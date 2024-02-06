FYI 8-23-20

Night hike to be held

When the sun sets, you won't believe how wild it gets at the Cape Girardea Conservation Nature Center. Join staff for a 1-mile, after-hours adventure on the nature center trails from 8 to 9 p.m. Friday. All ages are welcome for this group hike, but be aware that the trails are hilly and can be challenging for some. Please bring a flashlight and suitable shoes. Due to COVID-19 concerns, social distancing and/or the use of masks will be required. To help us have an accurate count, please register each family member planning to attend. Register at mc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218

Go canoeining on Perry County Community Lake

The Cape Girardeau Conservation will hold canoeing from 8 to 11 a.m. Aug. 29 on Perry County Community Lake. This is an opportunity for families to join us for a peaceful paddle on the lake. This is an unguided experience, but canoe safety instruction will be provided as well as Missouri Department of Conservation staff to monitor safety on the water. Please meet at the main north put-in off of County Road 700. Sessions will last 2 hours. Boats are required to have one participant over the age of 16, and a maximum of three persons per boat. If your family wishes to borrow two boats, register two participants to insure your spot. Masks are required for instruction period but are not required during time on the water. Register at mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents. For more information call (573) 290-5218.

Nightfall Glowball Tournament to be held

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Foundation will hold a nightfall glowball tournament at 4:30 p.m.on Aug. 29 at Cape Jaycees Municipal Golf Course. Participants will play nine holes during the day and then finish the last nine holes in the dark by glow light. Academy Sports+Outdoors provides this event with tournament prizes.