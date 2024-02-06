FYI 8-15-21

Grief support group to meet

The SoutheastHEALTH Grief Support Group will meet from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. The topic for this month's meeting, led by Julie Metgzer, LCSW, a bereavement counselor with Southeast Hospice, is "Models and Guides for Working Through Grief." For more information about this support group, please call Southeast Hospice, (573) 335-6208.

Tunes at Twilight to be held

Tunes at Twilight will feature Annie Sellick and Pat Bergeson at 6:30 p.m. Friday. It will be held on the River Campus grounds. There will be food trucks. In case of inclement weather, Tunes will be held at Life Church. Go to Old Town Cape's Facebook page and website on the day of the event for any weather-related changes.

Church to hold giveaway

Zion United Methodist Church in Gordonville is hosting the Great Gordonville Giveaway from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 21. There will be items for all ages including clothing, school supplies, hygiene products, toys and household items. For larger items such as furniture and appliances a drawing will be held at 10 a.m. Breakfast will also be served. For more information call (573) 243-8025 or email zionumc@showme.net.

Yak 'n run is planned

Yak 'n run will be held at 9 a.m. Aug. 21 at Trail of Tears Start Park.

There will be a short .7 mile kayak in Lake Boutin followed by a 2.25 mile trail run on the moderately technical Lake Trail. This is a fun-raiser for myTeam Triumph to give their friends with special needs memorable experiences. Dust off your kayak or borrow one from your friend and join us.

For more information, go to raceentry.com/yak-n-run/race-information, call (920) 664-0411 or email info@myteamtriumph-mo.org.

Writers' guild meeting to be held

The Southeast Missouri Writers' Guild will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 21 at Cape Girardeau Public Library. They will revive the Anthology idea. Please bring two to three pages double-spaced of writing to share at this meeting (and preferably something you would consider using.) Please no graphic violence, profanity or erotica. The meeting will be held in the Geraldine Hirsh conference room. Any adult or high-school student interested in writing/publishing is welcome. For any questions please contact the Guild at: (573) 576-4312, smwgpres19@gmail.com