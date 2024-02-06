All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesMay 7, 2017

FYI 5-7-17

Friends of Boy Scouts Troop 4 will hold an indoor rummage sale from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Boy Scout Activity Building, 232 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. The Downtown Merchants Group will present its fifth annual Downtown Tailgate Flea Market today in Cape Giarardeau. The event will feature more than 150 vendors, including food vendors...

Boy Scouts to hold rummage sale today

Friends of Boy Scouts Troop 4 will hold an indoor rummage sale from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Boy Scout Activity Building, 232 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

Downtown Tailgate Flea Market set for today

The Downtown Merchants Group will present its fifth annual Downtown Tailgate Flea Market today in Cape Giarardeau. The event will feature more than 150 vendors, including food vendors.

Catholic church to hold spring dinner today

St. Anthony Catholic Church, Highway AB in Glennon, Missouri, will hold its annual spring dinner from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today. The cost for adults is $9, $4 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for children 5 and younger.

Free health fair to be held in Delta

The Delta Senior Citizens will sponsor a free health fair from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Delta Community Center, 211 E. State St. in Delta, Missouri. The health screenings include blood pressure, blood sugar, hearing and dental. For more information, call (573) 794-2259.

FCA at Southeast will hold luncheon

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Southeast Missouri State University will hold a luncheon at noon Wednesday at Rusted Route Farms, 5739 Highway W in Jackson. The luncheon will feature author David Limbaugh and Southeast football coach Tom Matukewicz as speakers. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $30 per person. For more information, contact Debbie Profilet at (573) 986-5508 or register online at https://fca.webconnex.com/semofcaluncheon.

Spring book sale scheduled

Riverside Regional Library, 1997 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson will hold its spring book sale for the public on Friday and Saturday. The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. A preview sale for members of Friends of Riverside Regional Library will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday. For more information, call (573) 243-8141.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Conservation Center to host Mother's Day Tea

A Mother's Day Tea event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive. Free tea and treats from native plants will be available. For more information, call (573) 290-5218.

FCC Behavioral Health to hold 5K run/walk

FCC Behavioral Health will hold a 5K run/walk on May 13 at St. Mary Cathedral Church, 615 William St. in Cape Girardeau. The purpose of the event is to raise money for wellness equipment for the women and children who live at the 32-bed facility, 20 S. Sprigg St. Pre-run registration will begin at 6:30 a.m. and the run begins at 8 a.m. Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/MO/CapeGirardeau/FCCCape5k.

St. Joseph School to hold rummage sale

St. Joseph School, 606 Sycamore St. in Scott City, will hold a rummage sale from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 18 and 19. Items for sale will include furniture, tools, clothing and more.

Tornado relief fundraiser scheduled

A tornado relief fundraiser for Perryville, Missouri, will be held May 19 at the Knights of Columbus hall, 31 Church St. in Perryville. The evening will feature One More Round, a tribute to Johnny Cash. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the KC hall or by calling (314) 329-8383. All proceeds will go to the tornado relief fund.

Primitive Quartet to hold concert May 20

The Primitive Quartet will perform May 20 at the New Hope General Baptist Church, 205 Main St. in Silva, Missouri. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the concert begins at 6 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken. For more information, contact Jamie Hovis at (573) 270-1891 or call the church at (573) 224-3654.

Cape Shrine Club to host scramble

The Cape Shrine Club will hold its annual four-person scramble May 19 at Bent Creek Golf Course, 2200 Bent Creek Drive in Jackson. The day includes an 11 a.m. lunch and a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. The cost is $100 per person. For more information, contact Chuck Stratton at (573) 208-6901.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
CommunityDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy