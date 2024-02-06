FYI 7-5-20

SoutheastHEALTH offers this free, informative seminar as to discuss strategies for beginning the process of health improvement and weight management at 6 p.m. Monday and 2 p.m. July 23 at HealthPoint Plaza in Cape Girardeau. Nutrition, physical activity and behavior modification will be discussed and you will receive details about the options HealthPoint Fitness offers to assist with this challenging effort. You will learn how our individualized approach evaluates your current fitness level, personal goals and medical issues before recommending any weight loss or fitness program. The program includes: Starting Point and Biometrics Weight Loss Programs; Nutritional Coaching; Personal Training; and more. Register online at SEhealth.org/classes-events or call (573) 986-4440
Garden easier with lasagna gardening from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Shawnee Park Center. This is a unique gardening style that lends gardeners the ability to grow in a nutrient rich, no-till, no-dig garden system. Donna Aufdenberg will teach you about the concepts, materials, and techniques that makes lasagna gardening ideal for all gardeners.
Space is limited for each class, so please register online at www.cityofcape.org/adultclasses, or call (573) 339-6340.
Sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department, Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Foundation & Cape Girardeau County Public Health Department.
GlennView will present a True Colors Workshop for anyone interested in discovering more about their own personality type and the types of others. It will be held 8:30 a.m.to noon Friday at the Jackson Civic Center.
The True Colors Keys to Personal Success program is a model for understanding yourself and others based on your personality temperament. Identifying your personality and the personalities of others using True ColorsÂ™ provides you with insights into different motivations, actions and communication approaches.
The workshop is open to the public.
Registration is available on the GlennView website at the following link: glennpr.com/public-workshops.
For more information or to register, contact Tracey Glenn at (573) 270-3580 or tglenn@glennpr.com.
Join us at Capaha Park on 8 to 11 p.m. Friday for some Christmas In July with "Elf!" Join Buddy on his adventure to find his real dad and save Christmas!
Food truck vendors and activities start at 8 p.m. and the show begins at 9 p.m.
Sponsored by The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, City of Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department, Parks & Recreation Foundation, P&G, Saint Francis Healthcare System, First State Community Bank & Kidd's. Call (573) 339-6340 for more information.
Compete in the Cape Girardeau's longest running 5K -- 33 years. The Capaha Classic 5K and Kid's One Mile takes place in Capaha Park on July 11, 2020. The race will begin at 8 a.m. and registration begins at 6:45 a.m. The cost is $20. Register at www.cityofcape.org/capahaclassic
Sponsored by Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation, McDonald's, Kidd's and Pepsi.
Southeast Diabetes Center hosts this free support group facilitated by Southeast's Diabetes Educators. The programs are geared toward people who are living with diabetes and trying to control blood glucose. Friends and family members are also welcome. This month's meeting will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on July 14, at HealthPoint Plaza in Cape Girardeau. This month's topic is "Making the Most of Your Healthcare Visits." Learn tips on how to prepare for visits with your diabetes care team and questions to ask to get the support you need. Register online or call the Southeast Diabetes Center at (573) 339-0121 to take advantage of this free program.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.