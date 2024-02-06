FYI 6-24-18

Free lunches for children

East Missouri Action Agency will serve free meals from now until July 20 for all children age 18 and younger and eligible disabled adults.

There are no fees and no registration, the release stated.

Centenary United Methodist Church at 300 N. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau will serve breakfast from 8 to 8:30 a.m., and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., will serve lunch.

Red Star Baptist Church at 1360 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau will serve breakfast from 8:30 to 9 a.m., and from noon to 1 p.m., will serve lunch.

Both sites serve meals from Monday through Friday.

Both sites will be closed July 4.

East Missouri Action Agency is also holding an election to select a member of their governing board to represent low-income residents of Cape Girardeau County from July l through 31. The election will be held at the EMAA Outreach Office located at 1111 Linden in Cape Girardeau.

Nominations were accepted from low-income residents in June.

Low-income residents of Cape Girardeau County, qualified by conforming to established poverty guidelines, are encouraged to vote for the nominee of their choice during this election.

More information is available by calling (573) 334-5533.

Jackson announces holiday trash collection schedule

Because of the upcoming Independence Day holiday, Jackon's Sanitation Department won't operate on July 4, according to a city of Jackson news release. Garbage normally collected that day will instead be picked up Thursday, July 5. The Thursday route remains unchanged. The Jackson Recycling Center will also be closed July 4. For more information, contact the Sanitation Department at (573) 243-2333 or the Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300.

Yard sale to benefit Catholic food pantry

Catholic Social Ministry will hold a yard sale to benefit the Catholic Food Pantry. The sale will be held in the St. Mary Cathedral School gymnasium, 615 William St., on June 28-29, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on June 30 from 7 a.m. to noon. The last day of the sale will feature "fill a bag for $1." Most items at the sale will be 50 cents.