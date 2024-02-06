FYI 7-4-21

The Cape Girardeau Public Library's Books on Tap: A social book club is back to in-person meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Ebb & Flo ermentation in Cape Girardeau. Join the group for drinks and discussion of what you read for this month's theme: A roaring good read..
For more information, go to capelibrary.org/event/books-on-tap-2 or call (573) 334-5279.
The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department will hold Parks & Rec Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
There will be ice cream, prizes, cxrafts and games. Check out the different local vendors with fun activities.
For more information, go to cityofcape.org/parksrecday or call (573) 339-6342.
The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department will hold a virtual health and wellness seminar from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Cook with summer favorites right from the farmer's market. Follow along at home or even purchase the ingredient list in advance and you can cook along with the presenter. Follow along on the FitCape Facebook page.
For more information, go to cityofcape.org/wellnessevents or call (573) 339-6604.
The Cape Girardeay Parks & Recreation Department will hold a community dance and social from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Arena Building. Memories Nostaligc Tunes will perform
Relax, socialize and dance to some great classic music. Big dance floor, plenty of seating and concessions available.
For more information, go to cityofcape.org/communitydance or call (573) 339-6340
The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri and Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department present free pop-up movie nights. "The Little Rascals" will be shown at 8 p.m. Friday at Shawnee Park Center. Everyone is invited to bring blankets, lawn chairs and find a place on the grass to enjoy the show. Popular food trucks will serve up their signature dishes (for purchase) beginning at 8 p.m. Movies will start at 9 p.m.
For more information, go to cityofcape.org/moviesinthepark or call (573) 339-6340.
The Capaha Classic 5K will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. July 10 at Capaha Park.
Compete in the city's longest running 5K -- 34 years! This race features a children's one mile run. Registration starts at 6:45 a.m. Online registration ends at noon on Friday or register in person on the day of the race.
For more information, contact Tony at (573) 339-6340. Register online at cityofcape.org/capahaclassic.
A women's expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 10 at the Osage Centre.
Everyone is welcome to support local businesses. Enjoy new products and designs from local businesses and crafters. RSVP to this free event and bring your ticket with you, in print form or show us on our smartphone to receive an extra entry to the door prize. There will be raffles to raise money and awareness for a local not-for-profit organization, Show Me Care Bags (and item drop off), and lots of other fun stuff to be announced.
Follow the event at fb.me/e/1R23JumZX.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.