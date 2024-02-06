FYI 8-1-21

The Alzheimer's Association will present a seminar on effective communication strategies from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library.
Attendees will learn how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer's, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages, and identify strategies to connect and communicate. Space is limited; registration is required.
For more information or to register, go to capelibrary.org/event/alzheimers-association-effective-communication-strategies or call (573) 334-5279.
GriefShare -- loss of a loved on will start Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.. It will be held 14 weeks at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson.
All who have lost a loved one recently or in the past few years are welcome. If you have attended the series before, you are welcome to attend again. The group is open to the community. You will be provided with a Participant's Guide for the Sessions (thanks to Thrivent funding). You are welcome to bring a friend or family member for support.
For more information, contact Molly at (573) 275-3744.
The Cape Girardeau Public Library's freeform book club is back to in-person meetings from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ebb & Flow Fermentations. Join them for drinks and discussion of what you read for this month's theme: Missouri Reads (books about, set in, or written in Missouri, or by/about Missourians). Space is limited, and registration is requested.
Register at capelibrary.org/event/books-on-tap-3. For more information, call (573) 334-5279.
R.A.D. Studios will present A night of one acts from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday at The Forge at 509 Morgan Oak Street in Cape Girardeau.
The acts performed will be "Check Please" by Jonathan Rand and "Reese and Baby" by Lew Holton.
For tickets, go to dancestudio-pro.com/tickets/index.php?id=zaqlxajd29jd25d5219275536109jasdklj21dx5d5219275539f.
Semo Prom Mothers will hold a homecoming open house on Aug 6 and 7 at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau. Schedule your appointment now on their Facebook page. For more information, call (660) 886-1957 or email b-randolph@sbcglobal.net.
Tunes at Twilight will feature Anne McCue at 6:30 p.m. Friday. It will be held on the River Campus grounds. There will be food trucks. In case of inclement weather, Tunes will be held at Life Church. Go to Old Town Cape's Facebook page and website on the day of the event for any weather-related changes.
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold its summer garage sale from 7 to 11 a.m. on Aug. 7 at the Osage Centre.
Call the Osage Centre for more information at (573) 339-6342. For future garage sale dates, visit cityofcape.org/garagesales.
Sedgewickville United Methodist Church will hold a kettle beef and chicken and dumpling dinner from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 7. The all-you-can-eat meal is dine in or carryout.
For more information, call (573) 803-9637.
River City Players will hold open audition for its fall comedy, "Being Nice," at 1 p.m. Aug. 8 at Port Cape Girardeau. Shows will be Nov. 11 through 14.
