FeaturesAugust 6, 2022

FYI 8-7-22

The SEMO Iris Society will hold its annual iris auction and rhizone sale at noon Aug. 7 in the basement meeting room of the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. The public is invited to attend. The Oliver House Museum in Jackson will be open for tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 7. Former Missouri State Sen. Robert Oliver and his wife, Marie Oliver, also known as the Betsy Ross of Missouri, once called it home. Docents are available to give you guided tours...

Iris auction and rhizone sale to be held

The SEMO Iris Society will hold its annual iris auction and rhizone sale at noon Aug. 7 in the basement meeting room of the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. The public is invited to attend.

Oliver House Museum open for tours

The Oliver House Museum in Jackson will be open for tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 7. Former Missouri State Sen. Robert Oliver and his wife, Marie Oliver, also known as the Betsy Ross of Missouri, once called it home. Docents are available to give you guided tours.

Area wineries live entertainment schedule

  • Apple Creek Vineyard and Winery will host Southern Draw from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 7.
  • Hemman Winery in Brazeau, Missouri, will host Jason Heeter from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 7 and Vintage from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 13.

Senior citizen health fair planned

Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City and SCIPP will host a senior health fair from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Eisleben Lutheran Church. There will be several booths with information and some will have free screenings available. A free lunch will be given to participants.

Fundraiser planned

Gordonville Grill will donate a percentage of all proceeds to River City Workers of the Blind on Tuesday. For more information or questions, call (573) 243-0101.

Jackson Senior Center plans activities

The Jackson Senior Center will have music provided by Don Hester from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, bingo from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and a dessert/food raffle from noon to 1 p.m. Friday.

Griefshare classes to be held

  • Griefshare: Loss of a spouse class will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at LaCroix Church. Are you grieving the loss of your spouse? Or know someone who is? Your life has changed forever. The daily emotions and challenges can seem too hard to bear. Find help at this class. You will hear practical advice from others who have been there, what to expect in your grief, how to cope with life without your spouse and why it will not always hurt this much. For more information, call Mary at (573) 429-5181.
  • Griefshare community support group will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. All who have lost a loved on recently or in the past few years are welcome. If you attended the series before, you are welcome to attend again. The group is open to the community. You will be provided with a participant's guide. Walking through grief with others lightens our burden. Walking with God offers us comfort, hope and strength for the journey. You are welcome to bring a friend or family member for support. Enter through the back parking lot. For more information, call Molly at (573) 275-3744.

Diabetes support group planned

Southeast Diabetes Center will host a free support group facilitated by Southeast's Diabetes educators from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. The programs are geared toward people who are living with diabetes and trying to control blood glucose. Friends and family members are also welcome. The topic will be stability verses balance. Participants will learn the difference between Alzheimer's and dementia along with the impact, stages and risk factors of Alzheimer's. A staff member from the Alzheimer's Association will be the guest speaker and will discuss current research and treatment available to address symptom of these two conditions. To register, call the diabetes center at (573) 339-0121.

Cape Girardeau Public Library events

  • Let's talk picture books; Back to school, a virtual event, will be held from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Read-along books are great discussion starters to help students prepare for the first day of school and to help alleviate first day jitters. Ms. Renee is back with stories that will set the tone for a great school year -- stories about making friends, meeting teachers and more. Join library staff via Facebook.
  • Virtual bedtime stories will be held from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. This online storytime is presented to encourage families to try to make reading a part of their daily routine. Bedtime is a great place to start. Join via Facebook Live.
  • Anime club will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Are you a fan of anime and manga? Want to get into anime but don't know where to start? Come join the after-hours anime club and learn about Japanese culture while enjoying all your favorite shows. Registration is required at capelibrary.org/event/anime-club.
  • Sensory craft time: sun catchers will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 13 and 10 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 15. Sensory craft times specialize in making crafts accessible and available to adults with mental disabilities. All are welcome to attend, however this session has been structured for adults with mental, behavioral or physical disabilities.
  • Saturday crafternoon: Rock photo holders will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 13. Paint your rock and wrap wire around it to create a fun and funky photo stand. Registration is required at capelibrary.org/event/saturday-crafternoon.

