scopus Fest, a fundraiser for Resurrecting Lives Foundation and Heartland Down Syndrome, will be held Sept. 30 on County Road 321. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children ages 14 and younger. The event will include live music, food, auction, bounce house, vendor booths, karaoke, hayride and trail rides ($10 riding donation). For more information, contact Randy and Brenda Johnson at (573) 238-5580 or (573) 208-0521.

Trininty Lutheran Fall Festival planned

The Trinity Lutheran Church, Egypt Mills, 5665 County Road 635, will hold its fall festival 1 to 6 p.m. Sept. 30. Food will include chicken and dumplings, kettle beef, sides and drinks. Cost is $9 for adults, $4 for ages 6 to 12 and free for ages 5 and younger. A country store will have craft items, baked goods and more. For more information, call (573) 334-4549.

Car, truck, show scheduled

The St. Paul Lutheran Church, 223 W. Adams in Jackson, will hold a car, truck, motorcycle, tractor and craft show 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 30. Entry fee is $15 for the judging portion and $12 for the non-judging portion. The event will include food, drinks, games as well as music by Acts 29. For more information, contact Dave Jackson (573) 979-3454 or Dave Crites (573) 579-3407.

Coed volleyball tournament registration

A coed volleyball tournament will be held Oct. 14 at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex, 2426 Jim Drury Way. Teams must include three males and three females and cost is $60 per team. Registration deadline is Oct. 6. For more information, call (573) 339-6340 or email tbollinger@cityofcape.org.

Masonic Temple Association to hold breakfast

The Cape Girardeau Masonic Temple Association, 2307 Broadway, will hold an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. Oct. 28. The menu will include scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits, gravy and beverages. Cost is $6 for adults and free for children 5 and younger.

Pickleball tournament registration open

A pickleball tournament for ages 50 and over will be held Nov. 10 and 11 at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. There will be brackets for men, women and mixed doubles. Registration deadline is Oct. 29. For more information, call (573) 339-6342 or emailcmunterreiner@cityofcape.org.

Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

