FYI 5-30-21

Jackson muny band to hold concert

The Jackson Municipal Band will hold a Memorial Day concert at 9 a.m. Monday in uptown Jackson. Gather around the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse for this annual morning concert to kick off the summer. Enjoy the day with your family and friends. The band will begin the weekly concerts at 7 p.m. Thursday with guest musician Doug Rees at the Nick Leist Memorial Bandshell in Jackson City Park. Concerts will be held every Thursday through July 22 and on Aug. 5.

Storyteller will tell a tale

Riverside Regional Library will host Oh My Gosh Josh as he sails the arctic seas telling this mysterious tale of the Mystery of the Narwal's Nose. It is not about a tail, but actually about the magical nose of a narwhal. That is a nose as long as a tail, but it's a nose. Well actually, not the nose. The story OMG Josh tells is really about its horn. The horn is why they call narwhals "The Unicorn of the Sea." But it actually isn't a horn at all, it's a tusk. Well really, it is a tooth. Yes indeed, it is actually an overgrown spiralized tooth. It is one of only two teeth they'll ever possess. In fact, if you were lucky enough to spot a narwhal in the wild you may not even recognize it as a narwhal at all, since many of them lose their tusks over time ... Join OMG Josh and his narwhal friend Sven for this amazing, educational, silly, circusy and fun fact filled narwhal tall tale!

Performances will be held Tuesday at 9:45 a.m. Jackson City Park -- Pavilion 1; 11:30 a.m. at Perryville City Park -- Pavilion 10; and at 3 p.m. at Frohna City Park Pavilion. On June 2 it will be held at 10 a.m. at Oran, Missouri, City Park; 1 p.m. at Kelly Elementary School in Benton, Missouri; and 3 p.m. at Scott City Park bandshell. Follow Riverside Regional Library on Facebook or go to riversideregionallibrary.org to see if a program is cancelled because of the weather.

This program is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provision of the Library and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.

Summer reading challenge planned

Riverside Regional Library will hold a tails and tales summer reading challenge.

Kick off the summer by signing up for the Summer Reading Challenge. Sign up using the Beanstack app or from the library's website riversideregionallibrary.org/reading-challenges/. If you don't have a Beanstack account, you will need to register and create one. Log your reading and earn great prizes. Complete the challenge and enter tickets for a chance to win the grand prize. Challenges end Aug. 8.

Jackson Senior Center to hold reopening party

The Jackson Senior Center will reopen for inside dining on June 1. A party will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It will be a time to celebrate with many door prizes such as gift cards, gold dollars, meal tickets for JSC and some products and/or services from local businesses. Come earlier and stay later if you like.