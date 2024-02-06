FYI 7-2-17

Booster golf tournament on Friday

The 26th Annual Cape Central Booster Golf Tournament will be held Friday at Bent Creek Golf Course, 2200 Bent Creek Drive in Jackson. There will be morning (7:30 a.m.) and afternoon (1 p.m.) shotgun starts. The morning session will feature a 7 a.m. breakfast, and the afternoon session will have a noon lunch. Entry fee is $400 per four-person team, which includes golf, breakfast/lunch, beverages and give-away items. There also will be a $25,000 prize for a hole-in-one, as well as team and hole prizes. To register, call (573) 450-6094 or email keikip@charter.net.

Capaha Classic 5K/One-Mile Run planned

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold its 30th annual Capaha Classic 5K Run and Children's One-Mile Run for youths ages 6 to 12 on Saturday at Capaha Park. Cost of registration is $15 before July 5 and $20 thereafter. All participants will receive a T-shirt and medals will be awarded to top finishers in all divisions. Registration will be held from 6:45 to 7:40 a.m. before the 5K race, which will begin at 8 a.m. The mile run will begin at 8:45 a.m. For more information, call the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department at (573) 339-6606.

Friedheim Fun Fest to be held Saturday

The 18th annual Friedheim Fun Fest will be held Saturday, across the street from Trinity Lutheran Church, 3700 County Road 415 in Friedheim. The event will include a volleyball tournament (9 a.m., contact Lindsay Berry 573-846-73-63 or Allen Zoellner 573-450-5470), tractor ride (10 a.m., contact Ronnie Oehl 573-517-2642 or Mike Ward 573-788-2179) and live music (5 p.m.). A potluck dinner will begin at 6 p.m. Tables will be provided for dinner. Attendees should bring a meat, vegetable or dessert, as well as drink and chairs. A silent auction will be held at 7 p.m. Auction items will be accepted that day, but a call in advance to Mary Friese (573-788-2143) would be appreciated.

St. Lawrence Parish to host picnic

St. Lawrence Parish in New Hamburg will hold its annual picnic July 14-15. The hours will be 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on July 14 and 3 to 11:30 p.m. July 15. Activities will include the Little Mr. and Miss New Hamburg Contest (ages 3 to 5, 7:30 p.m. July 14), corn-hole tournament (6:30 p.m. July 14), talent show (2 p.m. July 15), horseshoe tournament (1 p.m. July 15), turtle races (6 p.m. July 15), kids tractor pull (6 p.m. July 15), antique tractor display and smorgasbord dinner (4 to 7 p.m. July 15). The dinner will include fried chicken, dumplings, beef and gravy, green beans, slaw, dessert and drink. Dinner cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger. Deadline for talent show is July 13 (call Marlene at 573-979-2291). The picnic also will offer food, petting zoo, games and raffle. No coolers allowed on grounds.

Concert set to raise money for Cape PD K-9 Unit

"Sounds for Hounds," a benefit concert to raise funds for the Cape Girardeau Police Department's K-9 Unit, will be held at 7:30 p.m. on July 29 in the Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. Performers will include Jerry Ford Orchestra & Friends, Dr. Andrew Moore, Mike Renick, Steve Schaffner, Tina Trickey, Brodrick Twiggs and Bruce Zimmerman. Tickets are $12.50 and are available through the River Campus Box Office, by calling (573) 651-2265 or at rivercampus.org.