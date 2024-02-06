FYI 7-4-21

Book club will meet

The Cape Girardeau Public Library's Books on Tap: A social book club is back to in-person meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Ebb & Flo ermentation in Cape Girardeau. Join the group for drinks and discussion of what you read for this month's theme: A roaring good read..

For more information, go to capelibrary.org/event/books-on-tap-2 or call (573) 334-5279.

Parks and Rec day planned

The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department will hold Parks & Rec Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

There will be ice cream, prizes, cxrafts and games. Check out the different local vendors with fun activities.

For more information, go to cityofcape.org/parksrecday or call (573) 339-6342.

Virtual health and wellness seminar to be held

The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department will hold a virtual health and wellness seminar from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Cook with summer favorites right from the farmer's market. Follow along at home or even purchase the ingredient list in advance and you can cook along with the presenter. Follow along on the FitCape Facebook page.

For more information, go to cityofcape.org/wellnessevents or call (573) 339-6604.

Community dance and social planned

The Cape Girardeay Parks & Recreation Department will hold a community dance and social from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Arena Building. Memories Nostaligc Tunes will perform