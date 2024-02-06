FYI 5-1-22

Jackson in Bloom planned

In celebration of spring, Jackson in Bloom will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 30 at Uptown Jackson. It focuses on landscaping, gardening, earth-friendly products and services, pets and outdoor activities. This year's event will include a presentation from Allison Cates about the importance of bees, a demo from the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center on invasive plants and tours of the Taylor Twins Memorial Garden located uptown. Jackson High School will have a plant sale. There will be a native plant vendor, food and free crafts and activities for children.

Community block party to be held

A community block party will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30 in the parking lot behind Rust Center for Media. It is sponsored by Cape Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship International and hosted by Gateway Church. There will be giant inflatables, food, musical entertainment and prizes. It is a family-friendly event. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Winery to have free music

Apple Creek Vineyard & Winery near Friedheim will have live music April 30 and May 1. On Saturday, Gemini will play from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and on Sunday, Mud Puppy will play from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Children's musical planned

The Sikeston Little Theatre will present its children's musical, "Peter Pan Jr." It will be held at 7 p.m. April 30, May 6 and 7 and 2 p.m. May 1 and 8. Peter and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late on e night and with a sprinkle of pixie dust, begin a magical journey across the stars that none of them will ever forget. The cast of children are in third through eighth grade. For tickets, go to sikestonlittletheater.com.

Oliver House Museum open

The Oliver House Museum in Jackson will open for tours from 1 to 4 p.m. May 1. Docents are standing by waiting to give you the ultimate tour.

Stroke support group will meet

The Neuro-therapy and stroke support group will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. The guest speaker will be Marilyn Schott with a program called "Let's get to exercising: (low impact exercises you can do sitting in a chair.) The Neuro-therapy and stroke support group is open to the public, especially and targeting survivors of brain injury and/or stroke, their family members and/or caregivers. For more information contact Schott at (573) 275-7552 or visit the group's Facebook page.

Conservation Nature Center events

Introduction to handguns for beginners will be held Monday and Tuesday. Participants must attend the classroom instruction on Monday to participate int he range portion. It will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at the nature center. Participants will learn the basics of safety, operation of handguns, shooting stances, types of ammunition, etc. On Tuesday, students will be assigned a shooting time based on their schedule and will meet at Apple Creek Conservation Area for an evening of shooting revolver and semi-automatic handguns. Firearms and ammunition provided at no charge. Students are not permitted to bring their own handgun to the classroom portion but are permitted to bring it to the shooting range. Students will be contacted by email prior to the class with more details. Participants must be at least 21 years of age. No spectators allowed.

Little acorns: Wild about wildflowers will be held 9 to 10 a.m. and 10 to 11 a.m. on May 7 and 10 to 11 a.m. on May 10. Some flowers grown on their own in the wild. These wildflowers can also be planted around our homes to brighten things up. Learn more about these flowers and the animals that visit them. You'll go to a short hike to see which flowers can be found.

Flowerama will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on May 7. Come see just how amazing Missouri is in bloom as you celebrate the colors, shapes and scents of our native flowers. This event is perfect for all ages with crafts for adults and children, games, garden tours with nature center naturalists and more.

Symphony concert to be held

The Wind Symphony Spring Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus. Enjoy lively rhythms and memorable melodies featuring the wind symphony. For more information and tickets, visit rivercampus.org.

Guest artist at cultural center

Clay Guthries is a photographer and East Prairie, Missouri, native whose work primarily focuses on landscapes but also often features wildlife, cityscapes and even severe weather. His works will be on display a from Wednesday through June 25 at Sikeston Depot Museum & Cultural Center. The center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. A reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 13.

Celebrate the arts to be held

"Celebrate the arts" will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Bedell Performance Hall. It will be an evening featuring music, theatre and dance performances and exhibited student art benefiting international and national performance tours for Southeast students. For more information and tickets, visit rivercampus.org.