FYI 7-17-22

Third Sunday breakfast planned

The Knights of Columbus in Scott City will hold its third-Sunday breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. July 17. Menu includes biscuits and gravy, pancakes, scrambled eggs, hash browns and homemade pork sausage. Also, sausage can be bought by the pound. To order sausage, call Gary at (573) 576-6451.

Civil War Roundtable to meet

The Cape Girardeau Civil War Rountable will meet at 2 p.m on July 17 at Hanover Lutheran Church. The guest speaker will be Bill Eddleman. He will provide an overview of Union service of six Eddleman men: "The Perry County Eddlemans in the Civil War."

Church picnic to be held

Trinity Lutheran Church in Altenburg, Missouri, will hold its annual church picnic at 4 p.m. at the Altenburg Fairgrounds. The menu includes pork steak or catfish filet plate served with baked beans and German potato salad and a drink. Also available will be cheeseburgers, hamburgers, home made pies and ice-cold beer, soda and water. The men's fast-pitch games start at 4 p.m.

Vacation Bible School planned

St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson will hold vacation Bible school from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. Students who will be entering preschool through 4th grade are invited to attend. The theme is "God's wonder lab -- Jesus does the impossible." Registration begin at 5 p.m. Sunday. An optional light meal will be served at 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday with opening of VBS at 5:15 p.m. in the sanctuary. For more information, go to stpauljackson.com/vbs.

Healthy cooking class to be held

HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau will hold healthy cooking; air fryer essentials at 6 p.m. Monday. Learn how to make delicious and healthy air-fried meals, no matter your culinary skill level. It will be taught by Laura Bollink, HealthPoint Ntritional Services coordinator. To register, call (573) 986-4440.

Cape Girardeau Public Library events

Another day at the beach will be held from 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Monday. There will be beach-themed stations for hands-on learning: kinetic sand, sensory bins, ocean art and under the sea parachutet games. Registration is required. To register, go to capelibrary.org/event/another-day-at-the-beach/2022-07-18 .

Gaga ball will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday. It is a fast-paced, high-energy sport that's played in an octagonal pit. This program will take place outside. It is recommended that you bring a water bottle and wear seakers. Teens wearing flip-flops or sandals will not be able to play. Registration is required. To register, go to capelibrary.org/event/gaga-ball-3/all .

Planter Party will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. For this week's 100 days of hobbies, gardening will be highlighted. Glass Gardens by Stacey will demonstrate this hobby with a planter party. Participants will create their own individual planter, complete with rocks, soil, plants and fun little decorations to take home. Registration is required. To register, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/planter-party-with-glass-gardens-by-stacey-tickets-350620855417 .

Faus stained glass windows will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday. Create ocean suncatchers inspired by stained glass techniques. Make on for the library's window and one (or two) to take home. Registration is required at capelibrary.org/event/faux-stained-glass .

Hot takes: Riverboats of the Mississippi will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. You'll take a look at the history of riverboats and how they have quite literally shaped our community. Registration is required at capelibrary.org/event/hot-takes-4 .

Dive into Science: Having a whale of a time will be held from 11 a.m. to noon July 23. Join Mrs. Hicks for a whale of a good time as you do experiments to learn more about the ocean's gentle giants. Registration is required at capelibrary.org/event/dive-in-science-3 .

For more information, go to caplibrary.org.

Riverside Regional Library events