FYI 5-7-17

Boy Scouts to hold rummage sale today

Friends of Boy Scouts Troop 4 will hold an indoor rummage sale from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Boy Scout Activity Building, 232 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

Downtown Tailgate Flea Market set for today

The Downtown Merchants Group will present its fifth annual Downtown Tailgate Flea Market today in Cape Giarardeau. The event will feature more than 150 vendors, including food vendors.

Catholic church to hold spring dinner today

St. Anthony Catholic Church, Highway AB in Glennon, Missouri, will hold its annual spring dinner from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today. The cost for adults is $9, $4 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for children 5 and younger.

Free health fair to be held in Delta

The Delta Senior Citizens will sponsor a free health fair from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Delta Community Center, 211 E. State St. in Delta, Missouri. The health screenings include blood pressure, blood sugar, hearing and dental. For more information, call (573) 794-2259.

FCA at Southeast will hold luncheon

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Southeast Missouri State University will hold a luncheon at noon Wednesday at Rusted Route Farms, 5739 Highway W in Jackson. The luncheon will feature author David Limbaugh and Southeast football coach Tom Matukewicz as speakers. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $30 per person. For more information, contact Debbie Profilet at (573) 986-5508 or register online at https://fca.webconnex.com/semofcaluncheon.

Spring book sale scheduled

Riverside Regional Library, 1997 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson will hold its spring book sale for the public on Friday and Saturday. The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. A preview sale for members of Friends of Riverside Regional Library will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday. For more information, call (573) 243-8141.