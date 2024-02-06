FYI 5-7-17

Friends of Boy Scouts Troop 4 will hold an indoor rummage sale from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Boy Scout Activity Building, 232 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.
The Downtown Merchants Group will present its fifth annual Downtown Tailgate Flea Market today in Cape Giarardeau. The event will feature more than 150 vendors, including food vendors.
St. Anthony Catholic Church, Highway AB in Glennon, Missouri, will hold its annual spring dinner from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today. The cost for adults is $9, $4 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for children 5 and younger.
The Delta Senior Citizens will sponsor a free health fair from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Delta Community Center, 211 E. State St. in Delta, Missouri. The health screenings include blood pressure, blood sugar, hearing and dental. For more information, call (573) 794-2259.
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Southeast Missouri State University will hold a luncheon at noon Wednesday at Rusted Route Farms, 5739 Highway W in Jackson. The luncheon will feature author David Limbaugh and Southeast football coach Tom Matukewicz as speakers. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $30 per person. For more information, contact Debbie Profilet at (573) 986-5508 or register online at https://fca.webconnex.com/semofcaluncheon.
Riverside Regional Library, 1997 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson will hold its spring book sale for the public on Friday and Saturday. The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. A preview sale for members of Friends of Riverside Regional Library will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday. For more information, call (573) 243-8141.
A Mother's Day Tea event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive. Free tea and treats from native plants will be available. For more information, call (573) 290-5218.
FCC Behavioral Health will hold a 5K run/walk on May 13 at St. Mary Cathedral Church, 615 William St. in Cape Girardeau. The purpose of the event is to raise money for wellness equipment for the women and children who live at the 32-bed facility, 20 S. Sprigg St. Pre-run registration will begin at 6:30 a.m. and the run begins at 8 a.m. Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/MO/CapeGirardeau/FCCCape5k.
St. Joseph School, 606 Sycamore St. in Scott City, will hold a rummage sale from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 18 and 19. Items for sale will include furniture, tools, clothing and more.
A tornado relief fundraiser for Perryville, Missouri, will be held May 19 at the Knights of Columbus hall, 31 Church St. in Perryville. The evening will feature One More Round, a tribute to Johnny Cash. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the KC hall or by calling (314) 329-8383. All proceeds will go to the tornado relief fund.
The Primitive Quartet will perform May 20 at the New Hope General Baptist Church, 205 Main St. in Silva, Missouri. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the concert begins at 6 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken. For more information, contact Jamie Hovis at (573) 270-1891 or call the church at (573) 224-3654.
The Cape Shrine Club will hold its annual four-person scramble May 19 at Bent Creek Golf Course, 2200 Bent Creek Drive in Jackson. The day includes an 11 a.m. lunch and a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. The cost is $100 per person. For more information, contact Chuck Stratton at (573) 208-6901.
