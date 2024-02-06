FYI 9-10-17

Annual fall dinner scheduled

St. Joseph Catholic Church will hold its annual fall dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in the St. Joseph School gym, 606 Sycamore St. in Scott City. The menu will include kettle beef, chicken and dumplings, chicken and dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, dessert, tea and coffee. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for children 5 and younger.

Fundraiser to benefit Baby Levi

A fundraiser benefit will be held for Baby Levi from noon to 6 p.m. today at Hemman Winery, 13022 Highway C in Brazeau, Missouri. Money raised will go to Tim and Stef Schmidt for medical needs for their baby who has spent several months in a NICU in St. Louis. Bratwurst and sides will be available at the event, which also will have raffle prizes and music by Evan Wood. For more information, call (573) 824-6040.

Dinner to benefit area Lutheran schools

A kettle-cooked-beef, fried-chicken dinner to benefit the area Lutheran schools will be held 4 to 7 p.m. today at Trinity Lutheran School, 17 Church St. in Altenburg. A free-will donation will be accepted. The dinner is sponsored by the Altenburg and Cape Zone Lutheran Laymen's League.

First Assembly of God to hold fish fry Friday

First Assembly of God, 312 Dearborn St. in Scott City, will hold a fish fry 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. The meal will include fried fish, potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw, hush puppies, coffee and tea. Cost is $8.50 for adults, $45.50 for children ages 6 to 11 and free for ages 5 and younger.

Coins for Cardiac to be held

The SoutheastHEALTH Ambassadors will host Coins for Cardiac 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Coin-op Cantina, 46 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door and include arcade games and gourmet grilled cheese. Drawings will be held every hour and drinks will be available. Attendees must be 21 or older. For more information, call (573) 519-4923 or visit www.sehealth.org/foundation/ambassador-events.