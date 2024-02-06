All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesJuly 16, 2022

FYI 7-17-22

The Knights of Columbus in Scott City will hold its third-Sunday breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. July 17. Menu includes biscuits and gravy, pancakes, scrambled eggs, hash browns and homemade pork sausage. Also, sausage can be bought by the pound. To order sausage, call Gary at (573) 576-6451...

Third Sunday breakfast planned

The Knights of Columbus in Scott City will hold its third-Sunday breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. July 17. Menu includes biscuits and gravy, pancakes, scrambled eggs, hash browns and homemade pork sausage. Also, sausage can be bought by the pound. To order sausage, call Gary at (573) 576-6451.

Civil War Roundtable to meet

The Cape Girardeau Civil War Rountable will meet at 2 p.m on July 17 at Hanover Lutheran Church. The guest speaker will be Bill Eddleman. He will provide an overview of Union service of six Eddleman men: "The Perry County Eddlemans in the Civil War."

Church picnic to be held

Trinity Lutheran Church in Altenburg, Missouri, will hold its annual church picnic at 4 p.m. at the Altenburg Fairgrounds. The menu includes pork steak or catfish filet plate served with baked beans and German potato salad and a drink. Also available will be cheeseburgers, hamburgers, home made pies and ice-cold beer, soda and water. The men's fast-pitch games start at 4 p.m.

Vacation Bible School planned

St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson will hold vacation Bible school from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. Students who will be entering preschool through 4th grade are invited to attend. The theme is "God's wonder lab -- Jesus does the impossible." Registration begin at 5 p.m. Sunday. An optional light meal will be served at 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday with opening of VBS at 5:15 p.m. in the sanctuary. For more information, go to stpauljackson.com/vbs.

Healthy cooking class to be held

HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau will hold healthy cooking; air fryer essentials at 6 p.m. Monday. Learn how to make delicious and healthy air-fried meals, no matter your culinary skill level. It will be taught by Laura Bollink, HealthPoint Ntritional Services coordinator. To register, call (573) 986-4440.

Cape Girardeau Public Library events

  • Another day at the beach will be held from 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Monday. There will be beach-themed stations for hands-on learning: kinetic sand, sensory bins, ocean art and under the sea parachutet games. Registration is required. To register, go to capelibrary.org/event/another-day-at-the-beach/2022-07-18.
  • Gaga ball will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday. It is a fast-paced, high-energy sport that's played in an octagonal pit. This program will take place outside. It is recommended that you bring a water bottle and wear seakers. Teens wearing flip-flops or sandals will not be able to play. Registration is required. To register, go to capelibrary.org/event/gaga-ball-3/all.
  • Planter Party will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. For this week's 100 days of hobbies, gardening will be highlighted. Glass Gardens by Stacey will demonstrate this hobby with a planter party. Participants will create their own individual planter, complete with rocks, soil, plants and fun little decorations to take home. Registration is required. To register, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/planter-party-with-glass-gardens-by-stacey-tickets-350620855417.
  • Faus stained glass windows will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday. Create ocean suncatchers inspired by stained glass techniques. Make on for the library's window and one (or two) to take home. Registration is required at capelibrary.org/event/faux-stained-glass.
  • Hot takes: Riverboats of the Mississippi will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. You'll take a look at the history of riverboats and how they have quite literally shaped our community. Registration is required at capelibrary.org/event/hot-takes-4.
  • Dive into Science: Having a whale of a time will be held from 11 a.m. to noon July 23. Join Mrs. Hicks for a whale of a good time as you do experiments to learn more about the ocean's gentle giants. Registration is required at capelibrary.org/event/dive-in-science-3.

For more information, go to caplibrary.org.

Riverside Regional Library events

  • Sculpting sea stars will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday at the Scott City branch.
  • Missouri Extension programs will be held at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Jackson branch; 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Perryville branch; 2:30 p.m. at United Christ Lutheran School in Frohna, Missouri; 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Benton, Missouri, branch; 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Oran, Missouri, branch; and 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Scott City branch. This is a summer program about healthy bodies.
  • Coffee and tea for you and me will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Scott City branch.
  • Canoeing for teens will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. Enjoy the outdoors with some canosing. Space is limited so pre-registration is required by July 20. Call (573) 243-8241 ext. 118 or email dseidelman@rrlmo.org.
  • Oreo tasting contest will be held form 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Scott City branch. Pick three types and judge on an entry tickets to have a chance to wing a large bag of Oreos (while supplies last).
  • Ocean painting will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Scott City branch. Paint the ocean blue or green, you choose.
  • Fishing for teens will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center North Pund. Enjoy the outdoors with some fishing. Pre-registration is required by July 20 at (573) 243-78241 ext. 118 or email dseidelman@rrlmo.org.
  • Ocean craft will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. July 23 at the Scott City branch.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

For more information on these events, go to riversideregionallibrary.org.

Conservation Nature Center events

  • That's some gall will be held virtually from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. Have you ever noticed plants that have some sort of weird, round alien growth? Chances are that wasn't caused by something from outer space but by an insect. Find out more about this natural curiosity.
  • The rock stars of rot: Deomposers will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Even in the forest there is dirty work to be done. Come learn how worms, fungi, insects and other invertebrates play a vital role in breaking down forest leftovers.
  • Connect with nature day camp for grownups will be held from 7 a.m. to noon Friday. Leave your phone at home and take this chance to relax and reconnect with yourself and nature. Nature time is healing for everyone, an opportunity to slow down and focus. You will be offered several activities to ground yourself more fully, including yoga, nature journaling, walking and silence. This program is for adults. Wear comfortable clothing and shoes and bring a refillable water bottle. You may bring your own yoga mat.
  • Canoe paddle making will be held from 8 to 4 p.m. July 23. Carve your own sculling paddle from local sassafras wood. You will be using hand tools such as spokeshaves, drawnknives, hand planes and hand files. Tools will be available but participants may bring their own tools as well as a lawn chair and gloves. Design concepts and wood working tips will be covered. Most of the work will be done outdoors so please dress accordingly.
  • Conservation families: Night hike: will be held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. July 23. Watch the forest work the night shift at the nature center. Many of Missouri's creatures hide during the heat of the day and really come alive when the sun sets. You'll meet calling frogs, interesting mammals, and certainly a spider or two. You will hike about 1 1/2 miles over gravel trails which do have some hills. Please wear comfortable shoes and bring a water bottle and flashlight. The program is open to all ages but is designed for families with children 6 years old to 15 years old.

For more information on these events, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents.

Grief support group to meet

Grief Suppport Group: Secondary losses will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. The topic will be "Secondary losses," lead by Julie Metzger, a bereavement counselor with Southeast Hospice. For more information, call (573) 335-6208.

'The horror of the flood' to be shown

"The Horror of the Flood" will be presented by SEMO Bible Science Fellowship from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Cape Girardeau Public Library. The flood, a cataclysmic event that still has profound implications for us today. This film provides a fascinating, yet biblically accurate and scientifically feasible look at how this deluge might have taken place and where all the water would have come from and what it went afterwards. All are welcome to attend.

Back-to-school fair to be held

The Bollinger County Back-to-School Fair will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Cape First in Marble Hill, Missouri. The provides registered students of economically disadvantaged families with a free backpack filled with school supplies as well as free medical screenings and other free services. Register your child at East Missouri Action Agency at 104 High Street in Maarble Hill, open Monday through Thursday or Marble Hill Food Pantry at 305 West Main Street in Marble Hill from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Pop-Up movie in the park to be held

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri and Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will present pop-up movie nights on July 22 and 29 at the Dan Cotner Amphitheater in Capaha Park. "American Undersog" will be shown July 22 and "A League of Their Own" will be shown July 29. Bring you blankets and lawn chairs, find a spot on the grass and enjoy the show. There will be popular food trucks at the event starting at 8 p.m. with the movie starting at 9 p.m. In case of inclement weather, check the rainout line at (573) 975-1024

Benefit picnic is planned

A benefit picnic for Catie Leimer will be held at 5 p.m. July 23 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Pocahontas. Catie is fighting an aggressive form of breast cancer. She is a nurse and she and her husband have a young child. The picnic will include music by the Whitewater Bluegrass Band, food, games and a silent auction. Donation checks can be sent to St. John's Lutheran Church, 158 Little Street, Pocahontas, MO 63779. Notation: Catie Leimer.

Community talent show to be held

A community talent show will be held at 4 p.m. on July 30 at Shawnee Community Center. There will be music, entertainment, dancing anf refreshments. Tryouts are being held from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the community center. For more information, call (573) 225-8014 or (573) 388-6949.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
CommunityNov. 27
Thankful People: Finding joy and community in Jackson’s gras...
CommunityNov. 25
Lace up for Kim's Toybox Run: A festive race with a cause
CommunityNov. 23
Thankful People: How Chaffee's Seger Ruiz found a new perspe...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy