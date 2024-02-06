FYI 6-12-22

Riverside Regional Library events

Happy Face Entertainment; High sea adventure will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday at the Jackson branch; 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at United in Christ Lutheran School in Frohna, Missouri; 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Perryville City Park Pavilion 10 in Perryville, Missouri; 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at Kelly Elementary School in Benton, Missouri; 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Oran Elementary School in Oran, Missouri; and 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Scott City branch. Find out what you can learn while traveling the high seas: amazing sea creatures, the many oceans you can explore and places your imagination can take you. The program is great for children 5 years old to fifth grade.

Happy Face Entertainment: Murder mystery will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday at the Jackson branch and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Perryville City Park, pavilion 10 in Perryville, Missouri. During this fun excursion, teens and adults can play detective, accomplice or murderer. You choose to be a part of the mystery or sit back and try to figure it out. Packing your thinking cap, keen eye and good memory to put together all the clues and solve the mystery in Waves of Danger.

STEM learning program will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the main branch in Jackson; 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Scott City branch; and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Perryville, Missouri, branch. Join Mrs. Desert for a hands-on Science, technology, engineering and math activity program.

Seed saving program will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Altenburg, Missouri, branch. Join Donna Aufdenburg with the University of Missouri Extension for guidance and information on garden seed harvesting and saving.

Diabetes support group will meet

Southeast Diabetes Center will hold a free support group facilitated by SoutheastHEALTH's diabetes educators from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. The programs are geared toward people who are living with diabetes and trying to control blood glucose. Friends and family members are also welcome. This month's topic is "diabetes and hearing loss." Certain medical conditions, trauma, exposure to loud noises and aging can all cause hearing difficulties. According to the National Institutes of Health, hearing loss is twice as common in people with diabetes as it is in those who do not have diabetes. To register, call the diabetes center at (573) 339-0121.

Grief support group will be held

The SoutheastHEALTH Grief Support Group will meet from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. The topic for this month's meeting, led by Julie Metgzer, LCSW, a bereavement counselor with Southeast Hospice, is "Nurturing yourself in grief." For more information, call Southeast Hospice at (573) 335-6208.

Bike to work and school day planned

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold bike to work and school day at 7 a.m. Thursday at the tennis courts at Arena Park. Meet for breakfast biking tips and safety and fun before you ride to work to summer school or for a fun bike ride and watch some awesome bike tricks at Arena Wheel Park. There will be breakfast, prizes, free helmets, bike tune ups and more. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the bikes will kick off at 7:30 p.m. This is a free event --just bring our bike, scooter, skates, skateboard or just your feet. Call Christine at (573) 339-6604 or email cjaegers@cityofcape.org to save your spot. In case of inclement weather, please call the rain out line at (573) 975-1024.

CPR certification class to be held

A Heart Saver CPR Certification class will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at HealthPoint Fitness in Jackson. This is an instructor-led course that teaches adult and child CPR and AED use, infant CPR and how to relieve choking in adults, children and infants. The course teaches skills with the American Heart Association's research-proven practice-while-watching technique, which allows instructors to observe the students, provide feedback and guide the students' learning skills. The course if for anyone with limited or no medical training who needs a course completion card for CPR and AED use to meet job, regulatory or other requirements. Participants can reserve a spot by calling or stopping by the front desk at HealthPoint in Cape Girardeau or Jackson. For more information, call (573) 755-2301 or (573) 986-4400.

Conservation Nature Center events

Feeding frenzy will be held from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Discover the importance of Missouri reptiles and amphibians and see what it takes to keep our education animals happy and healthy. Bring your family and watch as you are introduced to several different reptiles and amphibians.

Make it green clean will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on June 18. Native plans are so important to all of our wildlife, but they serve some human purposes also. Plants have historically been used as food, medicine, dyes and so much more. Plants can also help keep our homes save and clean. Everyone will explore several native plants and use them to make household cleaners. Everyone will go home with some samples that will be made.

For more information on these events, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call 9573) 290-5218.

SEMO Bible Science Fellowship to meet

The program will be three ways to make an ape man and will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Cape Girardeau Public Library. You've been told that humans evolved from ape-like creatures and fossils like "Lucy" are touted as being "ape-men" or links, in the evolutionary chain. Dr. David Menton will teach you how to recognize the tell-tale signs that separate an ape from a human. For more information, go to facebook.com/groups/690802444784048