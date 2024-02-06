FYI 8-7-22

The SEMO Iris Society will hold its annual iris auction and rhizone sale at noon Aug. 7 in the basement meeting room of the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. The public is invited to attend.
The Oliver House Museum in Jackson will be open for tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 7. Former Missouri State Sen. Robert Oliver and his wife, Marie Oliver, also known as the Betsy Ross of Missouri, once called it home. Docents are available to give you guided tours.
Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City and SCIPP will host a senior health fair from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Eisleben Lutheran Church. There will be several booths with information and some will have free screenings available. A free lunch will be given to participants.
Gordonville Grill will donate a percentage of all proceeds to River City Workers of the Blind on Tuesday. For more information or questions, call (573) 243-0101.
The Jackson Senior Center will have music provided by Don Hester from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, bingo from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and a dessert/food raffle from noon to 1 p.m. Friday.
Southeast Diabetes Center will host a free support group facilitated by Southeast's Diabetes educators from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. The programs are geared toward people who are living with diabetes and trying to control blood glucose. Friends and family members are also welcome. The topic will be stability verses balance. Participants will learn the difference between Alzheimer's and dementia along with the impact, stages and risk factors of Alzheimer's. A staff member from the Alzheimer's Association will be the guest speaker and will discuss current research and treatment available to address symptom of these two conditions. To register, call the diabetes center at (573) 339-0121.
Abby Williams of Gordonville will have a showing of her watercolor paintings from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at Cape River Heritage Museum. Her paintings reveal a unique display of nature that we often take for granted. The show will be held through Aug. 27.
Heart Saver CPR certification class will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at HealthPoint Fitness in Jackson. This is an instructor-led course that teaches adult and child CPR and AED use, infant CPR and how to relieve choking in adults, children and infants. The course teaches skills with the American Heart Association's research-proven practice-while watching technique, which allows instructors to observe the students, provide feedback and guide the students' learning skills. The course if for anyone with limited or not medical training who need a course completion card for CPR and AED use to meet job, regulatory or other requirements.
BBW Social Club will host a back-to-school supply drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at Arena Park. There will be raffles, prizes, food and more while supplies last.
Scott City Interactive Parks Program will host the 11th Annual Messy Kids Day from 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 13 at Scott City Park. It will be held in memory of Anne Smith. There will be lots of messy things for kids to play in and explore.
The annual Moore family reunion will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 13 at Shawnee Hills Baptist Church in Jackson. Please bring your favorite shareable foods for the meal at noon and enjoy visiting with the extended family of Andrew and Cansada Moore family. The basement fellowship hall will be open with parking and entrance at the ground level.
The first ever Mississippi Mingle -- Family Fun Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Knights of Columbus Hall 1111 in Cape Girardeau. It is a collaboration between Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri and the Knights of Columbus Council 1111. It will feature the Knight's famous barbecue and camaraderie on the banks of the Mississippi River. Also featured will be local food trucks, local beverage, outdoor/indoor seating, inflatables and face painting for children, live entertainment, games and more. Proceeds with fund vital CCSOMO programs. To purchase tickets, go to ccsomo.org/news-room/events/2022-mississippi-mingle.html.
The Cape Parks and Recreation Foundation will hold the 9th Annual Nightfall Glowball Tournament at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 13 at Cape Jaycee Municipal Golf Course. Participants will play nine holes during the day and then finish the last nine holds in the dark b glow light. There will be prizes for categories like closest to the pin, longest drive and best dressed. There will be a barbecue supper. For more information, contact jayceegolf@cityofcape.org or register online at cityofcape.org/golf.
The Hee Haw Show will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 13 at Delta Community Center. Enjoy the music, jokes and silly antics of the Hee-Haw gang. This is a family-friendly show. Entertainers scheduled to perform are Leroy Eftink, Becki McClelland, Steve Park, Tim Cannon, Crazy Dave Barberis, Don Hester, Dolly Kluesner, Joy Teson, Mike Teson, Jack Hargraves and Bob Collier. Produced by Classy Chassy Country and Friends. The concession stand will be open.
The descendents of Wilhelm and Carolina Fluegge (Henry, Herman, Bill Jr., Martin) will gather at noon on Aug. 14 at Immanuel Lutheran Church parish hall in Tilsit. It will be a basket meal with everyone bringing dishes to share. Drinks and all tableware will be provided. You are invited to attend the 8:45 a.m. worship service and the 10 a.m. Bible class and Sunday school. tours of the church and grounds will be available. Bring photos, information or documents to complete/updated the family history. For more information, call (573) 579-3259.
