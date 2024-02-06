FYI 8-7-22

Iris auction and rhizone sale to be held

The SEMO Iris Society will hold its annual iris auction and rhizone sale at noon Aug. 7 in the basement meeting room of the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. The public is invited to attend.

Oliver House Museum open for tours

The Oliver House Museum in Jackson will be open for tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 7. Former Missouri State Sen. Robert Oliver and his wife, Marie Oliver, also known as the Betsy Ross of Missouri, once called it home. Docents are available to give you guided tours.

Area wineries live entertainment schedule

Apple Creek Vineyard and Winery will host Southern Draw from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 7.

Hemman Winery in Brazeau, Missouri, will host Jason Heeter from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 7 and Vintage from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 13.

Senior citizen health fair planned

Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City and SCIPP will host a senior health fair from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Eisleben Lutheran Church. There will be several booths with information and some will have free screenings available. A free lunch will be given to participants.

Fundraiser planned

Gordonville Grill will donate a percentage of all proceeds to River City Workers of the Blind on Tuesday. For more information or questions, call (573) 243-0101.

Jackson Senior Center plans activities

The Jackson Senior Center will have music provided by Don Hester from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, bingo from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and a dessert/food raffle from noon to 1 p.m. Friday.

Griefshare classes to be held

Griefshare: Loss of a spouse class will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at LaCroix Church. Are you grieving the loss of your spouse? Or know someone who is? Your life has changed forever. The daily emotions and challenges can seem too hard to bear. Find help at this class. You will hear practical advice from others who have been there, what to expect in your grief, how to cope with life without your spouse and why it will not always hurt this much. For more information, call Mary at (573) 429-5181.

Griefshare community support group will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. All who have lost a loved on recently or in the past few years are welcome. If you attended the series before, you are welcome to attend again. The group is open to the community. You will be provided with a participant's guide. Walking through grief with others lightens our burden. Walking with God offers us comfort, hope and strength for the journey. You are welcome to bring a friend or family member for support. Enter through the back parking lot. For more information, call Molly at (573) 275-3744.

Diabetes support group planned

Southeast Diabetes Center will host a free support group facilitated by Southeast's Diabetes educators from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. The programs are geared toward people who are living with diabetes and trying to control blood glucose. Friends and family members are also welcome. The topic will be stability verses balance. Participants will learn the difference between Alzheimer's and dementia along with the impact, stages and risk factors of Alzheimer's. A staff member from the Alzheimer's Association will be the guest speaker and will discuss current research and treatment available to address symptom of these two conditions. To register, call the diabetes center at (573) 339-0121.

Cape Girardeau Public Library events

Let's talk picture books; Back to school, a virtual event, will be held from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Read-along books are great discussion starters to help students prepare for the first day of school and to help alleviate first day jitters. Ms. Renee is back with stories that will set the tone for a great school year -- stories about making friends, meeting teachers and more. Join library staff via Facebook.

Virtual bedtime stories will be held from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. This online storytime is presented to encourage families to try to make reading a part of their daily routine. Bedtime is a great place to start. Join via Facebook Live.

Anime club will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Are you a fan of anime and manga? Want to get into anime but don't know where to start? Come join the after-hours anime club and learn about Japanese culture while enjoying all your favorite shows. Registration is required at capelibrary.org/event/anime-club .

Sensory craft time: sun catchers will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 13 and 10 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 15. Sensory craft times specialize in making crafts accessible and available to adults with mental disabilities. All are welcome to attend, however this session has been structured for adults with mental, behavioral or physical disabilities.

Saturday crafternoon: Rock photo holders will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 13. Paint your rock and wrap wire around it to create a fun and funky photo stand. Registration is required at capelibrary.org/event/saturday-crafternoon .

Conservation Nature Center events