Conservation Nature Center events

  • Canoeing: Moonlight paddle will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Perry County Community Lake. Howl at the full moon with nature center personnel on tranquil Perry County community Lake. This moonlight paddle allows new and experienced paddlers alike to enjoy the glow of the August moon and its reflection on the water. This program will be "borrow a boat" as you will paddle at your own pace without a guide. Staff will be on hand to offer paddling instruction and will be on the water to ensure safety. Canoes have two seats and hold three people or 600 pounds. Meet at the north boat launch at the lake off Highway T. Registration is required at mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents.
Art show is planned

Abby Williams of Gordonville will have a showing of her watercolor paintings from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at Cape River Heritage Museum. Her paintings reveal a unique display of nature that we often take for granted. The show will be held through Aug. 27.

Heart Saver CPR class to be held

Heart Saver CPR certification class will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at HealthPoint Fitness in Jackson. This is an instructor-led course that teaches adult and child CPR and AED use, infant CPR and how to relieve choking in adults, children and infants. The course teaches skills with the American Heart Association's research-proven practice-while watching technique, which allows instructors to observe the students, provide feedback and guide the students' learning skills. The course if for anyone with limited or not medical training who need a course completion card for CPR and AED use to meet job, regulatory or other requirements.

Riverside Regional Library events

  • Living with diabetes program will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Scott city branch. It is a six-week program and you'll receive information and advice. To register, contact the Scott County Extension office at (573) 545-3516.
  • Tween and teen game night will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Oran, Missouri, branch.
  • Family movie day will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 13 at the Oran branch.

School supply drive to be held

BBW Social Club will host a back-to-school supply drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at Arena Park. There will be raffles, prizes, food and more while supplies last.

Messy kids days planned

Scott City Interactive Parks Program will host the 11th Annual Messy Kids Day from 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 13 at Scott City Park. It will be held in memory of Anne Smith. There will be lots of messy things for kids to play in and explore.

Family reunion to be held

The annual Moore family reunion will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 13 at Shawnee Hills Baptist Church in Jackson. Please bring your favorite shareable foods for the meal at noon and enjoy visiting with the extended family of Andrew and Cansada Moore family. The basement fellowship hall will be open with parking and entrance at the ground level.

Mississippi Mingle planned

The first ever Mississippi Mingle -- Family Fun Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Knights of Columbus Hall 1111 in Cape Girardeau. It is a collaboration between Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri and the Knights of Columbus Council 1111. It will feature the Knight's famous barbecue and camaraderie on the banks of the Mississippi River. Also featured will be local food trucks, local beverage, outdoor/indoor seating, inflatables and face painting for children, live entertainment, games and more. Proceeds with fund vital CCSOMO programs. To purchase tickets, go to ccsomo.org/news-room/events/2022-mississippi-mingle.html.

Glowball tournament to be held

The Cape Parks and Recreation Foundation will hold the 9th Annual Nightfall Glowball Tournament at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 13 at Cape Jaycee Municipal Golf Course. Participants will play nine holes during the day and then finish the last nine holds in the dark b glow light. There will be prizes for categories like closest to the pin, longest drive and best dressed. There will be a barbecue supper. For more information, contact jayceegolf@cityofcape.org or register online at cityofcape.org/golf.

Hee Haw Show planned

The Hee Haw Show will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 13 at Delta Community Center. Enjoy the music, jokes and silly antics of the Hee-Haw gang. This is a family-friendly show. Entertainers scheduled to perform are Leroy Eftink, Becki McClelland, Steve Park, Tim Cannon, Crazy Dave Barberis, Don Hester, Dolly Kluesner, Joy Teson, Mike Teson, Jack Hargraves and Bob Collier. Produced by Classy Chassy Country and Friends. The concession stand will be open.

Fluegge Fammily reunion to be held

The descendents of Wilhelm and Carolina Fluegge (Henry, Herman, Bill Jr., Martin) will gather at noon on Aug. 14 at Immanuel Lutheran Church parish hall in Tilsit. It will be a basket meal with everyone bringing dishes to share. Drinks and all tableware will be provided. You are invited to attend the 8:45 a.m. worship service and the 10 a.m. Bible class and Sunday school. tours of the church and grounds will be available. Bring photos, information or documents to complete/updated the family history. For more information, call (573) 579-3259.

