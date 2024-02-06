FYI 8-1-21

Alzheimer's disease will be discussed

The Alzheimer's Association will present a seminar on effective communication strategies from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library.

Attendees will learn how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer's, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages, and identify strategies to connect and communicate. Space is limited; registration is required.

For more information or to register, go to capelibrary.org/event/alzheimers-association-effective-communication-strategies or call (573) 334-5279.

GriefShare support group to meet

GriefShare -- loss of a loved on will start Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.. It will be held 14 weeks at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson.

All who have lost a loved one recently or in the past few years are welcome. If you have attended the series before, you are welcome to attend again. The group is open to the community. You will be provided with a Participant's Guide for the Sessions (thanks to Thrivent funding). You are welcome to bring a friend or family member for support.

For more information, contact Molly at (573) 275-3744.

Books on tap book club to be held

The Cape Girardeau Public Library's freeform book club is back to in-person meetings from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ebb & Flow Fermentations. Join them for drinks and discussion of what you read for this month's theme: Missouri Reads (books about, set in, or written in Missouri, or by/about Missourians). Space is limited, and registration is requested.

Register at capelibrary.org/event/books-on-tap-3. For more information, call (573) 334-5279.

One-night of acts to be presented

R.A.D. Studios will present A night of one acts from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday at The Forge at 509 Morgan Oak Street in Cape Girardeau.