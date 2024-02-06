FYI 7-12-20

Immaculate Conception School's largest fundraiser of the year opens up at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, July 11, and stays live through midnight on July 18.
Register to gain access to many fabulous items: custom built furniture, raffles, class baskets, family fun packages, and so much more. Go to charityauction.bid\2020icsf.
To be able to access your account, it is critical for you to have an email address on file with the school's system. If you purchased tickets for guests and did not enter an email address for them, they will not be able to participate in our event until an account is created. The ticket purchaser's ticket statement lists all the tickets a bidder has bought and provides a link for them to update the guest information associated with tickets.
For more infomration, go to charityauction.bid\2020icsf.
Join the city of Cape Girardeau's Red House Interpretive Center (event to be held at Shawnee Park Center) at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, at as John Fisher, a Bootheel Native from Kennett, Missouri, is featured. He will be speaking on "A Picture of Missouri Through It's State Symbols." Fisher is a published author and a member of the Missouri Writers Guild, Missouri Folklore Society, the Central Mississippi Valley Archeological Society and the State Historical Society of Missouri. Come tour the Red House Interpretive Center and listen to a great talk on Missouri's history, symbols and folklore!
Please bring a chair or blanket and respect social distancing. In case of inclement weather, call the Parks and Recreation Rainout Hotline at (573) 975-1024. There is no charge for this event, but donations are appreciated!
For more information on the presentation, contact the parks and recreation department at (573) 339-6340. For more information on John Fisher please go to his website: www.johncfisher.com.
The 27th Annual Mayfest car, truck and bike show till be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Perryville, Missouri.
The festival is sponsored by Hiway Rodders Car Club.
There will be concecessions and a sound system by Hot Rod Nights.
Registration begins is 9 a.m. to noon and judging will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, call (573) 768-1200.
The Knights of Columbus Hall is located at 12 South Church Street in Perryville.
The SoutheastHEALTH Grief Support Group will meet from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. The topic for this month's meeting, led by Julie Metzger, LCSW, a bereavement counselor with Southeast Hospice, is "Support Circles: Expansion and Contraction." For more information about this support group, please call Southeast Hospice, (573) 335-6208.
This is an instructor-led course that teaches adult and child CPR and AED use, infant CPR, and how to relieve choking in adults, children and infants. It will be held 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at HealthPoint Fitness in CapeGirardeau. This course teaches skills with the American Heart Association's research-proven practice-while-watching technique, which allows instructors to observe the students, provide feedback, and guide the students' learning skills. The course is for anyone with limited or no medical training who needs a course completion card for CPR and AED use to meet job, regulatory or other requirements. Cost of the class is $50 and includes a booklet. Participants can reserve a spot by calling or stopping by the front desk of HealthPoint Cape or HealthPoint Jackson. For more information, call (573) 755-2301 or (573) 986-4400.
Important hydration and nutrition can come in liquid form. Curious about healthy smoothies, protein drinks, juicing and infused waters? Join us from 6 to 7:15 p.m. July 20, to explore delicious ways to drink the good stuff during the summer months and all year round. Healthy Cooking Classes at HealthPoint Fitness-Cape are taught by HealthPoint Nutritional Services Coordinator Raina Childers-Richmond, MS, RD, LD. Cost is $5 for HealthPoint members and non-members. Click on SEhealth.org/Events or call (573) 986-4440 to register.
