FYI 7-12-20

School holds spring fling auction online

Immaculate Conception School's largest fundraiser of the year opens up at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, July 11, and stays live through midnight on July 18.

Register to gain access to many fabulous items: custom built furniture, raffles, class baskets, family fun packages, and so much more. Go to charityauction.bid\2020icsf.

To be able to access your account, it is critical for you to have an email address on file with the school's system. If you purchased tickets for guests and did not enter an email address for them, they will not be able to participate in our event until an account is created. The ticket purchaser's ticket statement lists all the tickets a bidder has bought and provides a link for them to update the guest information associated with tickets.

For more infomration, go to charityauction.bid\2020icsf.

Red House presentation to be given

Join the city of Cape Girardeau's Red House Interpretive Center (event to be held at Shawnee Park Center) at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, at as John Fisher, a Bootheel Native from Kennett, Missouri, is featured. He will be speaking on "A Picture of Missouri Through It's State Symbols." Fisher is a published author and a member of the Missouri Writers Guild, Missouri Folklore Society, the Central Mississippi Valley Archeological Society and the State Historical Society of Missouri. Come tour the Red House Interpretive Center and listen to a great talk on Missouri's history, symbols and folklore!

Please bring a chair or blanket and respect social distancing. In case of inclement weather, call the Parks and Recreation Rainout Hotline at (573) 975-1024. There is no charge for this event, but donations are appreciated!

For more information on the presentation, contact the parks and recreation department at (573) 339-6340. For more information on John Fisher please go to his website: www.johncfisher.com.

27th annual Mayfest to be held

The 27th Annual Mayfest car, truck and bike show till be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Perryville, Missouri.