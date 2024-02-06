FYI 5-30-21

The Jackson Municipal Band will hold a Memorial Day concert at 9 a.m. Monday in uptown Jackson. Gather around the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse for this annual morning concert to kick off the summer. Enjoy the day with your family and friends. The band will begin the weekly concerts at 7 p.m. Thursday with guest musician Doug Rees at the Nick Leist Memorial Bandshell in Jackson City Park. Concerts will be held every Thursday through July 22 and on Aug. 5.
Riverside Regional Library will host Oh My Gosh Josh as he sails the arctic seas telling this mysterious tale of the Mystery of the Narwal's Nose. It is not about a tail, but actually about the magical nose of a narwhal. That is a nose as long as a tail, but it's a nose. Well actually, not the nose. The story OMG Josh tells is really about its horn. The horn is why they call narwhals "The Unicorn of the Sea." But it actually isn't a horn at all, it's a tusk. Well really, it is a tooth. Yes indeed, it is actually an overgrown spiralized tooth. It is one of only two teeth they'll ever possess. In fact, if you were lucky enough to spot a narwhal in the wild you may not even recognize it as a narwhal at all, since many of them lose their tusks over time ... Join OMG Josh and his narwhal friend Sven for this amazing, educational, silly, circusy and fun fact filled narwhal tall tale!
Performances will be held Tuesday at 9:45 a.m. Jackson City Park -- Pavilion 1; 11:30 a.m. at Perryville City Park -- Pavilion 10; and at 3 p.m. at Frohna City Park Pavilion. On June 2 it will be held at 10 a.m. at Oran, Missouri, City Park; 1 p.m. at Kelly Elementary School in Benton, Missouri; and 3 p.m. at Scott City Park bandshell. Follow Riverside Regional Library on Facebook or go to riversideregionallibrary.org to see if a program is cancelled because of the weather.
This program is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provision of the Library and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.
Riverside Regional Library will hold a tails and tales summer reading challenge.
Kick off the summer by signing up for the Summer Reading Challenge. Sign up using the Beanstack app or from the library's website riversideregionallibrary.org/reading-challenges/. If you don't have a Beanstack account, you will need to register and create one. Log your reading and earn great prizes. Complete the challenge and enter tickets for a chance to win the grand prize. Challenges end Aug. 8.
The Jackson Senior Center will reopen for inside dining on June 1. A party will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It will be a time to celebrate with many door prizes such as gift cards, gold dollars, meal tickets for JSC and some products and/or services from local businesses. Come earlier and stay later if you like.
Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Foundation will hold Global Running Day from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Osage Centre.
Global Running Day is a coast-to-coast celebration designed for runners to globally declare their passion for running. Join the Parks & Recreation Foundation on June 2 for a run/walk 1-mile or 5K on the Cape LaCroix Trail, plus a themed scavenger hunt for kids. Food and drinks will be available. Registration begins at 5:15 p.m. and the run/walk will start at 6:15 p.m. at the Osage Centre trailhead behind the Osage Centre. No pre-registration required. For more information, contact Christine at cjaegers@cityofcape.org.
The Cape Girardeau Municipal Band Summer Concert Series begins 7:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Richard D. Kinder Performance Hall at Cape Girardeau Central High School. Conerts will be held each Wednesday through July 28.The location has been changed from the Capaha Park bandshell because of park improvements that are underway. Concerts are free of charge. Stay up to date on concert series information by following the Cape Municipal Band Facebook page.
The Saxony Lutheran High School annual Crusader Classic Golf tournament will be held Friday at Bent Creek Country Club. There are morning and afternoo flights. Morning flight registration is at 7 a.m. with tee time at 8 a.m. Afternoon flight registration is at noon with tee time at 1:30 p.m. Breakfast and/or lunch, attendance prizes, beverages, snacks, event bag and one muliganper player is included in the registration fee. You can register by calling the school office at (573) 204-7555 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Cape Girardeau County Republican Women's Club will meet at noon Thursday at Delmonico's Restaurant in Jackson. The special speaker will be Holly Rehder, Missouri state senator.
Tunes at Twilight will feature The Jumper Cables of Cape Girardeau at 7 p.m. on Friday on the River Campus grounds. There will be food trucks. In case of inclement weather, Tunes will be held at Life Church. Go to Old Town Cape's Facebook page or downtowncapegirardeau.com on the day of the event for any weather-related changes.
The 2021 Health & Wellness Expo: Happy, Healthy You! will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 5 at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. With more thanr 100 health and wellness vendors, free t-shirts, raffle prizes, cooking demos, health screenings, group fitness classes you are guaranteed to have a good time! Over 100 attendance prizes will be given!.This is a free event. Sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation.
