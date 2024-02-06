FYI 7-17-22

The Knights of Columbus in Scott City will hold its third-Sunday breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. July 17. Menu includes biscuits and gravy, pancakes, scrambled eggs, hash browns and homemade pork sausage. Also, sausage can be bought by the pound. To order sausage, call Gary at (573) 576-6451.
The Cape Girardeau Civil War Rountable will meet at 2 p.m on July 17 at Hanover Lutheran Church. The guest speaker will be Bill Eddleman. He will provide an overview of Union service of six Eddleman men: "The Perry County Eddlemans in the Civil War."
Trinity Lutheran Church in Altenburg, Missouri, will hold its annual church picnic at 4 p.m. at the Altenburg Fairgrounds. The menu includes pork steak or catfish filet plate served with baked beans and German potato salad and a drink. Also available will be cheeseburgers, hamburgers, home made pies and ice-cold beer, soda and water. The men's fast-pitch games start at 4 p.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson will hold vacation Bible school from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. Students who will be entering preschool through 4th grade are invited to attend. The theme is "God's wonder lab -- Jesus does the impossible." Registration begin at 5 p.m. Sunday. An optional light meal will be served at 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday with opening of VBS at 5:15 p.m. in the sanctuary. For more information, go to stpauljackson.com/vbs.
HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau will hold healthy cooking; air fryer essentials at 6 p.m. Monday. Learn how to make delicious and healthy air-fried meals, no matter your culinary skill level. It will be taught by Laura Bollink, HealthPoint Ntritional Services coordinator. To register, call (573) 986-4440.
Grief Suppport Group: Secondary losses will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. The topic will be "Secondary losses," lead by Julie Metzger, a bereavement counselor with Southeast Hospice. For more information, call (573) 335-6208.
"The Horror of the Flood" will be presented by SEMO Bible Science Fellowship from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Cape Girardeau Public Library. The flood, a cataclysmic event that still has profound implications for us today. This film provides a fascinating, yet biblically accurate and scientifically feasible look at how this deluge might have taken place and where all the water would have come from and what it went afterwards. All are welcome to attend.
The Bollinger County Back-to-School Fair will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Cape First in Marble Hill, Missouri. The provides registered students of economically disadvantaged families with a free backpack filled with school supplies as well as free medical screenings and other free services. Register your child at East Missouri Action Agency at 104 High Street in Maarble Hill, open Monday through Thursday or Marble Hill Food Pantry at 305 West Main Street in Marble Hill from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri and Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will present pop-up movie nights on July 22 and 29 at the Dan Cotner Amphitheater in Capaha Park. "American Undersog" will be shown July 22 and "A League of Their Own" will be shown July 29. Bring you blankets and lawn chairs, find a spot on the grass and enjoy the show. There will be popular food trucks at the event starting at 8 p.m. with the movie starting at 9 p.m. In case of inclement weather, check the rainout line at (573) 975-1024
A benefit picnic for Catie Leimer will be held at 5 p.m. July 23 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Pocahontas. Catie is fighting an aggressive form of breast cancer. She is a nurse and she and her husband have a young child. The picnic will include music by the Whitewater Bluegrass Band, food, games and a silent auction. Donation checks can be sent to St. John's Lutheran Church, 158 Little Street, Pocahontas, MO 63779. Notation: Catie Leimer.
A community talent show will be held at 4 p.m. on July 30 at Shawnee Community Center. There will be music, entertainment, dancing anf refreshments. Tryouts are being held from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the community center. For more information, call (573) 225-8014 or (573) 388-6949.
