FYI 7-5-20

Weight management class

SoutheastHEALTH offers this free, informative seminar as to discuss strategies for beginning the process of health improvement and weight management at 6 p.m. Monday and 2 p.m. July 23 at HealthPoint Plaza in Cape Girardeau. Nutrition, physical activity and behavior modification will be discussed and you will receive details about the options HealthPoint Fitness offers to assist with this challenging effort. You will learn how our individualized approach evaluates your current fitness level, personal goals and medical issues before recommending any weight loss or fitness program. The program includes: Starting Point and Biometrics Weight Loss Programs; Nutritional Coaching; Personal Training; and more. Register online at SEhealth.org/classes-events or call (573) 986-4440

Gardening workshop to be held

Garden easier with lasagna gardening from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Shawnee Park Center. This is a unique gardening style that lends gardeners the ability to grow in a nutrient rich, no-till, no-dig garden system. Donna Aufdenberg will teach you about the concepts, materials, and techniques that makes lasagna gardening ideal for all gardeners.

Space is limited for each class, so please register online at www.cityofcape.org/adultclasses, or call (573) 339-6340.

Sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department, Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Foundation & Cape Girardeau County Public Health Department.

GlennView to hold workshop

GlennView will present a True Colors Workshop for anyone interested in discovering more about their own personality type and the types of others. It will be held 8:30 a.m.to noon Friday at the Jackson Civic Center.

The True Colors Keys to Personal Success program is a model for understanding yourself and others based on your personality temperament. Identifying your personality and the personalities of others using True ColorsÂ™ provides you with insights into different motivations, actions and communication approaches.

The workshop is open to the public.