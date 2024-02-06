FYI 8-23-20

When the sun sets, you won't believe how wild it gets at the Cape Girardea Conservation Nature Center. Join staff for a 1-mile, after-hours adventure on the nature center trails from 8 to 9 p.m. Friday. All ages are welcome for this group hike, but be aware that the trails are hilly and can be challenging for some. Please bring a flashlight and suitable shoes. Due to COVID-19 concerns, social distancing and/or the use of masks will be required. To help us have an accurate count, please register each family member planning to attend. Register at mc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218
The Cape Girardeau Conservation will hold canoeing from 8 to 11 a.m. Aug. 29 on Perry County Community Lake. This is an opportunity for families to join us for a peaceful paddle on the lake. This is an unguided experience, but canoe safety instruction will be provided as well as Missouri Department of Conservation staff to monitor safety on the water. Please meet at the main north put-in off of County Road 700. Sessions will last 2 hours. Boats are required to have one participant over the age of 16, and a maximum of three persons per boat. If your family wishes to borrow two boats, register two participants to insure your spot. Masks are required for instruction period but are not required during time on the water. Register at mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents. For more information call (573) 290-5218.
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Foundation will hold a nightfall glowball tournament at 4:30 p.m.on Aug. 29 at Cape Jaycees Municipal Golf Course. Participants will play nine holes during the day and then finish the last nine holes in the dark by glow light. Academy Sports+Outdoors provides this event with tournament prizes.
There will be a barbecue supper. Cart, meal, glowballs and glow necklace is included with entry fee. Contact Cody at chinkebein@cityofcape.org or (573) 334-2031 with questions.
The Sixth Annual Cape West Rotary Duck Regatta will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at Cape Splash. There will be three races -- First State Community Bank BIG Quacker Adult Race; Cape Electrical Supply BIG Chief Business Battle Race & Bank of Missouri Ducks WILD Kids Race.
All net proceeds will go to the Special Olympics of SE Missouri.
The ENTIRE Cape Splash park will be open to enjoy. Ducks for the Adult & Kids race are $5 per duck or get a Quack Pack (six ducks) for $25. Each duck purchased gets a person into the water park.
To purchase ducks please go to CapeWestRotary.org/DuckRace. For more information call (573) 651-5053.
