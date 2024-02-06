FYI 9-10-17

St. Joseph Catholic Church will hold its annual fall dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in the St. Joseph School gym, 606 Sycamore St. in Scott City. The menu will include kettle beef, chicken and dumplings, chicken and dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, dessert, tea and coffee. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for children 5 and younger.
A fundraiser benefit will be held for Baby Levi from noon to 6 p.m. today at Hemman Winery, 13022 Highway C in Brazeau, Missouri. Money raised will go to Tim and Stef Schmidt for medical needs for their baby who has spent several months in a NICU in St. Louis. Bratwurst and sides will be available at the event, which also will have raffle prizes and music by Evan Wood. For more information, call (573) 824-6040.
A kettle-cooked-beef, fried-chicken dinner to benefit the area Lutheran schools will be held 4 to 7 p.m. today at Trinity Lutheran School, 17 Church St. in Altenburg. A free-will donation will be accepted. The dinner is sponsored by the Altenburg and Cape Zone Lutheran Laymen's League.
First Assembly of God, 312 Dearborn St. in Scott City, will hold a fish fry 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. The meal will include fried fish, potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw, hush puppies, coffee and tea. Cost is $8.50 for adults, $45.50 for children ages 6 to 11 and free for ages 5 and younger.
The SoutheastHEALTH Ambassadors will host Coins for Cardiac 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Coin-op Cantina, 46 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door and include arcade games and gourmet grilled cheese. Drawings will be held every hour and drinks will be available. Attendees must be 21 or older. For more information, call (573) 519-4923 or visit www.sehealth.org/foundation/ambassador-events.
The choir program at Cape Central High School will hold a reunion to coincide with the Sept. 15 homecoming game. A concert will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, in the Kinder Performance Hall at the high school, 1000 S. Silver Springs Road. All alumni of the choir are encouraged to join in the homecoming game performance and subsequent concert. Details can be found on Facebook page, CHS Choir Reunion.
The Cape Girardeau Alzheimer's association will host its Walk to End Alzheimer's from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Cape County Park North, 2400 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau. For more information, visit act.alz.org/greatermo.
The fifth annual Scopus Fest, a fundraiser for Resurrecting Lives Foundation and Heartland Down Syndrome, will be held Sept. 30 on County Road 321. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children ages 14 and younger. The event will include live music, food, auction, bounce house, vendor booths, karaoke, hayride and trail rides ($10 riding donation). For more information, contact Randy and Brenda Johnson at (573) 238-5580 or (573) 208-0521.
The St. Paul Lutheran Church, 223 W. Adams in Jackson, will hold a car, truck, motorcycle, tractor and craft show 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 30. Entry fee is $15 for the judging portion and $12 for the non-judging portion. The event will include food, drinks, games as well as music by Acts 29. For more information, contact Dave Jackson (573) 979-3454 or Dave Crites (573) 579-3407.
The Cape Girardeau Masonic Temple Association, 2307 Broadway, will hold an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. Oct. 28. The menu will include scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits, gravy and beverages. Cost is $6 for adults and free for children 5 and younger.
