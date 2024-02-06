FYI 6-12-22

Southeast Diabetes Center will hold a free support group facilitated by SoutheastHEALTH's diabetes educators from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. The programs are geared toward people who are living with diabetes and trying to control blood glucose. Friends and family members are also welcome. This month's topic is "diabetes and hearing loss." Certain medical conditions, trauma, exposure to loud noises and aging can all cause hearing difficulties. According to the National Institutes of Health, hearing loss is twice as common in people with diabetes as it is in those who do not have diabetes. To register, call the diabetes center at (573) 339-0121.
The SoutheastHEALTH Grief Support Group will meet from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. The topic for this month's meeting, led by Julie Metgzer, LCSW, a bereavement counselor with Southeast Hospice, is "Nurturing yourself in grief." For more information, call Southeast Hospice at (573) 335-6208.
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold bike to work and school day at 7 a.m. Thursday at the tennis courts at Arena Park. Meet for breakfast biking tips and safety and fun before you ride to work to summer school or for a fun bike ride and watch some awesome bike tricks at Arena Wheel Park. There will be breakfast, prizes, free helmets, bike tune ups and more. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the bikes will kick off at 7:30 p.m. This is a free event --just bring our bike, scooter, skates, skateboard or just your feet. Call Christine at (573) 339-6604 or email cjaegers@cityofcape.org to save your spot. In case of inclement weather, please call the rain out line at (573) 975-1024.
A Heart Saver CPR Certification class will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at HealthPoint Fitness in Jackson. This is an instructor-led course that teaches adult and child CPR and AED use, infant CPR and how to relieve choking in adults, children and infants. The course teaches skills with the American Heart Association's research-proven practice-while-watching technique, which allows instructors to observe the students, provide feedback and guide the students' learning skills. The course if for anyone with limited or no medical training who needs a course completion card for CPR and AED use to meet job, regulatory or other requirements. Participants can reserve a spot by calling or stopping by the front desk at HealthPoint in Cape Girardeau or Jackson. For more information, call (573) 755-2301 or (573) 986-4400.
For more information on these events, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call 9573) 290-5218.
The program will be three ways to make an ape man and will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Cape Girardeau Public Library. You've been told that humans evolved from ape-like creatures and fossils like "Lucy" are touted as being "ape-men" or links, in the evolutionary chain. Dr. David Menton will teach you how to recognize the tell-tale signs that separate an ape from a human. For more information, go to facebook.com/groups/690802444784048
Old Town Cape will hold Tunes at Twilight from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday at Ivers Square Gazebo. Shaun Munday will be featured. There will be food vendors for patrons to enjoy each week. The rain-out location is Gospel Live Church located at 817 Broadway.
A youth catch and release from 8 to 11 a.m. June 18 at Cape County Park North. Bring your own poles and bait and the Cape Jaycees will provide lunch. The first 50 participating kids will receive an event t-shirt. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and fishing will begin at 8:30 a.m. No early registration is required. For more information, go to cityofcape.org/youthfishing or call (573) 339-6340.
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will celebrate International Yoga Day from 8 to 9 a.m. June 18. The celebration will consist of a free and fun yoga class along the Mississippi Riverfront with a certified yoga instructor. No preregistration required. Just bring a mat and water bottle.
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold a luau party from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on June 18 at Cape Splash. Wear your grass skirts. Come lounge with by the tropical paradise pool and come ready to limbo and hula hoop in your favorite tropical island wear. The splash pad, zero depth entry pool, play structure, pirate ship and small slides will be open for play. This event is for boys and girls 10 years old and younger. For more information go to facebook.com/capesplash or cityofcape.org/aquaticevents. In case of inclement weather, call the rain out line at (573) 975-1024.
Mobile food pantries will be held for residents of Bollinger County at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Patton Sale Barn in Patton, Missouri, and for residents of Stoddard County will be held at 10 a.m. on June 18 at Advance United Methodist Church in Advance, Missouri. Please bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residence.
Juneteeth: Doing it together, a celebration of the end of slavery, will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on June 18 at Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau. There will be a kids zone, science experiments, bouncy houses, games, vendors and health information, plus music, food and fun. It will feature Ebony Stewart; Ernest James Zydeco; The J Sound; Anna Catherine Dehart; Gabrial; Tamika Green; and Seanel Paris.
Burfordville Baptist Church will a free community meal from 4 to 6 p.m. on June 18. It will be held in the church fellowship hall and all are welcome.
Flight Jacket will have an EP release party for their upcoming EP "Dadvice," from 7 p,m. to midnight on June 18 at Blue Diamond Sports Bar in Cape Girardeau. Flight Jacket is a pop-punk band based out of Southeast Missouri who is quickly making a name for themselves on the local scene. The show will also feature Noir Daze, Blind Velvet and Community Sadness.